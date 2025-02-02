Two Popular US Airlines Offer Compensation If Your Luggage Takes Over 20 Minutes To Arrive At Baggage Claim
There's nothing quite so tedious as waiting for your luggage at the airport. You may be ready to get home after a long trip or take off on a new adventure, but instead, you are just standing in a crowd, staring at the carousel, waiting for your bags to appear. Even if your airline lets you share your luggage's location via AirTag or other technology, you can't do anything to make your luggage get to you faster. You might have already known that when an airline loses your luggage, you are owed compensation. However, Delta and Alaska Airlines have decided to help you out if you have to wait too long for your checked bags.
If it takes more than 20 minutes from the moment your airplane's doors open to when your checked bags arrive, Delta will give SkyMiles members 2,500 bonus miles. These points can add up to free flights or perks. Alaska Airlines will also give you 2,500 miles or a $25 discount on a future flight with the company.
There are some constraints to the Alaska Airlines and Delta 20-minute luggage policy
Of course, there is some fine print. For Delta, this policy applies only to domestic flights, and you have to be a SkyMiles member when you booked the flight, with that number attached to your reservation. You can't retroactively join the rewards program and receive the bonus miles. To get the compensation, you have to fill out a form on the Delta website within three days of your flight.
For Alaska, the 20-minute policy is also only for domestic flights, and you have to report the issue in person to the Alaska Airlines baggage office at the airport within two hours from when your flight arrives. These policies don't apply to oversized luggage for either airline. You may just have to wait if you're flying with abnormally-sized luggage like a bike or ski and snowboard equipment. It's best to double-check their websites for more specifics.
For those times when you can't skip the bag check or pack enough for a week-long vacation in just a carry-on, make sure to start a timer when your flight arrives if you're flying with Delta or Alaska Airlines. It just might pay off.