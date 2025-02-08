One Of Kansas' Most Unique Parks Is Like A Natural Playground Of Giant Alien-Like Rock Formations

In the heart of Kansas, almost three hours west of bustling, underrated Kansas City, is a little park full of unique geological formations that you can actually climb. Rock City Park is located in the extremely bikeable midwest gem of Minneapolis, Kansas, but it is not like most city parks. As you walk around this shady attraction, you'll find around 200 enormous round sandstone boulders (some more than 25-feet across) sitting on the ground as if they'd just been tossed there. In reality, these strange, grooved rocks have been in Kansas far longer than humans have.

Long ago, the space between the Rocky Mountains and the Appalachian Mountains was a sea. These boulders formed underwater, and their unique appearance comes from the effects of water flowing over and through them. This park, together with its almost-neighbor, the little-known Mushroom Rock State Park, which is only 45 minutes away, are some of the only places where you can see geological formations like this. Just seeing them would be exciting enough — but this park invites visitors to see, feel, touch, and climb on its rare rocks.