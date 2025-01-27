The Real Reason There Are Luggage Stores In Airports

That's not the only reason these stores exist. You may simply want a new suitcase and you're in a place where luggage is on your mind. Perhaps you saw one that was colorful and easier to recognize at baggage claim. Maybe, despite doing your best to pack your suitcase thoughtfully, Marie Kondo-style, taking only the things that spark joy in a single suitcase, it's overweight. You may not want to pay the often expensive fee (which can reach up to $200 on some airlines). It might be cheaper to just purchase another suitcase and either check that as well, or repack some of your things into a new carry-on bag.

Yet another reason is shopping, by which we mean that you bought too much stuff on vacation or got more or larger presents than you expected while home for the holidays. Maybe you packed everything for a week-long vacation in a single carry-on, and that just won't cut it on the way back. You've got to get it home somehow (this may be the thing that puts your luggage over the weight limit in the first place). There are ways to avoid this, of course. First, you can try space-saving, game-changing luggage-packing hacks like the military-style ranger roll or only packing neutrals so you can take fewer items and save some room for purchases. Second, you can think ahead. One Redditor advised, "Anyone reading this, pack a folding bag in your luggage in case you need it." One possibility is the 4.5-starred Bago Foldable Duffel Bag on Amazon with over 12,000 reviews for under $25 at the time. You may never need an airport luggage store, but it's really helpful to have, just in case.