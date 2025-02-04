One Of The World's Busiest Airports Has Gone 100% Carbon-Free

It takes a massive amount of energy to power an airport. Service terminal buildings, ground vehicles, and support equipment are just a few factors to consider in an airport's energy expenditure. As such, it's hard to imagine a huge international airport switching to primarily renewable energy and generating zero carbon emissions. But surprisingly, one of the busiest airports in the United States has achieved this impressive task.

Chicago O'Hare International Airport transitioned to 100% renewable energy on January 1, 2025. However, this feat is not Chicago's only environmental accomplishment. This milestone was part of a larger mission to reduce the citywide carbon footprint and today, 400 of the city's municipal buildings run on renewable energy. This includes fire stations, water treatment plants, and the city's smaller Midway Airport. So, how did Chicago achieve such an impressive goal? Primarily through renewable energy sources including one of the newest and largest solar farms in the U.S. The remaining 30% comes from purchased energy credits.

Chicago O'Hare is the ninth busiest airport worldwide, serving over 70 million passengers annually. Given its high traffic and energy consumption, going carbon-free is a huge accomplishment — not just for the airport but for the future of air travel. It's a sign to the rest of the world's airports that they can — and should — follow suit.