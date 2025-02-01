A 5-Star Hawaiian Hotel Near Waikiki Beach Provides A Luxurious Escape From The City
Fifteen minutes away from the hustle and bustle of the iconic Waikiki strip in Oahu, Hawaii, the Kahala Resort is one of the best beach resorts on Oahu and offers travelers the chance to escape the city without straying too far. Surrounded by palm tree-lined residential streets where families can be seen walking back from the beach and riding their bikes, the Kahala Resort makes guests feel like they're staying in a more remote area of the island.
The movie-famous resort celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2024 and has long been the hotel of choice for many celebrities, and even royalty, Legends like Frank Sinatra, The Rolling Stones, and Queen Elizabeth have stayed in one of the 338 rooms at the resort. The true stars of the resort, however, are the six dolphins who live in the marine sanctuary on the resort grounds. Managed by Dolphin Quest, those wanting to get up close and personal with the dolphins can book a dolphin encounter. Those not wanting to swim with the dolphins can still get a glimpse of the creatures as they walk around the pool area.
Rooms and amenities at the Kahala Resort
Each room offers a breathtaking view and guests can choose whether they want a panoramic view of the Pacific Ocean or a lookout over the Ko'olau Mountain Range. Walking into the hotel, guests are immediately transported into a serene environment where they can unwind from a long day of hiking, tanning, or dining.
The Kahala Resort offers eight different room types for guests to choose from, all of which can sleep around four people. Each room has a hairdryer, a robe, slippers, complimentary internet access, a television, a coffee maker, and a mini fridge. I stayed in the Golf Mountain suite during a recent trip to the Kahala resort with my parents and two sisters. We had to pay an extra daily fee for a fifth adult and an additional bed to be brought into the room, but overall, it was spacious enough for all of us to sleep comfortably.
The Kahala doesn't offer free parking and charges a daily fee for those planning to park onsite, but there are tons of other complimentary amenities on the property. Guests can access gym facilities with a changing room with several showers, lockers, and a sauna. Plus, there's a pool and hot tub onsite for visitors to enjoy. Those who prefer the beach can easily access Kahala Beach and relax on one of the resort's beach chairs.
Where to eat at the Kahala Resort
If there's one thing the resort does right, it's dining. Although the food comes with a shocking price tag, the price is relatively comparable to other five-star resorts on the island. The star of the show is the French-inspired restaurant Hoku. Ran by Michelin-star Chef Jonathan Mizukami, the menu changes seasonally and blends French cuisine with local flavors. Diners can opt for the grand tasting menu, a four-course tasting option, or the à la carte menu.
My absolute favorite restaurant at the Kahala is Arancino. Executive Chef Daisuke Hamamoto runs the upscale casual Italian restaurant and serves a menu that boasts a variety of pizzas, pasta, and salads for guests to enjoy. I ordered the Rigatoni Amatriciana and can't say enough good things about it. The pasta dish — made with guanciale, onion, spicy garlic tomato sauce, and pecorino Romano — had a hint of spice, which balanced the meal. My tip: book the restaurant more than a couple of weeks in advance. We got lucky with a last-minute cancellation, but no spots were open when we first tried to book.
While the fine dining options are the hotel's highlight, the Kahala Resort has other casual to upscale casual dining options. The Plumeria Beach House serves a range of locally inspired cuisine, which includes a seafood buffet, and on Sundays, the restaurant has a Hawaiian Buffet for guests to enjoy. If you prefer to eat right on the beach, the Seaside Grill offers casual dining with a menu of sandwiches, burgers, and pizzas. The hotel has a small cafe for coffee and pastries, but I recommend going to the Hawaii Kai Island Brew Coffeehouse, about 15 minutes away, for a better cup of coffee and a lovely view of the Koko Head.