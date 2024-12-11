A Bustling And Wildly Underrated Kansas City Has One Of America's Lowest Costs Of Living

When it comes to Midwest states, most people probably wouldn't put Kansas at the top of their travel list. However, the Sunflower State has a lot to offer, especially if you're looking for family-friendly activities.

For example, there's the quirky tourist attraction in Topeka, where junk turns into beautiful works of art. You can also check out the small town of Lucas, which is one of America's best small art towns.

But vacationing is only one reason for coming to Kansas. Thanks to its wide open spaces, relatively small population, and strong economic development, the state is appealing for many people looking for a nice place to live. One of the best options within the Sunflower State is the city of Wichita. Nestled in the south-central region of Kansas, Wichita is a fantastic, family-oriented city that's perfect for visiting or transplanting. If you're considering a move to the Midwest, Wichita may need to spring to the top of your list.