A Secret Alternative To The Andaman Islands Is A Stress-Free Paradise With Miles Of Pristine Coastline

The world is more connected than ever, and one picture on social media can make a destination receive a huge influx of visitors. While there are benefits to a connected, mobile world, there are also downsides, especially regarding overtourism. Overtourism has been shown to negatively impact historical and environmental sites, exacerbate climate change, and increase hostility and stress among the locals. However, there are ways to help combat overtourism, like visiting a lesser-visited destination, rather than one of these beautiful destinations in the world that have been ruined (or damaged) by overtourism. For instance, the Indian Ocean is fringed with incredible beaches in iconic places like the Maldives or Thailand. However, the beaches in these places — especially in Indian destinations, along the Andaman Coast — are so famous, that during much of the year they can overcrowded, polluted, or expensive (or a combination of these three things).

Enter Mozambique. Far in the southeast corner of the African continent, Mozambique's gorgeous coastline stretches for over 1,500 miles (2,500 km) along the Indian Ocean. Scattered along the coast, you'll find charming fishing villages, coral reefs, and tropical islands. Multiple archipelagoes lie off the shoreline of Mozambique and are known for colonial ruins, deserted beaches, and waters teeming with life. Overall, Mozambique is an ideal travel dupe to India, with all the beauty and none of the crowds.