The Ultimate Guide To Ubud, Bali's Artsy Neighborhood In The Jungle
Many would agree that Indonesia's Bali is one of the most beautiful islands in the world, but Bali is more than just the sandy beaches that might first come to mind. Beyond the famous beach resort towns like Seminyak and Kuta, Bali is also known for its verdant jungles and picturesque rice terraces — some of which are UNESCO World Heritage Sites. These jungles and rice terraces can be found around Ubud, a popular inland city in the foothills that offers something quite different from the Bali beaches.
What makes Ubud so popular? Ubud is a must-visit when you're in Bali, but there are different reasons for its popularity and each attracts different crowds. Ubud is known for its stunning temples and it's also known for its artist scene. There's also the iconic rice terraces that you can walk through to explore. Surrounded by the jungle, Ubud offers some hikes and many other outdoor activities. In addition, Ubud is home to some of Bali's best hotels and restaurants. To plan your visit to Ubud on your next Bali trip, here is the ultimate guide to this popular part of Bali, including how to get there, what to do, and where to stay and eat while you're there.
Where is Ubud?
Ubud is located in the central highlands of Bali in the Gianyar Regency, the second most populated regency on the island of Bali. Distance-wise, Ubud is about 22 miles north of I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport (a.k.a. Denpasar International Airport), but depending on traffic, it can take two hours by car. It's roughly 18 miles northeast of Canggu and 14 miles north of the center of Denpasar but again, it can take an hour or more to drive from these areas to Ubud during high traffic.
Since Ubud is inland, it's not near any of the beaches. Instead, Ubud is surrounded by the hilly jungles of Bali and near the famous rice paddies. Ubud is in the highlands with an average elevation of around 200 meters (700 feet) above sea level. Thanks to this elevation, Ubud tends to be cooler temperature-wise than Denpasar or the beach towns. With the hot weather and high humidity in Indonesia, a getaway to Ubud is a nice respite.
With traffic as bad as it is these days in Bali, it takes a longer drive to visit Ubud if you're staying in a different part of the island. But with everything it has to offer, it's well worth spending at least one day in Ubud during your trip. Better yet, stay a couple of nights here to really explore Ubud.
What makes Ubud special?
Ubud has long been a center of culture and arts in Bali. The first record of Ubud dates back to the 8th century when Hindu priest Rsi Markandaya was drawn to the energy in Campuhan (an area on the western end of Ubud) and made it his meditation spot. Many temples came to be built in the area over the centuries.
As tourism in Bali grew, Ubud started to attract artists from around the world who were inspired by the area's beauty. After all, Ubud is surrounded by terraced rice paddies and verdant hills. A group of them started an association for artists in Bali called Pita Maha. This launched Ubud to become Bali's art capital. Ubud now is home to various art museums and galleries, which may display works by both local and international artists. Exploring the works of local artists is always a great way to get a better understanding of the culture.
Beyond the cultural heritage and the arts, Ubud is also well known as one of the greenest parts of the island. The area offers lush jungles, waterfalls, and other natural wonders. Ubud is a great area for those who want to hike and explore the outdoors.
Exploring Ubud's town center
The center of Ubud is always a hubbub of activity. Years ago, it became a popular tourist spot, and numerous businesses have opened there since then. The city is a mix of heritage sites and new retail storefronts.
The streets are packed with restaurants, bars, cafes and stores. On the western end, you'll find both the Ubud Palace and Ubud Water Palace. Once you're in the center of town, it's easy to walk to dinner, grab a drink or go shopping. The sidewalks can be narrow, but it's safe to walk. Locals leave a religious floral offering called canang on certain places on the sidewalk, so be sure to not step on them.
With so many international tourists visiting Bali, Ubud's restaurants are wide-ranging. You'll find warungs (affordable eateries offering traditional Indonesian food) as well as hip coffee shops. There are plenty of spots offering Western-style brunches, acai bowls, Italian food, and more. Whichever cuisine you're craving, you'll likely find it in Ubud. Bali also has one of the best coffee scenes in Asia, and Ubud is no exception.
Then, there's the art. Ubud is known for its art scene and you'll find numerous art galleries and museums. The Ubud Art Market can also be found near Ubud Palace. The artsy scene extends to its shopping, too. In addition to souvenir shops, Ubud has boutiques offering locally made crafts and fashion.
How to explore nature in Ubud
Ubud is surrounded by jungles, so there's a lot of natural beauty to explore in the surrounding area. There are a number of waterfalls around Ubud, and if you love hiking to waterfalls, it's certainly worth spending a day doing so. Note that many of them charge a nominal entrance fee ($ 1 to $2) but on the upside, sometimes there are changing rooms, toilets, and cafes for your convenience. Tegenungan waterfall is about half an hour from Ubud and it's one of the most popular ones because of the lush greeneries that surround it and the fact that you can swim in the pool underneath it. There are plenty of others to check out, though. Kanto Lampo is another especially scenic waterfall that cascades down black rocks.
There are a number of hikes that don't involve waterfalls as well. You've probably seen views from Campuhan Ridge Walk all over Instagram. The beautiful hike is a great way to take in the landscape and is best for sunset views. Ubud is also home to the iconic Tegalalang rice terraces, located about a 20-minute drive from the center of town. You can take in the view from above or hike down the terraces.
Another option is to appreciate the beauty on a rafting trip down the Ayung River. It's a whitewater rafting trip but it's a family-friendly and easy one with smaller rapids and enough floating time to appreciate the lush canyon that flanks the river.
Ubud's temples
Visiting the beautiful Hindu temples in Bali is certainly something you should do at least once. Instead of going to the Gates of Heaven, which many travelers agree is a total tourist trap, check out the temples in Ubud instead. Some of the temples in Ubud are well-known but worth visiting, while others are much smaller but uncrowded.
One of the most popular temples in Ubud is Pura Taman Kemuda Saraswati, also known as the Ubud Water Palace, called such because of its water gardens adorned with lotus plants. It's believed the water at this temple is sacred with purifying and healing properties. It's partly popular because it's right by the center of town, so it's easily accessible. Pura Tirta Empul is another sacred water temple where visitors can take part in a purification bath. This temple was founded in 926 AD and is dedicated to Vishnu, the God of Water. Gunung Kawi Temple is a unique one as there are stone reliefs that are carved onto the face of a cliff.
All the temples above are popular attractions for a reason and they're worth checking out, but just take a walk through and around Ubud and you'll encounter smaller temples that the locals still use and are not crowded with tourists. These temples are still sacred places the locals use to worship. Be sure to obey the dress code and be respectfull when you visit these temples.
Other things to see in Ubud
In addition to the temples, you should also visit Ubud Palace. Located right in town, this is a 19th-century palace that was home to Ubud's royal family. The palace is a historical landmark with beautiful architecture and intricate stone carvings. It's a small complex that would not take long to explore, but there's no entrance fee so stop by if you're in the area.
Since Ubud is the center of the arts, another thing you should do while visiting is to shop for some handmade arts and crafts at the Ubud Art Market as well as the local boutiques. You can also watch traditional dance performances like Kecak dance at a couple of the local temples and Ubud Palace regularly hosts Legong dance performances.
Ubud is also home to the Monkey Forest, which is another popular tourist attraction in a beautiful forest among the ruins of another temple complex. Just be sure to not bring any food and keep a good hold on your stuff, otherwise, those monkeys might run off with it! The monkeys are well-known for going after the food that tourists bring in.
If you're looking to relax, there are a number of great hotel spas in Bali, including in Ubud. Some of the hotel spas, including the one at Hoshinoya Bali, offer a version of lulur, the traditional Indonesian body scrub followed by a flower bath.
What to do in Ubud for adrenaline junkies
There are a number of things you can do in Ubud to get your adrenaline pumping. ATV-ing and quad-biking are some of the thrilling activities that Ubud has to offer. Off-roading in Ubud isn't just about driving on dirt roads but the ride will also take you past the picturesque rice fields, a waterfall, through a cave, on muddy tracks, and across a river — plenty to keep things interesting at every turn. Just be prepared to get wet and dirty and it'll be a blast.
There are plenty of other adventurous things to do in the jungles of Ubud. There are canyoneering trips down Excalibur Canyon, Kalimudah Canyon, or others, depending on your skill level. The trips also typically offer the option for jumps if you dare. You can also go on a zipline or a jungle swing over the rice paddies.
There are also adventures you can have on the water. Ayung River in Ubud offers whitewater rafting with class II to class III rapids. While the smaller rapids mean it's not the most adventurous rafting trip you can have in Bali, it's good for families and first-timers. Another fun thing to do on the water is to go tubing down seven rapids on the Pakerisan River. After all, even smaller rapids feel more thrilling when you're tubing without a paddle to steer.
Where to stay in Ubud
There are plenty of hotels in Ubud, just like in other popular parts of Bali. There are small and affordable hotels as well as higher-end options. For those who want to be within walking distance of restaurants and bars, book a room in the center of town, where there are plenty of hotels and hostels. Even though Bali is highly popular, it's still possible to make it a vacation that won't break the bank, with many budget inns and hostels around. For those looking for a more peaceful stay surrounded by nature, consider the luxurious resorts on the outskirts of Ubud like Hoshinoya Bali.
Hoshinoya Bali's architecture combines Japanese minimalism with traditional Balinese architecture and the resort is perched above Pakerisan River Valley, a UNESCO Cultural Heritage Site. With just 30 villas that are spread apart, the sounds of the water feature, and a view of the valley, being at this hotel will easily make you forget about life's stresses. Plus, Hoshinoya Bali is one of the best swim-up suite resorts in the tropics since all the villas here have swim-up access.
The hotel's serenity comes from being in a less developed area and it's a 20-30 minute drive from the center of Ubud. The hotel will give guests a ride to Ubud Palace, though, from which point you can walk around town. Just be sure to book the ride ahead of time. Many hotels around the area will also offer some sort of shuttle service, just check with the hotel before booking.
Where to eat in Ubud
Babi guling (Balinese roasted suckling pig) is perhaps the most famous traditional Balinese dish, and the first stall to become internationally known is Babi Guling Ibu Oka in Ubud, thanks to Anthony Bourdain. Indonesians will tell you that the restaurant isn't as good as it used to be and that there are better spots for babi guling in Bali. Yet I think the reason the locals complain about Ibu Oka is the same reason this place is a good introduction to the dish for foreigners: it's not that spicy.
Another traditional dish to try in Ubud is ayam betutu. This Balinese dish is a slow-cooked chicken that's been marinated with a flavorful and aromatic spice paste. In Ubud, you can get it at Ayam Betutu Pak Sanur.
Ubud's food scene has grown considerably since Bourdain's visit, as well. There are a lot of spots serving casual Indonesian fare, but there are also a number of fine-dining restaurants. Room4Dessert is a wonderful restaurant by chef Will Goldfarb who trained at the likes of El Bulli. The tasting menu here consists of five savory "snacks" (which are actually relatively substantial) followed by five exquisite desserts, and five petit fours. There's an option for either a wine or cocktail pairing (or mocktail) pairing as well. It's a great menu for dessert lovers, but with enough savory items that won't leave you hungry or unsatisfied. Other acclaimed fine-dining restaurants in Ubud include Mozaic and Locavore.
How to get around in Ubud (and Bali)
As someone who's periodically visited Bali since I was a kid, I can attest that the traffic has gotten worse than ever. Tourism seems to have more than bounced back since the pandemic days. That makes exploring the whole island in a short period of time more difficult. It's not as big of a deal if you're just trying to get around Ubud or the immediate surrounding area, but budget enough time to travel between different parts of Bali. I would personally suggest splitting your stay between Ubud and one of the beach towns.
If you're traveling in a bigger group, you can rent a car or one with a private driver for a full day of exploring. Otherwise, download the local rideshare apps Grab or Gojek. The rideshare works not just for cars but you can also get scooter rides if you're traveling solo and feeling adventurous. With a scooter ride, you can bypass a lot of the traffic and get to your destination faster. Alternatively, you can also rent a scooter to ride yourself if you are experienced.
Driving in traffic can be stressful, so we recommend using rideshare apps or getting a car with a driver to go around. If you're heading to more remote areas, traffic is less of a problem, of course. To plan your trip, check out these other travel hacks for your visit to Bali.