St. Barts' Largest City Offers Chic Boutiques And High-End Restaurants In A Dreamy Caribbean Setting

St. Barthélemy, better known as St. Barts, is a jewel of the Caribbean, where turquoise waters lap against powdery white sand. The popular island is one of the priciest vacation destinations, but it's expensive for a reason. With its pristine beaches, world-class dining, and exclusive atmosphere, St. Barts offers an unparalleled level of relaxation and sophistication. At the heart of this island paradise is Gustavia, the stylish, French-infused capital.

Gustavia's picturesque harbor, filled with sleek yachts and vibrant fishing boats, is the perfect introduction to its blend of historic charm and contemporary indulgence. The town is named after King Gustav III, a reminder of the island's brief time under Swedish rule. With its cobblestone streets, waterfront cafés, and pastel-colored buildings, Gustavia is easy to explore on foot, offering boutique shopping, historic landmarks, and breathtaking coastal views at every turn.

Getting to Gustavia requires a bit of a journey, and the experience begins before you even set foot on the island. Most visitors fly into St. Maarten, a neighboring island with direct flights from the U.S., Europe, and Canada. From St. Maarten's Juliana Airport, travelers take a quick 10-minute shuttle flight to St. Barts Airport. Another option is the ferry from St. Maarten (taking 45 minutes to an hour, depending where you depart from), which docks right in Gustavia, providing passengers with stunning views of the Caribbean as they approach.