A Bustling And Wildly Underrated Kansas City Has One Of America's Lowest Costs Of Living
When it comes to Midwest states, most people probably wouldn't put Kansas at the top of their travel list. However, the Sunflower State has a lot to offer, especially if you're looking for family-friendly activities.
For example, there's the quirky tourist attraction in Topeka, where junk turns into beautiful works of art. You can also check out the small town of Lucas, which is one of America's best small art towns.
But vacationing is only one reason for coming to Kansas. Thanks to its wide open spaces, relatively small population, and strong economic development, the state is appealing for many people looking for a nice place to live. One of the best options within the Sunflower State is the city of Wichita. Nestled in the south-central region of Kansas, Wichita is a fantastic, family-oriented city that's perfect for visiting or transplanting. If you're considering a move to the Midwest, Wichita may need to spring to the top of your list.
Why Wichita is a great, low-cost city
If you're currently living in a major metropolis like Los Angeles, Austin, or Atlanta, you know that the cost of living is only getting higher. States like Hawaii, California, Massachusetts, and New York all rank higher than average. However, when you look at the flip side, Kansas is the third-least expensive state in which to live. In Wichita specifically, the cost of living is 11% lower than the national average. Home prices are a whopping 32% lower, meaning it's much easier to buy property for yourself and your family.
But Wichita's appeal goes much further than just stretching your income further. The job market in the city is slightly better than average, buoyed by the robust aviation and agricultural industries. However, with the rise of work-from-home careers, anyone with a remote job can call Wichita home and enjoy a quiet, safe, urban paradise.
Finally, families will appreciate the abundance of attractions geared for visitors of all ages. Some examples include the Carousel Skating Rink, Exploration Place, Urban Air Trampoline Park, and All-Star Adventures Amusement Park. Plus, there are various green spaces and parks throughout the greater Wichita metro area.
What to do when visiting Wichita, Kansas
The best way to get to Wichita is to fly into Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport. The entire metro area is pretty spread out, so you'll need a car to get around efficiently. Two highways meet in Central Wichita so it's easy to get anywhere you need to go.
The Midwest is full of incredible zoos and wildlife spaces, such as the Oklahoma Aquarium outside Tulsa, which is considered one of the best Aquariums in America. For entertainment, you can check out any of the spots we listed above. However, another major point of interest is the Sedgwick County Zoo. This zoo is very affordable, even for big families.
If you're looking for great food, Wichita has a lot of delicious options. You can find cuisines and dishes from all over the world, from Japanese, Thai, barbecue, pizza, burgers, Mediterranean, and much more. Some highlights include Doo-Dah Diner, Whiskey Dicks, Redrock Canyon Grill, Chester's Chophouse, and Georges French Bistro. No matter your budget or taste preferences, you're sure to find something you'll love.