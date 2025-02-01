A 5-Star Hawaiian Hotel Near Waikiki Beach Provides A Luxurious Escape From The City

Fifteen minutes away from the hustle and bustle of the iconic Waikiki strip in Oahu, Hawaii, the Kahala Resort is one of the best beach resorts on Oahu and offers travelers the chance to escape the city without straying too far. Surrounded by palm tree-lined residential streets where families can be seen walking back from the beach and riding their bikes, the Kahala Resort makes guests feel like they're staying in a more remote area of the island.

The movie-famous resort celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2024 and has long been the hotel of choice for many celebrities, and even royalty, Legends like Frank Sinatra, The Rolling Stones, and Queen Elizabeth have stayed in one of the 338 rooms at the resort. The true stars of the resort, however, are the six dolphins who live in the marine sanctuary on the resort grounds. Managed by Dolphin Quest, those wanting to get up close and personal with the dolphins can book a dolphin encounter. Those not wanting to swim with the dolphins can still get a glimpse of the creatures as they walk around the pool area.