Mexico's Second-Largest City Is An Overlooked, Tourist-Friendly Gem Full Of History And Food
Given its number of incredible, secluded beaches and gorgeous, hidden mountain towns, it has almost become a cliche to talk about overlooked gems in Mexico. And yet, everywhere you turn in this amazing, vibrant country, you discover a new place that you can't go another second without visiting.
Remarkably, the second-largest city in Mexico is one of these places. Guadalajara's metro area might have more than 5.5 million inhabitants, but it remains overlooked by many tourists, particularly when compared to Mexico City. This western jewel is a tourist-friendly gem with an almost perfect climate year-round, surrounded by pine forests and magical towns, and crammed full of stunning historic sites.
It is also one of the best places to eat and drink in Mexico. If you've munched your way around the taquerias of Mexico City or gorged yourself on grilled meat in the Pasillo de Humo in Oaxaca, you might think you've seen it all. But the cuisine of Jalisco is something else, a true expression of authentic Mexican culinary traditions, making Guadalajara one of the most exciting places for real foodies to explore.
The heart of Mexican culture and history is in Guadalajara
Guadalajara is where some of the most iconic images of Mexican culture were born, as well as where many of the most important moments in the country's history took place. From the sharp charro suits of mariachi bands to the wide-brimmed sombrero, Guadalajara can take credit for plenty of the well-known images of Mexico.
For history lovers, a trip to Guadalajara should begin at the incredible Instituto Cultural Cabañas, one of the most instantly recognizable landmarks of the city. This historic hospital and orphanage stands proudly on the Plaza Tapatía, and is stunning inside and out. Find your way through the maze of vaulted courtyards and side rooms to the dramatic neoclassical grandeur of the Capilla Mayor, and you'll discover a feast of modernist mural painting in the work of José Clemente Orozco.
Guadalajara's Catedral de la Asunción de María Santísima stands at the eastern edge of the historic center, offering a counterpoint to the Hospicio Cabañas in the west. The cathedral was built soon after the foundation of the city and tracks its tangled history, which explains its charming confusion of architectural styles. In particular, its twin neo-Gothic towers and beautiful golden domes were only built in 1854 after earthquakes destroyed much of the city.
Tasting your way around Guadalajara
If you haven't already fallen in love with Mexico's second-largest city, your first encounter with its amazing food scene will seal the deal. Guadalajara's culinary traditions might not be as gourmet as those of Oaxaca or as iconic as the street food scene in Mexico City, but this is the true heart of traditional Mexican cooking.
Begin your culinary exploration at El Principe Heredero, an unassuming hole-in-the-wall joint outside of the Sears Centro where the locals line up daily to get their hands on the best tortas ahogadas in town. This is comfort eating dialed up to eleven — rich, messy sandwiches of pork or chicken, drowned in a spicy tomato salsa, and best eaten with gloves! Adventurous foodies might want to head to the Menuderia Lidia in the Mercado Alcalde to try menudo, a Tapatio specialty. This unusual delicacy features tripe served in broth with hominy, lime, and oregano, and given additional punch with a blast of guajillo chili fire. It is an offal-forward version of another great Jalisco dish, the iconic pozole rojo, which supposedly was originally made with the flesh of enemies captured in battle by the indigenous Mexica.
Give your Guadalajara food adventure a final flourish with a visit to a classic cantina to try the local spirit. Tequila is famous around the world, but it is only allowed to be distilled from blue agave grown in Santiago de Tequila, just over 40 miles from Guadalajara, and the surrounding Jalisco highlands. From old-school joints like Cantina La Occidental to the trendier, more elegant stylings of Guilty, Guadalajara will make you question everything you thought you knew about this famous liquor and give you new inspiration for your next Cinco de Mayo cocktail party!