A Short Trail In St. Lucia Called 'Stairway To Heaven' Is Full Of Cultural Stops And Ethereal Views
St. Lucia's charming mountainous terrain along aqua-blue waters is a dead giveaway as to why travelers believe it is a Caribbean tourist destination to have on your radar. From dense green rainforests and jungles to relaxing and romantic beaches, the incredible isle has a complex nature that is quite magical to see in person. Just like its landscape, every corner of the island provides different activities. Parts of St. Lucia are perfect for the tourist who wants to let their hair down and see the busy nightlife or those that prefer to hike and explore unmatched views.
One scenic adventure, the Tet Paul Nature Trail, is nicknamed the "Stairway to Heaven" for its otherworldly scenery. More than 1,800 Tripadvisor reviewers have given the hike a 4.5 rating, and it was even given a 2024 Traveler's Choice Award, so it's a clear favorite.
The trail is located on the southwestern side of the island, so you'll want to fly into the city of Vieux Fort — the drive from Hewanorra International Airport is under an hour. The best times to visit are December until April, which is the driest and sunniest time of year in St. Lucia. It's important to go during an enjoyable season because there are stops along the way where you can learn about the culture and history of the Caribbean island throughout the hike.
About the Tet Paul Nature Trail
While the Caribbean's longest trail is an unforgettable experience for any nature enthusiast in Dominica, St. Lucia offers a different experience. Here, a short trail has visitors' jaws on the floor. The "Stairway to Heaven" is less than a mile long and takes under 20 minutes to reach the top. However, the small and relatively easy trek is a fan favorite. On the way up, you'll be surrounded by vibrant flowers and exotic trees before reaching the grand finale, a view of the twin Piton peaks.
The entry fee for the trail is $10 at the time of this writing, which includes a guide to walk you through the magical landscape and dive into the local cultural history. During the hike, you'll see an antique house resembling how St. Lucia's ancestors lived, a Cassava House filled with art, an organic farm, and a picnic area. Check out the St. Pierre Point wedding gazebo, which has another outstanding view of the Pitons. Along your hike, you can even try the locally grown fruits.
The awe-inspiring Twin Pitons
A quick Google search of St. Lucia proves the Pitons are some of the most popular and photographed parts of the 238-square-mile island. The twin peaks are two volcanic summits connected by the Piton Mitan Ridge. The larger peak is called Gros Piton and sits at an elevation of over 2,619 feet, whereas the smaller Petit Piton is 2,461 feet high. The summits are technically called volcanic plugs, meaning they were made of cooled lava that solidified within a volcano and stayed standing as the outer rock eroded.
The volcanic peaks sprouting up from the middle of the ocean are peppered with greenery. The Pitons are not only a vision to see, but they also serve an important part of St. Lucia's environment. For years, the spires have navigated people exploring the island and its surrounding waters, making these geological structures important to the local culture.
The Pitons are a marvel for anyone who sees them. The dreamy scenery has become a romantic location for couples, as it's a popular engagement spot and a highly sought-after place to say your vows. This island is a bucket list destination and offers budget-friendly prices for elite natural views, which is one of the reasons why St. Lucia is one of the most affordable places in the Caribbean.