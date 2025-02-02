Two Popular US Airlines Offer Compensation If Your Luggage Takes Over 20 Minutes To Arrive At Baggage Claim

There's nothing quite so tedious as waiting for your luggage at the airport. You may be ready to get home after a long trip or take off on a new adventure, but instead, you are just standing in a crowd, staring at the carousel, waiting for your bags to appear. Even if your airline lets you share your luggage's location via AirTag or other technology, you can't do anything to make your luggage get to you faster. You might have already known that when an airline loses your luggage, you are owed compensation. However, Delta and Alaska Airlines have decided to help you out if you have to wait too long for your checked bags.

If it takes more than 20 minutes from the moment your airplane's doors open to when your checked bags arrive, Delta will give SkyMiles members 2,500 bonus miles. These points can add up to free flights or perks. Alaska Airlines will also give you 2,500 miles or a $25 discount on a future flight with the company.