The Uncrowded Caribbean Escape Of Your Dreams Can Be Found At This Underrated Tourist Hub Town
One of the Caribbean's most underrated havens yet to be inundated by the crowds that accompany its neighbors' gigantic resorts, St Lucia's forest coated volcanoes and sweeping white beaches make it the perfect island refuge. Skip past the capital and settle in Rodney Bay, a town situated on the sand where locals let loose on the weekends and sunseekers lounge through the quieter days. Though not yet a world-renowned tourist hub, the infrastructure in the town is perfectly suited for visitors and there is a wide array of high-end hotel and dining options available.
Visit between mid-December and mid-April for the optimum weather conditions, skipping past the rainy season that falls from May to November. In December, the Atlantic Rally for Cruisers culminates in Rodney Bay, which means plenty more travelers looking to recover their land-legs, so if you're looking for a more secluded sojourn avoid clashing with the cruising calendar. Rodney Bay is situated just six miles from the St Lucian capital, making it very easy to access via transfer from Castries. Though the Eastern Caribbean Dollar is the country's official currency, U.S. dollars are widely used and accepted in Rodney Bay.
Soak in the Caribbean sun or hike through history in Rodney Bay, St Lucia
Head to one of Rodney Bay's palm-lined beaches to sprawl out under the beating Caribbean sun on St Lucia's sand-dusted shores. The most popular beaches close to town are Reduit and Pigeon Island, where tranquil stretches can be found just beyond the bounds of the resort fronts. If you want to avoid your fellow hotel dwellers altogether, take a taxi two miles away to Donkey Beach, a secluded slice of shoreline less popular with tourists. Venturing even further south, to the isolated Grand Anse Beach, for a chance to catch a glimpse of swimming or shore bound sea turtles that glide past St Lucia's coast.
Out on the water, jet skis zip between the pristine beaches and private catamaran tours carry evening sailors out for champagne sundowners. Visitors can also take a big game fishing excursion by chartering a boat for $750 for a half-day trip for a chance to haul colossal marlins, violet-fringed sunfish, and blackfish tuna.
Marauded by musketeer wielding pirates and embattled by the might of colonial Europe's naval forces, Rodney Bay's history is inextricably tied to its strategically advantageous vantage. Place yourself in the footsteps of the town's forebears by climbing up past salt-corroded cannons wedged into the ramparts of Fort Rodney. From the top of the former British garrison, you can catch panoramic views over the Caribbean's crystalline seas and, on a clear day, a glimpse of Martinique to the north.
Where to sleep, eat, and dance the night away in Rodney Bay, St Lucia
Stay in an isolated paradise by booking a quiet beachfront villa at Windjammer Landing. The stretch of beach is private to the resort and you'll be able to dive into the calm Caribbean seas moments after springing from your luxury sheets. Enjoy the hotel's six pools or request a shorefront meal with your personal concierge — there are seven on-site dining options to choose from, serving up thick chunks of steak or Mediterranean platters. A room for two will typically cost around $337 per night. If you prefer a little more freedom away from the private resort bubble, laze under the pine trees that line the pool outside the colorful Coco Palm Resort. Their luxury rooms, which run for around $208 per night, are located a short distance from the beach, and the accompanying amenities. Grab lunch at Ti Bannane, where delicate fish are served up draped in island-inspired sauces and bowls of fresh, crisp salads refresh the sun soakers sitting poolside.
Rodney Bay is best known amongst the islanders for the weekly parties that take over the streets every Friday. Head to the Gros Islet to join in on a "jump up," where calypso, zouk, and reggae rhythms carry revelers through to the early hours of the morning. Order a cocktail from the bamboo-forged Irie Bar, preferably one built from a base of strong and spicy island rum.