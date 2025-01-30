One Of Puerto Rico's Prettiest Coastlines Is A Remote, Crescent-Shaped Beach With Caribbean White Sands

It comes as no surprise that the Caribbean is home to some of the most iconic beaches in the world. So many Caribbean islands are full of stunning white sands, crystal-clear waters, and colorful marine life that make for a truly gorgeous, Instagram-worthy holiday. And that's especially true in Puerto Rico. Although the top beaches in Puerto Rico have plenty of beauty, visiting them also runs the risk of having to fight the many crowds that go there every year, especially in the summertime. But if you know where to look, you can still spend a gorgeous day with sand and surf by going to one of the most beautiful and remote beaches in the country: Playuela.

Playuela, also known as Playa Garcia, is close to Playa Caracas in Puerto Ferro, in Vieques — an island off the coast of mainland Puerto Rico. The best way to get to Vieques is by flying from San Juan, which takes less than 30 minutes. There is also the option to take a 30-minute ferry from Ceiba, which is about an hour outside of San Juan. Once you're on the island of Vieques, it is best to rent a car in order to easily get around and access the island's beaches. You can also hike, cycle, or rent a scooter. In order to get to Playuela, you should follow road signs for Caracas in the Vieques National Wildlife Refuge until you get to a gravel road marked for Playuela and continue until you get to a parking lot. From there, it is a half-mile hike to the beach. It should be noted that there are other beaches called "Playuela" and "La Playuela" in Puerto Rico, including Playa Sucia in Cabo Rojo, and Playuela in Aguadilla, so make sure you're looking in the right area when you're planning your trip.