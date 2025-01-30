One Of Puerto Rico's Prettiest Coastlines Is A Remote, Crescent-Shaped Beach With Caribbean White Sands
It comes as no surprise that the Caribbean is home to some of the most iconic beaches in the world. So many Caribbean islands are full of stunning white sands, crystal-clear waters, and colorful marine life that make for a truly gorgeous, Instagram-worthy holiday. And that's especially true in Puerto Rico. Although the top beaches in Puerto Rico have plenty of beauty, visiting them also runs the risk of having to fight the many crowds that go there every year, especially in the summertime. But if you know where to look, you can still spend a gorgeous day with sand and surf by going to one of the most beautiful and remote beaches in the country: Playuela.
Playuela, also known as Playa Garcia, is close to Playa Caracas in Puerto Ferro, in Vieques — an island off the coast of mainland Puerto Rico. The best way to get to Vieques is by flying from San Juan, which takes less than 30 minutes. There is also the option to take a 30-minute ferry from Ceiba, which is about an hour outside of San Juan. Once you're on the island of Vieques, it is best to rent a car in order to easily get around and access the island's beaches. You can also hike, cycle, or rent a scooter. In order to get to Playuela, you should follow road signs for Caracas in the Vieques National Wildlife Refuge until you get to a gravel road marked for Playuela and continue until you get to a parking lot. From there, it is a half-mile hike to the beach. It should be noted that there are other beaches called "Playuela" and "La Playuela" in Puerto Rico, including Playa Sucia in Cabo Rojo, and Playuela in Aguadilla, so make sure you're looking in the right area when you're planning your trip.
Other incredible places you can visit on Vieques, Puerto Rico
Once you get to Playuela, you can enjoy the same white Caribbean sand and blue waters but with far fewer tourists compared to other popular beaches on the island. Since this place is fairly remote, most people will need to bring their own umbrellas, chairs, or other equipment for an enjoyable day near the water. The area has a distinctive crescent shape, which traps seaweed and debris on the shore, so swimming isn't as popular here (even though it is possible when the seaweed is minimal).
Vieques is also full of other beaches, bays, lagoons, and more to explore, especially if you're looking to scuba or snorkel. While you can certainly try to do these activities in Playuela (despite the seaweed), it's also recommended to head to more popular spots in Vieques like Angel Reef, Patti's Reef, or Isla Chiva. The island is also home to Mosquito Bay, a bioluminescent bay that is considered the brightest in the world and makes for an excellent boat or kayak tour at night. If you are traveling around by car, it's also easy to explore the different towns for excellent food, shopping, and nightlife, as well as outdoor activities. The towns of Esperanza and Isabella have the most options in terms of accommodation, restaurants, and things to do, so they both make for great places to base yourself when you go to the island. If you're dreaming of a tropical getaway, be sure to check out our list of essential travel hacks for your Caribbean vacation.