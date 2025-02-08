Is Cruise Insurance Worth It? Here's What We Know

Whether you're booking a cruise for a girls' trip or trying to choose the right ship for a cruise with your kids, there's always a risk that something goes wrong between when you book and when you set sail. It can be nerve-wracking to spend so much money on a trip so far in the future when there's no way to know for certain what might be happening in your life when the time comes to actually go on your trip. You may notice the option to insure your trip while you're checking out — but should you do it? The answer is probably, but you're going to want to shop around to get the best deal for the coverage you actually want.

A lot of people can experience sticker shock when they see the added cost of cruise insurance. These kinds of vacations can already be expensive, and applying insurance can add 10% or more of your fare on top of that. What you get for that price may be worth the added expense, however, if you can afford it. As pricey as insurance is, it's almost certainly still cheaper than the overall cost of altering your vacation if things don't go according to plan.