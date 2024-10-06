The Uncrowded Caribbean Escape Of Your Dreams Can Be Found At This Underrated Tourist Hub Town

One of the Caribbean's most underrated havens yet to be inundated by the crowds that accompany its neighbors' gigantic resorts, St Lucia's forest coated volcanoes and sweeping white beaches make it the perfect island refuge. Skip past the capital and settle in Rodney Bay, a town situated on the sand where locals let loose on the weekends and sunseekers lounge through the quieter days. Though not yet a world-renowned tourist hub, the infrastructure in the town is perfectly suited for visitors and there is a wide array of high-end hotel and dining options available.

Visit between mid-December and mid-April for the optimum weather conditions, skipping past the rainy season that falls from May to November. In December, the Atlantic Rally for Cruisers culminates in Rodney Bay, which means plenty more travelers looking to recover their land-legs, so if you're looking for a more secluded sojourn avoid clashing with the cruising calendar. Rodney Bay is situated just six miles from the St Lucian capital, making it very easy to access via transfer from Castries. Though the Eastern Caribbean Dollar is the country's official currency, U.S. dollars are widely used and accepted in Rodney Bay.