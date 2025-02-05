Will TSA Actually Confiscate Your Dyson Hair Tools? This TikToker Claims Yes
Traveling without your daily essentials can be an absolute nightmare, especially when it comes to skincare or hair care tools. If you use a curling iron or hair straightener regularly, it can be quite stressful when you don't have that in your luggage. The question, then, is: Will your hair tools be confiscated if you carry it in your hand luggage? TikToker @savinnyc claims that TSA confiscated her Dyson Airwrap in a viral post, and this caused many concerns among travelers who are likely already anxious about other things, especially those who rely on hair tools.
In her video, the TikToker suggests that Dyson hair tools are banned from carry-on luggage, leaving travelers concerned if their expensive styling tools are at risk. However, according to TSA guidelines, Dyson hair tools, as well as other hair styling equipment are permitted. Was this situation a misunderstanding? For travelers wanting to know what really happened and how to ensure your Dyson device is not confiscated, here's what you need to know.
What TSA actually says about Dyson hair tools
According to official TSA guidelines and regulations, hair tools such as Dyson Airwraps, Supersonic hair dryers, and Corrale straighteners are permitted in both carry-on and checked luggage. While there are some restrictions to hair equipment, it only applies to wireless hair tools with butane gas cartridges, such as portable curling wands. The Dyson tools do not fall into this category and are safe to pass through security. Other restrictions might include hair tools with lithium batteries or flammable gas as TSA's official website clearly states: "Electric curling irons and hair straighteners with cords are not restricted unless they also include batteries or gas/fuel cartridges"
Why did the viral TikTok claim otherwise? Well, it's important to know that TSA officers have the authority to conduct additional screening if an item appears suspicious. Some Dyson tools have lithium-ion batteries, which may have raised a flag for inspection. However, Dyson tools are still permitted as the lithium-ion battery rule is that the batteries must be uninstalled and are limited to 2 grams of lithium per batter with a maximum rating of 100 watt hours for each battery. It is likely that there could have been confusion over lithium battery policy, or that the local TSA agent made an error. However, it is not an official TSA ban.
What travelers should know before flying with hair tools
To avoid any issues at security checks at the airport when traveling with Dyson tools, be sure to pack your hair tool in an accessible spot in your carry on for easy inspection. Don't forget to pack it with a safety cover and ensure it has cooled down before packing. If questioned, politely show the TSA agent the official guidelines regarding hair tools and ask them to double-check. Make sure you have any info about your device, including battery or description available to ensure it does not lead to any confusion that could put your device at risk of being confiscated.
The general TSA rule for carrying hair tools is that any plug-in devices such as Dyson tools, standards curling irons, or hair straighteners are allowed to be transported in both carry-on and checked luggage. However, cordless devices with lithium batteries are only permitted in carry-on. In some cases, the battery must be removable. When it comes to wireless tools with butane gas, they are prohibited from carry-ons and sometimes even in checked bags depending on the airline.
When traveling with hair tools, it is best to use a protective case to prevent them from getting damaged during the journey. Make sure to check TSA rules before every trip as regulations can change and remember to take a screenshot of the guidelines as proof that your tool is permitted.