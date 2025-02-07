A Short Trail In St. Lucia Called 'Stairway To Heaven' Is Full Of Cultural Stops And Ethereal Views

St. Lucia's charming mountainous terrain along aqua-blue waters is a dead giveaway as to why travelers believe it is a Caribbean tourist destination to have on your radar. From dense green rainforests and jungles to relaxing and romantic beaches, the incredible isle has a complex nature that is quite magical to see in person. Just like its landscape, every corner of the island provides different activities. Parts of St. Lucia are perfect for the tourist who wants to let their hair down and see the busy nightlife or those that prefer to hike and explore unmatched views.

One scenic adventure, the Tet Paul Nature Trail, is nicknamed the "Stairway to Heaven" for its otherworldly scenery. More than 1,800 Tripadvisor reviewers have given the hike a 4.5 rating, and it was even given a 2024 Traveler's Choice Award, so it's a clear favorite.

The trail is located on the southwestern side of the island, so you'll want to fly into the city of Vieux Fort — the drive from Hewanorra International Airport is under an hour. The best times to visit are December until April, which is the driest and sunniest time of year in St. Lucia. It's important to go during an enjoyable season because there are stops along the way where you can learn about the culture and history of the Caribbean island throughout the hike.