There's Only One Thing To Do In This International Tourist Destination Best Known As 'Molar City'

An attractive part of "Molar City" is that you can get the same quality of work by spending half of what you would in America. Dental Solutions Algodones, a member of the American Dental Association, revealed that one titanium implant in Los Algodones can cost $750, whereas, in the U.S., it can range from $1,500-7,500. A full smile supported by four implants can be up to $8,900 in Mexico, but in America, it can be around $15,000-30,000. So, for many in the States, it's a no-brainer to consider costly dental work across the border.

Of course, the next feat is crossing the border, which is open from 6:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. PST. You should bring the necessary travel documents, such as your passport, vehicle registration, title, and proof of citizenship. Vehicles will require Mexican auto insurance, though you can get a Temporary Import Permit (via U.S. Customs and Border Protection) and enter from Sonora or Baja. Depending on how long you stay, you might want to consider acquiring a visa.

If your stay is longer than a full week, you can purchase this visa at an office along the border. Dental Del Rio reports it to be just under $35. Factoring this price into your dental service fee, it still would be significantly lower than U.S. prices.