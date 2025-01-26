Why A Transatlantic Cruise Might Just Be Cheaper Than A Staycation

When breaking down the costs of a vacation, we must look at a few different factors, including transportation (both to and from your location, as well as within your destination), lodging, food, and attractions. One of the primary benefits of a cruise is that almost all of these elements are included in the price of your cabin, making it much easier to plan your trip than if you sourced each item individually.

First, let's look at some transatlantic cruise prices so we can create a baseline. One thing to point out with these cruises is that they only depart from a few East Coast ports, such as Miami, Fort Lauderdale, or New York. So if you live outside of those cities, you'll have to factor in the cost of getting yourself to a port. For example, Virgin Voyages mainly sails out of Miami, with the cheapest cruise costing (at the time of writing) just shy of $2,000 per cabin for 14 nights to Spain and Morocco. By comparison, 17 days from New York to Hamburg on the stunning Cunard's Queen Mary 2 cruise ship cost about the same, though you have to pay for a separate trip home. Some prices for cruises departing from New York at the time of writing can be as cheap as $442 for seven nights or as expensive as a $16,500 cruise lasting three and a half months.

Looking at these prices, let's assume around $2,000 on the low end and $5,500 on the high end (SeaDream offers a 16-day trip from Palm Beach to Lisbon for $5,600 at the time of writing). With a 14-day itinerary, that would equate to about $143 to $393 per day. Considering that hotel prices can easily match those numbers, cruises are looking more appealing since they include meals and entertainment.