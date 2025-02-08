A Wildly Popular Tourist Attraction In Curacao Is A Vibrant Distillery To Sample Caribbean Delights
You probably don't need a lot of persuasion to plan a trip to Curaçao, with its stunning coral reefs, white-sand beaches, and tropical weather. If you do need some convincing, check out these reasons for visiting the islands of the southern Caribbean. Curaçao's capital, Willemstad, is a sight to behold. A former Dutch colonial settlement and port town, this UNESCO World Heritage site has vibrant, pastel-colored houses — constructed with a mix of European and Caribbean influences — nestled around a natural harbor. In the historic area, you'll see many of these buildings and other well-preserved, 19th-century architectural beauties. But head east, to the Saliña neighborhood, and you'll find one of the better-known remnants of the country's colonial past: the Landhuis Chobolobo.
This sunshine-yellow estate's full history isn't known, but it was likely a residence for wealthy colonial merchants from the early 1800s onwards. Now, however, it is home to the Curaçao Liqueur Distillery, a wildly popular attraction frequented by over 200,000 tourists a year, and Senior & Co's Genuine Curaçao Liqueur. The well-known blue spirit, originating on its namesake island, is made from the peels of the Laraha orange (a locally grown variant of Spain's Valencia orange) and dyed different colors — most famously blue. On your next visit to this Caribbean nation, enjoy a delightful Curaçao cocktail on the historic, nature-filled grounds of the Landhuis Chobolobo.
The distillery is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be reached by car or bus (it's only about a 10-minute drive from the island's cruise terminal). If you're using public transportation, jump on one of the Konvoi buses. Stops can be found in tourist areas, and there's one close to the mansion.
Curaçao liqueur tours at Landhuis Chobolobo
There are four different guided options for experiencing the Senior & Co's Genuine Curaçao Liqueur that is served at Landhuis Chobolobo. The Standard Guided Tour is the most affordable option at $18, and you'll get an hour-long experience. Your guide will walk you through the picturesque distillery, where you'll learn about the history behind this famed blue liqueur as well as the distillation process. You'll get to try a variety of Curaçao flavors during the tasting, and you can choose one drink of your choice. The Deluxe Guided Tour is the same length and has the same inclusions, but you'll receive two beverages and a scoop of ice cream. This option runs for $28.
Combining art and alcohol, Chobolobo's Art Workshop is a unique experience that'll leave you with a special gift at the end. As with the other two options, you'll be guided through the distillery tour and tasting, and you'll enjoy one drink and a scoop of ice cream. You'll also take part in an art class where you'll paint a bottle of Curaçao liqueur in your own style and keep it for your memories. For $50, this workshop is around two hours and requires a minimum of four (maximum of 10) people to run.
Finally, Chobolobo's Cocktail Workshop gives you a crash course in mixology. Then, you'll apply what you learned to cocktails (or mocktails) of your own. You'll receive a welcome drink first and a lesson from the skilled bartenders on staff. You'll get to try your hand at the art of cocktail-making, creating two new beverages of your choosing. This experience also includes the distillery tour and the tasting. It lasts for two hours and costs $48. All pricing is as of February 2025.
Planning your visit to Curaçao and the Landhuis Chobolobo
The guided tours at Landhuis Chobolobo are available to cruise passengers stopping over on the island, so previous guests have noted that the distillery can get fairly busy. It is recommended to either go earlier in the day, before the bus tours arrive, or later in the day, after the guided tours are done and it is less crowded. One visitor on Tripadvisor also mentioned that the location listed on GPS apps isn't accurate, which can make the place difficult to find.
As the country is a popular tourist destination as well as a common cruise stop, you won't be lacking for places to stay. Options range wildly in price and comfort, and they include homey apartments, boutique resorts, charming villas, and chain hotels. But if you're looking for a truly standout stay, then reserving a room at Baoase Luxury Resort, considered the "best luxury resort in the Caribbean" and located just a five-minute drive from Landhuis Chobolobo, is a must. As for food, the island offers a multitude of dining possibilities, from casual beach grills to upscale rooftop bars. Whether you want to indulge in classic local dishes, like karni stoba (a stew made with goat or beef, mixed vegetables, and papaya), or enjoy tried-and-true international favorites, you'll be able to eat to your heart's content. Before you arrive, read through Islands' list of restaurants every foodie should try on a first visit to Curaçao.
If you're not sailing to Curaçao on a cruise, you'll fly into Curaçao International Airport. Many of the hotels and resorts here offer an airport shuttle service for an additional fee; it might be free if you've booked an all-inclusive package. Landhuis Chobolobo is a 20-minute drive from the airport, and there are specific directions on the distillery's website for reaching it from various starting points.