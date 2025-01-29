Eat Authentic Caribbean Cuisine At This Award-Winning Beachfront Resort In Aruba
There are plenty of reasons to visit the Caribbean, from the gorgeous, crystal-clear waters to the colorful wildlife to the luxurious resorts. That's certainly true in Aruba. Some of the best things to do in Aruba are all about soaking in the island lifestyle, spending days on the beach and enjoying all the fantastic restaurants and nightlife that the island has to offer. One of the best Aruba restaurants can be found at one of the island's best resorts: the Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort Spa and Casino. Winner of the 2024 World Culinary Awards, Ruinas del Mar, one of the resort's restaurants, offers some of the best dining options, including plenty of Caribbean fare.
The Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort Spa and Casino is located right on the beach in Noord, Aruba, in the Palm Beach resort area of the town. It's about a 20-minute drive from Queen Beatrix International Airport and a 15-minute drive from the capital city of Oranjestad, so it's an excellent (and convenient) accommodation on the island. Ruinas del Mar is just one of seven restaurants and bars at the Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort Spa and Casino, including the Palms Beachside Grill, Palms Beach Bar, the poolside Alfresco Bar, Balashi Bar and Grill, Kadushi Juice Bar, and the Shoco Coffee Bar and Market. In addition to its award-winning dining options, the Hyatt Regency Aruba also has a casino, a spa and salon, pools, a kids camp, tennis courts, yoga, and lots of activities like wildlife excursions. At the time of writing, the resort is undergoing renovations, including at the restaurant, so check for updates before booking your trip.
Feast on Caribbean fusion at the Hyatt Regency Aruba
Ruinas del Mar is a restaurant inspired by the local Bushiribana Gold Mill Ruins, which can be seen in the restaurant's stone architecture accented by warm, gold lighting and tropical decor. The restaurant prides itself on honoring the gold rush history of Aruba with both its design and menu, which is a combination of Caribbean fusion, Italian cuisine, American classics, and, of course, lots of seafood. The restaurant also specializes in high-end cocktails infused with Caribbean flavors as well as excellent wines. If you're looking for a beautiful place to enjoy a fine dining meal that isn't too stuffy, Ruinas del Mar is a wonderful place for a group dinner or even a romantic date night. Renovations for the actual space began in November 2024, so it has temporarily relocated to the Palms Beachside Grill while they are being completed, allowing guests to still taste its award-winning food.
Besides enjoying plenty of sunshine, lounging in the sand, and water activities (think swimming, snorkeling, and scuba diving) in Aruba, travelers can also take time to visit the vibrant towns and cities for even more excellent food and culture. Nearby Oranjestad is full of brightly colored architecture. Meanwhile, the Aruban town of San Nicolas (about 45 minutes from the resort) is renowned for its street art. Additionally, there are tons of highly rated restaurants with various types of food, including traditional Caribbean cuisine. If you're planning an island vacation, check out our guide on planning the perfect trip to Aruba.