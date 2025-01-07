The Ultimate Guide To Ubud, Bali's Artsy Neighborhood In The Jungle

Many would agree that Indonesia's Bali is one of the most beautiful islands in the world, but Bali is more than just the sandy beaches that might first come to mind. Beyond the famous beach resort towns like Seminyak and Kuta, Bali is also known for its verdant jungles and picturesque rice terraces — some of which are UNESCO World Heritage Sites. These jungles and rice terraces can be found around Ubud, a popular inland city in the foothills that offers something quite different from the Bali beaches.

What makes Ubud so popular? Ubud is a must-visit when you're in Bali, but there are different reasons for its popularity and each attracts different crowds. Ubud is known for its stunning temples and it's also known for its artist scene. There's also the iconic rice terraces that you can walk through to explore. Surrounded by the jungle, Ubud offers some hikes and many other outdoor activities. In addition, Ubud is home to some of Bali's best hotels and restaurants. To plan your visit to Ubud on your next Bali trip, here is the ultimate guide to this popular part of Bali, including how to get there, what to do, and where to stay and eat while you're there.