One Of The Most Scenic Road Trips In America Showcases The Sweet South's Best Food And History

Hitting the road and exploring some of the thousands of stunning and storied routes you can take on a U.S. road trip is a dream for many travelers. It's hard not to romanticize the great American road trip, with its promise of diverse cultures, landscapes, and cuisines. The contrasting energy of vibrant cities like New York and Chicago compared to the tranquility and hospitality of rural small towns across the country captures the imagination. And that's before you even mention taking in the breathtaking views of iconic landmarks like the Grand Canyon, the wide-open deserts of the Southwest, or the mountain ranges of the Midwest.

The Blues Highway is one of the more overlooked road trip itineraries, often overshadowed by famous routes like Route 66 or the Pacific Coast Highway. U.S. Highway 61 spans 1,400 miles from Minnesota to Louisiana, but its most famous segment — known as the Blues Highway — stretches just over 600 miles from Nashville, Tennessee, to New Orleans, Louisiana, and is steeped in music history. Blues legends, such as Roosevelt Sykes with 1932's "Highway 61 Blues," have immortalized the road in song.

Beyond music, the route offers rich culinary traditions shaped by the region's heritage, including references from the Civil Rights Movement and the Mississippi River. Unleash your inner Jack Kerouac and explore this scenic road trip filled with history, food, and discovery.

