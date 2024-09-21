Mexico's Second-Largest City Is An Overlooked, Tourist-Friendly Gem Full Of History And Food

Given its number of incredible, secluded beaches and gorgeous, hidden mountain towns, it has almost become a cliche to talk about overlooked gems in Mexico. And yet, everywhere you turn in this amazing, vibrant country, you discover a new place that you can't go another second without visiting.

Remarkably, the second-largest city in Mexico is one of these places. Guadalajara's metro area might have more than 5.5 million inhabitants, but it remains overlooked by many tourists, particularly when compared to Mexico City. This western jewel is a tourist-friendly gem with an almost perfect climate year-round, surrounded by pine forests and magical towns, and crammed full of stunning historic sites.

It is also one of the best places to eat and drink in Mexico. If you've munched your way around the taquerias of Mexico City or gorged yourself on grilled meat in the Pasillo de Humo in Oaxaca, you might think you've seen it all. But the cuisine of Jalisco is something else, a true expression of authentic Mexican culinary traditions, making Guadalajara one of the most exciting places for real foodies to explore.

