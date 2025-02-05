Will TSA Actually Confiscate Your Dyson Hair Tools? This TikToker Claims Yes

To avoid any issues at security checks at the airport when traveling with Dyson tools, be sure to pack your hair tool in an accessible spot in your carry on for easy inspection. Don't forget to pack it with a safety cover and ensure it has cooled down before packing. If questioned, politely show the TSA agent the official guidelines regarding hair tools and ask them to double-check. Make sure you have any info about your device, including battery or description available to ensure it does not lead to any confusion that could put your device at risk of being confiscated.

The general TSA rule for carrying hair tools is that any plug-in devices such as Dyson tools, standards curling irons, or hair straighteners are allowed to be transported in both carry-on and checked luggage. However, cordless devices with lithium batteries are only permitted in carry-on. In some cases, the battery must be removable. When it comes to wireless tools with butane gas, they are prohibited from carry-ons and sometimes even in checked bags depending on the airline.

When traveling with hair tools, it is best to use a protective case to prevent them from getting damaged during the journey. Make sure to check TSA rules before every trip as regulations can change and remember to take a screenshot of the guidelines as proof that your tool is permitted.