The Smallest Cruise Ships In The World

If the idea of vacationing on a large cruise ship doesn't appeal to you, consider going on a small cruise ship. Think of small ship cruises as floating boutique hotels. Sure, large cruise ships may come with more amenities — there's even a roller coaster on a cruise ship now — but small ships have plenty of advantages.

With a small cruise ship, you don't have to worry about fighting the crowds for the best view from the deck, or wait in a long buffet line. The rooms also tend to be larger as these cruises are usually on the more luxurious side instead of trying to fit as many passengers as possible. Smaller ships can navigate waters that larger ships can't and it also has a higher crew to passenger ratio which means better service.

There are small ship cruises all over the world, from river cruises in Southeast Asia to expeditions in Galapagos. They also range in how luxurious the staterooms and food offerings are, with some offering 24-hour butler service and wine-paired tasting menus. To inspire you to book your next small ship cruise, here are the smallest (and in many ways, the best) cruise ships in the world.