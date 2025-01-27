The Classic Town On Martha's Vineyard With A Posh But Leisurely Blend Of Shops, Beaches, And Nightlife

Cast seven miles off the coast of Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard is one of America's most beloved islands, renowned for its historic harbors, rolling farmlands, and sweeping beaches. The island's oldest town is Edgartown, which was settled in the mid-17th century and became the main hub of the country's whaling industry. After the end of the whaling trade by the early 20th century, the town transformed into a popular summer colony. Perfectly capturing the charm of an English village, Edgartown still appears like a time capsule, with elegant Greek Revival mansions side by side with shingled cottages. The idyllic harbor bobs with boats, ranging from sleek sailboats to grand yachts. Cozy inns and chic boutiques line the cobblestone streets, as well as refined seafood restaurants and convivial bars. Just a short walk from town is the historic Edgartown Lighthouse and Lighthouse Beach, a golden slip of sand lapped by the calm waters of Katama Bay.

You can easily visit Martha's Vineyard via both ferries or air travel. There is a ferry service during the summer months between Falmouth on Cape Cod and Edgartown. Direct flights from major East Coast cities, including New York, Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C., land at Martha's Vineyard Airport, which is just five miles from Edgartown. The high season for Martha's Vineyard is the summer when hundreds of thousands of visitors come to the island for long beach days, sailing adventures, and shopping and dining. However, spring and fall are also quieter and more affordable times to enjoy the island's charms.