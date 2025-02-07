The Caribbean's Award-Winning Garden Is A Scenic St. Lucia Gem With Baths Filled With Therapeutic Waters

St. Lucia is one of the most captivating Caribbean islands, renowned for its iconic Piton mountains, black-sand beaches, and lush rainforest interior. Believe it or not, but a trip here won't break the bank: the island is also one of the most affordable places in the Caribbean. St. Lucia is especially unique for its volcanic heritage, reflected in Sulphur Springs, a steaming geothermal landscape, which resulted from the eruption of a volcano in 1766. After the ruling French discovered that the waters flowing from St. Lucia's sulphur springs possessed the same qualities as mineral waters known for their therapeutic properties back in France, King Louis XVI ordered 12 stone baths to be built in 1784 on the Soufriere Estate, a stunning 2,000-acre plantation.

The estate fell into disarray over the centuries, the baths and surrounding gardens and waterfall were transformed and reopened as the award-winning Diamond Falls Botanical Gardens and Mineral Baths in the 1980s. Today, travelers rush to this 6-acre oasis to admire the 55-foot Diamond Falls waterfall, stroll through lush botanical gardens, and soak in private and public hot springs baths.

Diamond Falls Botanical Gardens and Mineral Baths are located in Soufriere, a one-hour drive from Hewanorra International Airport (St. Lucia's largest airport). The gardens are open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and until 3 p.m. on Sundays. Adult tickets to the gardens cost $7, and admission to the baths cost extra. The best time to visit St. Lucia is during the dry season, from December to April, to avoid the threat of hurricanes and tropical storms during the summer and fall months.