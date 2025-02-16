The Cheapest Destination-Worthy Places In The World To Get Scuba Certified

Getting certified in scuba diving is one of those things you can do that will literally open up a whole new world to explore: the underwater world, which is full of colorful coral reefs and marine life. Sure, you can get scuba-certified near your home, but it's also a good excuse to go somewhere destination-worthy. There are plenty of great destinations around the world that offer cheaper dive certification courses compared to the United States, and these destinations have a lot more to explore above the water as well.

It's important to properly learn how to keep yourself safe underwater, however, so you shouldn't only look for the cheapest certification course. Look for dive shops with experienced instructors and well-maintained gear. Also, check out the dive shop's reputation and reviews before you commit.

There are actually a number of different diving organizations that offer scuba diving certifications, but PADI (Professional Association of Diving Instructors) is the largest in the world for recreational divers. Regardless of the destination in the world you're diving at, you'll likely encounter a PADI-affiliated dive shop there. For the purposes of this list, we'll be comparing prices for PADI Open Water Certification, which is the beginner certification for recreational diving from PADI. We looked at scuba blogs and forums and even checked out the official PADI website for locations. Check out this beginner's guide to scuba diving to learn more about how to get started, then use the list below to get inspired and plan your trip to get certified.