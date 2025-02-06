Ohio's Secret Picturesque Tree-Lined Community Feels Like Stepping Into A Classic English Village

While there are many stunning places in America that will make you feel like you're in Europe, if you are looking for a European-style town for a quaint and relaxing getaway, one great under-the-radar option is the Village of Mariemont in Ohio. Although it is just 25 minutes outside of downtown Cincinnati, during a visit to Mariemont, you'll feel transported to an idyllic village in England, full of Tudor-style buildings and tree-lined streets. This charming community is only around 1 square mile and contains just around 3,500 people, making it easily walkable.

But it's no accident that Mariemont has the feel of an English village; that was a part of its design. The town dates back to the 1920s and was spearheaded by Mary Emery, who was married to Thomas J. Emery, a Cincinnati real estate developer. After his death in 1906, Mary Emery focused her energy on using the family fortune for good and gave money to a range of causes, including the Cincinnati Zoo, one of the best zoos in America. She also focused her fortune on the founding of an ideal, model community, which eventually became Mariemont. The village got its name from Emery's Rhode Island summer home, which was itself named after a town in England.

To bring her ideal town to life, Emery worked with renowned landscape architect John Nolen. The two described their project at the time as, "an interpretation of modern city planning principles applied to a small self-contained community to produce local happiness," according to Cincinnati Preservation. To achieve this, the design of Mariemont followed the "garden city" model, which was popularized in the late 1800s in England to help give people access to the beauty of nature while still being close to the amenities and jobs of a big city.