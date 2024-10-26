One Of The Most Scenic Road Trips In America Showcases The Sweet South's Best Food And History
Hitting the road and exploring some of the thousands of stunning and storied routes you can take on a U.S. road trip is a dream for many travelers. It's hard not to romanticize the great American road trip, with its promise of diverse cultures, landscapes, and cuisines. The contrasting energy of vibrant cities like New York and Chicago compared to the tranquility and hospitality of rural small towns across the country captures the imagination. And that's before you even mention taking in the breathtaking views of iconic landmarks like the Grand Canyon, the wide-open deserts of the Southwest, or the mountain ranges of the Midwest.
The Blues Highway is one of the more overlooked road trip itineraries, often overshadowed by famous routes like Route 66 or the Pacific Coast Highway. U.S. Highway 61 spans 1,400 miles from Minnesota to Louisiana, but its most famous segment — known as the Blues Highway — stretches just over 600 miles from Nashville, Tennessee, to New Orleans, Louisiana, and is steeped in music history. Blues legends, such as Roosevelt Sykes with 1932's "Highway 61 Blues," have immortalized the road in song.
Beyond music, the route offers rich culinary traditions shaped by the region's heritage, including references from the Civil Rights Movement and the Mississippi River. Unleash your inner Jack Kerouac and explore this scenic road trip filled with history, food, and discovery.
Food and history go hand in hand along the Blues Highway
The journey itself is often the best part of the road trip, with roadside attractions and spontaneous stop-offs offering a taste of history and regional cuisine. Influenced by the variety of ingredients freely available by being close to the Mississippi River, Memphis is beloved for its BBQ, which is widely regarded as some of the best in the country. Try One & Only BBQ, where hearty portions of ribs, smoked meats, and sandwiches are on the menu. Cozy Corner, a no-frills eatery since the 1970s, another spot serving authentic BBQ, is famous for its smoky flavors and tangy sauces.
In Baton Rouge, Louisiana, savor the flavors of Cajun cuisine, influenced by the Gulf of Mexico and Mississippi River. Dishes like gumbo, shrimp creole, and crawfish boils dominate the menu. Bellue's Fine Cajun Cuisine, a hidden gem, serves flavorful dishes like crawfish étouffée and shrimp creole in a laid-back environment. For simpler, authentic Southern classics, visit Louisiana Lagniappe Restaurant and try their seafood gumbo, corn and crab bisque, fried catfish, and barbecue shrimp.
New Orleans is a culinary treasure chest, combining influences from Europe and Africa. Expect to sample Creole dishes rich in seafood, sauces, and spices. Brennan's Restaurant is the birthplace of the Bananas Foster dessert, while Cafe Du Monde is famous for its authentic beignets, which are best paired with a coffee or hot chocolate. One thing you have to do in New Orleans is sample some mouthwatering Po-Boys; for this, you can check out the Parkway Bakery & Tavern or Domilise's Po-Boy & Bar.
Musical delights await travelers along the Blues Highway
Memphis, an often overlooked alternative to Nashville, is a cultural landmark in its own right, known for being the birthplace of rock and roll music. A visit to Elvis Presley's estate, Graceland is essential, just don't forget to bring a sharpie with you, as you can sign one of the walls on the property and leave your mark. The National Civil Rights Museum offers an in-depth insight into the civil rights movement throughout the centuries. Listen to and discover more about the musical influences of Memphis at the Stax Museum of American Soul Music, and explore Sun Studios, where icons like Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and B.B. King got their start.
As you travel down Highway 61 from Memphis, you'll come to Clarksdale, Mississippi, where the famous "The Crossroads" of Highway 61 and 49 are located. The Delta Blues Museum here is well worth a visit to experience its preservation of blues heritage. In Greenwood, on the Mississippi Delta, you'll learn about the legend of Robert Johnson, a blues musician said to have sold his soul to the devil. For a lighter stop, check out Leland's Birthplace of Kermit The Frog Museum, dedicated to Jim Henson, the beloved Muppets creator who was born in the town.
Southwest Louisiana's iconic sound, Zydeco Music, is perhaps most prominent in New Orleans. You'll find its eclectic rhythmic, bluesy, and soulful sounds playing throughout the city on any given day, but be sure to check out Tipitina's, which really brings the sound to life.