There's Only One Thing To Do In This International Tourist Destination Best Known As 'Molar City'
Tacos and margaritas might color your vision board for your next relaxing beach vacation at a low-key Mexico destination, but in Los Algodones, tourists mainly come for one reason, and it's not what you'd expect. Of course, you can experience the authentic cuisine here, but the border city has built a huge economy around ... drum roll, please ... dental work. The town is between southeast California and southwest Arizona across the U.S.-Mexico border, so it's fairly close to American soil and extremely affordable. In fact, due to its budget-friendly services, and an influx of people who visit for an improved smile, Los Algodones is nicknamed the "Molar City".
According to Get Global Care, the town has more than 300 dental clinics and over 1,000 licensed dental professionals. So, how did a tiny Mexican village become such a spotlight for dentists? It sprouted in the 1980s, and its proximity to the States increased the volume due to its reasonable prices. By the late 1990s, many Americans and other tourists discovered the medical hub, so the town's businesses rode the wave and built their economy around what was feeding them monetarily.
Price differences and how to get to Los Algodones
An attractive part of "Molar City" is that you can get the same quality of work by spending half of what you would in America. Dental Solutions Algodones, a member of the American Dental Association, revealed that one titanium implant in Los Algodones can cost $750, whereas, in the U.S., it can range from $1,500-7,500. A full smile supported by four implants can be up to $8,900 in Mexico, but in America, it can be around $15,000-30,000. So, for many in the States, it's a no-brainer to consider costly dental work across the border.
Of course, the next feat is crossing the border, which is open from 6:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. PST. You should bring the necessary travel documents, such as your passport, vehicle registration, title, and proof of citizenship. Vehicles will require Mexican auto insurance, though you can get a Temporary Import Permit (via U.S. Customs and Border Protection) and enter from Sonora or Baja. Depending on how long you stay, you might want to consider acquiring a visa.
If your stay is longer than a full week, you can purchase this visa at an office along the border. Dental Del Rio reports it to be just under $35. Factoring this price into your dental service fee, it still would be significantly lower than U.S. prices.
Exploring Los Algodones beyond the dentist
Los Algodones is known to be a very safe Mexican town with low crime rates and a high police presence. It might as well be listed as one of the safest destinations in Mexico for an stress-free vacation, and you'll return to the States with a sparkling smile. After people go to their dental appointments, they can explore the city. While it's not Mexico's second-largest city, it is a tourist-friendly gem full of delicious food. Visitors love places like La Parilla for its chicken chimichangas and live music, as well as Lupita's for seafood tacos. In fact, one TripAdvisor reviewer went as far as to say it was the best tacos she's ever had.
Around town, there are streets filled with vendors and local merchants, where tourists can shop for textiles and souvenirs (as pictured above) from the "Molar City". You also can browse the local artists around the area, and enjoy the local Mexican culture. The town functions like a normal city, but business owners made a conscious decision to cater to what they were good at: Taking care of people's teeth. So, if you explore the tacos and tequila in the area, be sure to brush your teeth before you go to bed.