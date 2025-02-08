A Wildly Popular Tourist Attraction In Curacao Is A Vibrant Distillery To Sample Caribbean Delights

You probably don't need a lot of persuasion to plan a trip to Curaçao, with its stunning coral reefs, white-sand beaches, and tropical weather. If you do need some convincing, check out these reasons for visiting the islands of the southern Caribbean. Curaçao's capital, Willemstad, is a sight to behold. A former Dutch colonial settlement and port town, this UNESCO World Heritage site has vibrant, pastel-colored houses — constructed with a mix of European and Caribbean influences — nestled around a natural harbor. In the historic area, you'll see many of these buildings and other well-preserved, 19th-century architectural beauties. But head east, to the Saliña neighborhood, and you'll find one of the better-known remnants of the country's colonial past: the Landhuis Chobolobo.

This sunshine-yellow estate's full history isn't known, but it was likely a residence for wealthy colonial merchants from the early 1800s onwards. Now, however, it is home to the Curaçao Liqueur Distillery, a wildly popular attraction frequented by over 200,000 tourists a year, and Senior & Co's Genuine Curaçao Liqueur. The well-known blue spirit, originating on its namesake island, is made from the peels of the Laraha orange (a locally grown variant of Spain's Valencia orange) and dyed different colors — most famously blue. On your next visit to this Caribbean nation, enjoy a delightful Curaçao cocktail on the historic, nature-filled grounds of the Landhuis Chobolobo.

The distillery is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be reached by car or bus (it's only about a 10-minute drive from the island's cruise terminal). If you're using public transportation, jump on one of the Konvoi buses. Stops can be found in tourist areas, and there's one close to the mansion.