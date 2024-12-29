The Smallest Cruise Ships In The World
If the idea of vacationing on a large cruise ship doesn't appeal to you, consider going on a small cruise ship. Think of small ship cruises as floating boutique hotels. Sure, large cruise ships may come with more amenities — there's even a roller coaster on a cruise ship now — but small ships have plenty of advantages.
With a small cruise ship, you don't have to worry about fighting the crowds for the best view from the deck, or wait in a long buffet line. The rooms also tend to be larger as these cruises are usually on the more luxurious side instead of trying to fit as many passengers as possible. Smaller ships can navigate waters that larger ships can't and it also has a higher crew to passenger ratio which means better service.
There are small ship cruises all over the world, from river cruises in Southeast Asia to expeditions in Galapagos. They also range in how luxurious the staterooms and food offerings are, with some offering 24-hour butler service and wine-paired tasting menus. To inspire you to book your next small ship cruise, here are the smallest (and in many ways, the best) cruise ships in the world.
Heritage Line Cruises
Heritage Line Cruises is a locally-owned cruise line based in Vietnam. It offers three to seven-night cruises along the Mekong River in Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos, as well shorter cruises in Vietnam's Halong Bay and Lan Ha Bay. Heritage Line owns seven ships that are all small and intimate. Even Heritage Line's largest ship, The Jahan, only has 26 cabins. There are two opulent and spacious Noble Suites on the Jahan that each comes with a private outdoor jacuzzi.
The newly-renovated Violet only has six suites, ensuring an intimate experience and privacy for all guests onboard. All of Heritage Line's cruise ships are newly built but all the designs are inspired by colonial architecture, like the British-India-inspired The Jahan and the French-Indochinese Violet. Staying on these ships gives the feeling of staying at a historic hotel. Heritage Line's cruises include all meals and shore excursions, and the company makes a point to stop at less-visited communities. Heritage Line also only hires locals for its guides and transportations and focuses its excursions on cultural immersion and educating guests on local history. The company also gives back to the community through local partnerships and charities.
Ecoventura
The Galapagos is one of those destinations best explored from a ship, since there are 13 major islands that make up the archipelago, not to mention the smaller islands and islets. There are quite a few companies that run cruises around the Galapagos, and one of the more luxurious among them is Ecoventura. Ecoventura has three expedition ships that each only accommodates 20 guests. All the staterooms have large windows so each guest can enjoy an ocean view. The rooms are elegant and modern, and they come equipped with al the creature comforts you could need (there's even a pillow menu).
The three are the only Relais & Chateaux expedition yachts in the Galapagos, so you know the food onboard will be great. Impressively, 53% of the food onboard is sourced locally from the Galapagos islands (the rest is sourced from mainland Ecuador). There are daily excursions that allow you to view the impressive biodiversity of the islands, from nature walks to scuba diving (for guests who are certified). After an active day out, guests can rest of their memory foam mattresses or in the jacuzzi on the sundeck. Most of Ecoventura's cruises are recommended for kids ages 12 and up, but younger kids are welcome to sail on specific family-friendly departures.
Hebridean Princess
The Hebridean Princess is a unique cruise ship as it started its life as a car ferry. In 1989, the ferry was converted into the luxury cruise ship that it is today and is part of the Scotland-based Hebridean Island Cruises' small fleet. The ship has room for just 48 passengers and travels around the Scottish islands as well as England and Ireland. There are 28 cabins including some single cabins, making it one of the few cruises that are friendly to the solo travelers. Even the cabins on the lower deck are comfortable and cozy in that Scottish kind of ways with their warm-colored interior (and plenty of tartan prints, naturally).
The latest addition to Hebridean Island Cruises is the Lord of the Highlands, which was converted from a passenger ferry. This ship has a capacity of just 38 passengers and all cabins have outward-facing windows. A cruise on either Hebridean ship is an all inclusive vacation. Wines and house spirits (even some Taittinger Champagne) along with non-alcoholic drinks are all included in the rate. The cruises also include all the shore excursions.
Celebrity Flora
Celebrity Cruises is a major cruise line and is certainly not the first cruise line to come to mind when you're talking about small cruise ships, but it does actually have some smaller ships in its fleet. The Celebrity Flora was built specifically to explore the Galapagos islands. The ship is an all-suites ship and has an occupancy of 100 passengers. All the suites also have an ocean view with their own private verandas.
The Flora is also an eco-friendly ship that's perfect for the Galapagos, as it's able to stay in place without dropping anchor, so it doesn't damage the seabed below. There are also plenty of sleek outdoor and indoor spaces to enjoy the scenery from, including two restaurants. There's a small massage room, fitness center, a plunge pool and hot tub on board. This ship also offers something unique: for an extra charge, you can opt to glamp for the night under the stars using the cabanas on Deck 7. You can hop on the Flora on one of two seven-night itineraries around the Galapagos: the Inner Loop and the Outer Loop.
National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions
Lindblad is known for its luxury adventure cruises and began partnering with National Geographic in 2004. In 2024, Lindblad and National Geographic launched a co-branded identity: National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions. Lindblad's National Geographic has a fleet of multiple ships, and they range in size. For example, Lindblad runs an Antarctica expedition on the National Geographic Explorer, which leans on the larger side with a capacity of 148 guests. On the other hand, the National Geographic Island II accommodates only 48 passengers. There is also the Delfina only has room for 16 passengers and is available for private charters.
The staterooms of the National Geographic vessels vary from vessel to vessel, but the ones on the Delfina are all spacious with large windows. The slightly larger Islander II also has a plunge pool on deck. National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions runs cruises all over the world, from Polynesia to Antarctica. A majority of its small ships, including the Delfina and Islander II, are primarily used to explore the Galapagos, as Galapagos National Park does not allow cruise ships with more than 100 passengers on board.
Ponant Cruises
A France-based cruise line, Ponant specializes in small-ship and yacht cruises. Ponant has more than ten ships that are on the bigger side (as far as small cruise ship goes), ranging from 184 to 264 guests. However, in addition to those ships, Ponant also has luxurious yachts like Le Ponant has only 16 state rooms and suites, capping the passenger capacity at 32 people. There are actually more crew (33 crew members) than guests on Le Ponant. Le Ponant is actually the first yacht that the company started with, but the flagship ship was completely refurbished in 2022.
The staterooms on Le Ponant are modern and comfortable with their neutral tones. All the staterooms come with a Nespresso machine, minibar and Diptyque toiletries. There's a saltwater swimming pool, a massage room and both indoor and outdoor dining areas. Being a French company, Ponant's food offering leans more French cuisine with plenty of French wines on board, but local food and wines are also offered based on the destination. Le Ponant sails around the Cape Verde islands and other destinations including the Caribbean and the Mediterranean.
Emerald Cruises
Emerald Cruises started as Emerald Waterways in 2014 and later rebranded. The cruise line initially offered river cruises in Europe and Southeast Asia, but in 2022 it added its first yacht to its fleet. Emerald Cruises now offers both river cruises and ocean yacht sailings. The cruise line owns several ships that are all accommodate 180 guests of less for river cruises, but its two luxury yachts are even smaller.
The luxury yacht Emerald Azzurra has 50 cabins and accommodates up to 100 guests. All the staterooms have large ocean view windows and the beds sport Egyptian cotton sheets. There's also an infinity pool and even an infrared sauna on board. Emerald's yachts cruise all over the world, including the Croatian Riviera. After all, island-hopping in Croatia is one of the best ways to experience the country. Emerald Sakara is Azzurra's twin sister, so the yacht offers the same layout and amenities as Azzurra. Cruises on Emerald's ships include all meals with wine pairing (and other drinks), excursions and there's no need to worry about additional gratuities. As a note, Emerald Cruises do not encourage parents to bring children under 12 years old except on its Christmas cruises.
SeaDream Yacht Club
As the name suggests, SeaDream Yacht Club is a cruise line focused on yacthing experience rather than the typical cruise, and that is not just about the small size of the vessel but the luxury accommodations and service onboard. The company has two twin mega yachts: SeaDream I and SeaDream II. Each yacht has a capacity of 112 guests with 56 staterooms and suites and the company maintains a 1 to 1 guest-to-crew ratio, ensuring great service.
The suites are of course oversized, but even the standard staterooms are spacious with a seating area. SeaDream I also recently upgraded its gym, sauna, and spa. SeaDream offers all-inclusive cruises so guests can opt for that wine pairing during dinner without worrying. There's also an open bar and a 24-hour room service (plus your stateroom's bar will be well-stocked). SeaDream cruises around the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Northern Europe, and even does a TransAtlantic crossing. Small ships like SeaDream may not have waterparks like the large cruise ships, but SeaDream actually has a waterslide that drops you directly into the Caribbean sea. As one of the larger cruise lines on our list, SeaDream's yachts are in a way closer to a standard cruise ship, as they sport a casino on Deck 4 and there's a golf simulator on Deck 6.
Delfin Amazon Cruises
The Amazon River is the largest river in the world by volume, so naturally we want to cruise along the Amazon. There are a variety of Amazon river cruises to choose from, and Delfin Amazon Cruises is certainly one of the most luxurious. Delfin offers three or four night cruises within the Pacaya Samiria National Reserve, which is the largest protected flooded forest in the world. The routes for the sailings change depending if it's high water season or low water season, though.
Delfin has three ships and the smallest of which is Delfin I. Delfin I has only four passenger suites that are super spacious, and a couple of them even come with a private whirlpool. Delfin III is the largest ship, but it's still small with only 22 suites for 44 passengers. On Delfin III, the top deck is equipped with lounge areas and a plunge pool (plus a bar, of course). The cruise rates include all meals onboard as well as select alcoholic drinks. They also include all activities in the Amazon including trail walks and night safari. As Delfin Amazon Cruises is a member of Relais & Chateaux, you can rest assured that the meals will be top notch.
Oberoi Luxury Nile Cruises
The Oberoi Hotel Group is a luxury hotel group based in India, but the group also runs two Nile River cruises: the Oberoi Zahra and the Oberoi Philae. Both ships offer a luxurious way to cruise the Nile. In fact, the Oberoi offers one of the best Nile River cruises out there, consistent with the standards of the luxury hotel brand.
The Oberoi Zahra has 27 cabins and suites while the Philae has 22 cabins and suites. The cabins are spacious and well-appointed and there's a 24-hour butler service for all guests. Just like at the Oberoi hotels, the ships offer a pillow menu for your comfort. All the cabins are outward facing so all the guests can enjoy river views through their windows. Some of the suites on the Philae has a private terrace equipped with a jacuzzi. There's an onboard spa and a pool on the top deck of the two ships.
Both the Zahra and the Philae runs cruises between Aswan and Luxor, but the itineraries offered differ slightly. The Zahra typically has a longer itinerary than Philae. Both of them will visit the major sights, though, including the Valley of Kings and Luxor Temple.
Overseas Adventure Travel
Overseas Adventure Travel (also known as O.A.T.) is a small group travel company. It runs small group tours beyond cruises, but it also offers a number of cruise itineraries. Overseas Adventure Travel actually owns and operates a number of its own small ships, ranging from the M/V Athena that has 26 cabins for 50 passengers (a couple of the cabins are solo cabins) to the M/V Clio that holds 89 passengers. Each of the ship is a little different, but there's usually a bar & grill on the sundeck and another restaurant down below. The cabins on O.A.T.'s smaller ships aren't overly spacious, ranging between 150-170 square feet. But all the cabins are outside-facing cabins and the upper deck cabins come with a balcony.
The company offers cruises in Africa, the Mediterranean, Scandinavia & the British Isles, and Antarctica. Since O.A.T. is more than just a cruise company, many of its cruises is also combined with a land tour before and/or after the cruise for a complete tour package. The quoted rates also include all the meals and drinks onboard and guided excursions. As a company, O.A.T. actually specializes in travel for guests 50 years or older, but guests are welcome to bring kids that are 13 years or older.
UnCruise Adventures
UnCruise Adventures is a small ship adventure cruise line which means that it's focused on adventurous destinations that offer active excursions with wilderness and wildlife. The company started its small ship cruising in Alaska back in 1999. The company has expanded since then and these days, UnCruise Adventures runs trips around Alaska, Hawaii, Galapagos, Baja California, and Costa Rica. The company has nine expedition vessels with capacity ranging from 22 to 86 guests.
UnCruise is more focused on the destinations and activities instead of being a luxury cruise line, and off-ship exploration is the name of the game. The lowest category staterooms on these ships are usually small but comfortable and include everything you might need. Instead, the ships are packed with equipments you'd need to explore off-ship. Snorkel gear, kayaks, paddleboards and hiking poles are always on the ready. Unlike on most cruises, UnCruise offers two or more off-ship activities on an average day. Some of UnCruise's ships offer more modern and spacious cabins, though, like the newly-renovated La Pinta that has cabins spacious enough for a seating area. This 24-cabin ship cruises around the Galapagos and features a hot tub and fitness room — in case all the hiking and kayaking weren't enough of a workout.