Cross The Panama Canal Like An Explorer On A Tropical Central American Cruise

Cruises come in various formats — luxury, adventure, family, and even music cruises where concerts take to the sea. However, only a few voyages let you experience some of the world's most impressive natural gems and modern engineering marvels in a single journey. Going on a Central America cruise along the coast of Costa Rica and across the one-of-a-kind Panama Canal is a spectacular way to experience the region's varied attractions.

Over a roughly week-long trip, you'll witness rainforests, national parks, indigenous culture, remnants of ancient and colonial civilizations, and, of course, pristine beaches. Depending on how you plan your trip, either one of the first or last things you'll do is cross the Panama Canal. This massive feat of human engineering opened in 1914 and connects the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, thus making sea trade between the two coasts significantly easier.

Both Panama and Costa Rica have rich biodiversity, and some cruises give you the option to either hike through the rainforests or kayak the rivers and backwaters. National Geographic and luxury adventure cruise company Lindblad offer an excursion that lets you choose whether you start from Panama and make your way Westwards up Costa Rica's coast or in the opposite direction. As your trip starts or ends in Panama's capital, it's worth carving out time to check out some of the gorgeous beaches near Panama City. Several other companies offer similar cruises, with over 200 cruise ships crossing the canal annually.