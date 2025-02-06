Ohio's Secret Picturesque Tree-Lined Community Feels Like Stepping Into A Classic English Village
While there are many stunning places in America that will make you feel like you're in Europe, if you are looking for a European-style town for a quaint and relaxing getaway, one great under-the-radar option is the Village of Mariemont in Ohio. Although it is just 25 minutes outside of downtown Cincinnati, during a visit to Mariemont, you'll feel transported to an idyllic village in England, full of Tudor-style buildings and tree-lined streets. This charming community is only around 1 square mile and contains just around 3,500 people, making it easily walkable.
But it's no accident that Mariemont has the feel of an English village; that was a part of its design. The town dates back to the 1920s and was spearheaded by Mary Emery, who was married to Thomas J. Emery, a Cincinnati real estate developer. After his death in 1906, Mary Emery focused her energy on using the family fortune for good and gave money to a range of causes, including the Cincinnati Zoo, one of the best zoos in America. She also focused her fortune on the founding of an ideal, model community, which eventually became Mariemont. The village got its name from Emery's Rhode Island summer home, which was itself named after a town in England.
To bring her ideal town to life, Emery worked with renowned landscape architect John Nolen. The two described their project at the time as, "an interpretation of modern city planning principles applied to a small self-contained community to produce local happiness," according to Cincinnati Preservation. To achieve this, the design of Mariemont followed the "garden city" model, which was popularized in the late 1800s in England to help give people access to the beauty of nature while still being close to the amenities and jobs of a big city.
Visit the parks and main square of Mariemont, Ohio
It took Emery 15 years to buy up the land that would become Mariemont, and the entire village was made a National Historic Landmark in 2007. One great way to explore the town is by visiting its various parks and natural places that make it a "garden city." First, you can stop by the touching tribute to Emery; the Mary M. Emery Memorial Carillon in Dogwood Park. Standing at 100 feet tall, this monument tower contains 49 bells and is known locally as the "singing tower." You can hear the bells ringing out on Sunday evenings in summer during the town's Carillon Concerts. Dogwood Park also has some mellow hiking trails, soccer fields, and playgrounds. The town also has a number of other parks and green spaces for people to enjoy, including the South 80 Trails and Community Gardens which contain 7 miles of trails that run alongside the Little Miami River.
To see more of Emery's vision, visit the Mariemont Square, which is in the heart of the town and is complete with a fountain at the center. The buildings surrounding the square feature the Tudor-style of architecture that Mariemont is known for. One notable example is the Mariemont Theatre. This half-timbered building was originally constructed in 1938, and still shows Hollywood hits today.
Good eats and a cozy hotel in the heart of Mariemont, Ohio
This town isn't just a great place to visit for its parks and architecture. It also has some great restaurants. Emery is a popular spot for a dinner out with a seasonal menu that includes dishes like short rib ravioli and crab-crusted Lake Erie walleye. The Quarter Bistro features a fusion of French, American, and Latin flavors. Then, for a sweet treat, visit Graeter's Ice Cream, a beloved Midwestern ice cream chain that was originally founded in Cincinnati in 1870. This shop's ice cream is known for being particularly creamy and thick thanks to their unique "French Pot" process. One reviewer on Tripadvisor even stated, "I have had ice cream all over the world and I still rank Graeter's [as] #1."
If you are looking for a place to stay in the middle of this historic village, the Mariemont Inn is a good option. It has 45 rooms, each with a fireplace and English village-style decor. On the first floor of this hotel you'll also find The National Exemplar restaurant, which was named after Emery's vision of making Mariemont a model community for the rest of the country. And, what would an English-style village be without a pub? Also located in Mariemont Inn, you'll find Southerby's Pub where guests and non-guests alike can enjoy a cozy drink next to an original 1920s fireplace. If you are looking for more green spaces and history while you're in the Cincinnati area, make sure to visit Piatt, the art-filled park that is the oldest in the city.