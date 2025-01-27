The Real Reason There Are Luggage Stores In Airports
We've all forgotten things when packing for a trip, and often, we can pick those things up at a shop at the airport. It could be anything from toiletries, to extra socks, to a sleep stuffy for your kid (or you — we're not judging). However, one might assume that your luggage itself isn't something you'd leave at home. After all, that's what you've packed your items in, right? Contrary to popular belief, there are actually some great reasons to have new suitcases and bags available for people who may already have them. The first and most obvious one is that luggage can break. You're at the airport and you have limited time to catch a plane, so having a store that can replace your luggage can be vital. You can't just drape your things over your shoulder and board your flight, after all. Zippers bust, wheels come off or crack ... if that happens, there really is no other solution.
It can also happen while you're on vacation, or while baggage handlers have your suitcase, and damage may occur while you still have more places to fly to. In response to a question about who would buy luggage at the airport, one Redditor noted, "I do, the airline breaks my bag. Gives me a voucher to the airport store so I can go find a replacement. I repack, they throw away my old suitcase and I can continue on my trip."
Other reasons you'll often find luggage stores at airports
That's not the only reason these stores exist. You may simply want a new suitcase and you're in a place where luggage is on your mind. Perhaps you saw one that was colorful and easier to recognize at baggage claim. Maybe, despite doing your best to pack your suitcase thoughtfully, Marie Kondo-style, taking only the things that spark joy in a single suitcase, it's overweight. You may not want to pay the often expensive fee (which can reach up to $200 on some airlines). It might be cheaper to just purchase another suitcase and either check that as well, or repack some of your things into a new carry-on bag.
Yet another reason is shopping, by which we mean that you bought too much stuff on vacation or got more or larger presents than you expected while home for the holidays. Maybe you packed everything for a week-long vacation in a single carry-on, and that just won't cut it on the way back. You've got to get it home somehow (this may be the thing that puts your luggage over the weight limit in the first place). There are ways to avoid this, of course. First, you can try space-saving, game-changing luggage-packing hacks like the military-style ranger roll or only packing neutrals so you can take fewer items and save some room for purchases. Second, you can think ahead. One Redditor advised, "Anyone reading this, pack a folding bag in your luggage in case you need it." One possibility is the 4.5-starred Bago Foldable Duffel Bag on Amazon with over 12,000 reviews for under $25 at the time. You may never need an airport luggage store, but it's really helpful to have, just in case.