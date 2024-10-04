The 5 Best Cruises For The Ultimate Girls Trip, According To Travel Bloggers
Girls just want to have fun, and what's more fun than a girls trip? While hopping in the car for a "Thelma and Louise"-style road trip, or booking an affordable flight with your besties to some far-flung corner of the world is a viable vacation option, there's a certain allure in embarking on a cruise where the journey is as thrilling, if not more, than the destination. Endless ocean views, bottomless drinks, on-deck restaurants, and fun-filled activities are all a part of the experience. No need to book hotels, or stress over organizing a travel itinerary on varying budgets. A cruise is a one-stop shop for an all-inclusive adventure. (As long as you don't get left behind by your cruise ship!)
With countless cruise ship lines and destinations, it may be hard to know where to start when booking an ocean excursion. After exploring a sea of travel blogs and travel websites, we've narrowed down the best cruise options for an epic, smooth-sailing girls trip.
Virgin Voyages
While cruises are great for family vacations, a little kid-free time goes a long way if you want to indulge in grown-up shenanigans with the girls. With onboard activities that include mixology classes, cheeky pajama parties under the stars, private karaoke suites, and over-the-top nightclub shows, the best Virgin Voyages cruises are strictly adults-only. After embarking on the cruise line's seven-day Mediterranean excursion with her sister, Travel + Leisure writer Elizabeth Rhodes wrote (via Yahoo!), "[The company's] adults-only policy, included upscale dining, and ships that combine party vibes with rest and relaxation make it a great choice for a group getaway."
With multiple routes to choose from, you can party your way around Miami, sail through tropical Caribbean waters, or cross European destinations off your bucket list with stops in France, Italy, and Spain. Whichever itinerary you choose, a Virgin Voyages vacation is sure to inspire long-lasting memories with your gal pals.
Carnival Cruise Line
Unless you've been stranded on a deserted island your whole life, you've probably heard of Carnival Cruise Line. Sailing the seas since 1972, the family-friendly cruise line proclaims it focuses on fun vacations, even when you're out at sea. With a fleet of 27 ships journeying to dream destinations like the Bahamas, Mexico, and more, the possibilities for your next girls trip are as boundless as the sea.
Writing about her three-day girls cruise through the Bahamas, travel blogger Kelly Stillwell attested, "The moment you step onboard a Carnival ship, your cares will slip away. ... You will see the word Fun each day on your daily schedule, and Carnival really wants to make sure that's your first priority!"
Depending on the vessel you choose, entertainment and activities include onboard rollercoasters, water slides, mini golf, Broadway style shows, comedy clubs, and dock parties. After a fun-filled day with the girls, you can head to the Serenity Adults-Only Retreat space to relax, and recount your adventures over a glass of wine.
Celebrity Cruises
If you and the gals want star treatment, set sail with Celebrity Cruises. Traveling to about 300 destinations, each ship is packed with upscale restaurants, swanky cocktail lounges, stylish staterooms, and blissful spas for ultimate self-care days at sea.
Travel blogger Amy Littleson sings high praises of the outstanding hospitality she encountered onboard the Celebrity Summit cruise ship, writing "the most special and noticeably exceptional aspect of the cruise [is] the kindness and attentiveness of everyone who worked on board. We walked onto the ship for the first time and were greeted by a line of Celebrity employees clapping and cheering for our arrival."
Littleson also recommends springing for The Retreat package, which is included when booking a suite. The add-on grants exclusive access to luxury dining locales, private clubhouses, and a sundeck. The suites themselves come equipped with everything from cashmere mattresses to a private butler. With all those perks, you'll really feel like celebrities.
Holland America Line
If Oprah Winfrey hosted her Girl's Getaway Cruise on Holland America, so can you. Back in 2019, the TV icon partnered with the cruise line to take fans on tropical excursions through the Bahamas. Fresh Mommy blogger Tabitha Blue shared her epic experience on one of the seven-day cruises, citing trip highlights like great live music, delicious dining options, and a beachy disembarkment to Half Moon Cay to swim with stingrays.
Recommended from firsthand experience by travel writer Lauren Dana Ellman for Travel + Leisure, another popular itinerary is the seven-day Alaskan Explorer, which travels roundtrip from Seattle. Cruising through the Pacific Northwest, Victoria B.C., and Glacial Bay National Park, you can enjoy views of majestic mountains and crystalline waters for miles.
Whether you and your girl squad are embarking on a sunny Caribbean island vacation, or a brisk Alaskan cruise, each vessel comes packed with an array of onboard experiences to keep you entertained. From wine tasting and massages, to piano bars and cocktail lounges, there's something for everyone in the group.
Royal Caribbean
If there are adrenaline junkies or kids at heart in your girl group, Royal Caribbean cruises offer the perfect playground. Each jumbo-sized vessel comes packed with everything from waterslides and ziplines, from rock climbing walls to surf simulators to ensure the onboard thrills never end. If you don't want to go overboard on the physical activities, you can slip away to the on-deck spa for a massage, or head to the adults-only Solarium where luxuriant lounge chairs and swirling jacuzzis await to whisk you away into relaxation.
Travel blogger Vacationland Mama recommends the Symphony of the Seas cruise ship, which features a miniature version of Central Park filled with flourishing greenery, upscale boutiques, a candy shop, and a carousel. She writes, "It was the time of our life, and made for the perfect girls trip. ... From young to old, and from looking for a relaxing vacation to thrill seekers, Royal Caribbean offers a little bit of everything."
Our methodology
Navigating an ocean of firsthand experiences from travel bloggers and writers, we took a deep-dive into the wonderful world of cruises to find the ideal excursions for an unforgettable girls getaway. While some travelers recounted the cherished times they spent onboard with their gal pals, others gave helpful tips and recommendations for a sea breezy retreat. We chose cruise lines traveling to a variety of destinations with boat loads of amenities and activities to satisfy everyone in your group, and provided an abundance of information for easy planning. What are you waiting for? Book your ship, pack your bags, and take a girl crew cruise!