The Uncrowded Maui Beach Known As 'Secret Cove' Is A Breathtaking Hidden Hawaiian Paradise

One of the 10 best beaches in Maui is the world-famous Makena Beach, a wide and sandy 1.5-mile-long stretch washed by impressive waves. However, just about a half-mile south on Makena Road lies a hidden shoreline that often goes under the radar: Pa'ako Cove, also known as Secret Cove. Accessible by a small opening in the lava rock wall that lines the road, this petite crescent is a beauty to behold, streaked with striking lava rock and fringed by palm trees. While you will have to forgo the facilities and amenities found at the larger beaches, Secret Cove is often blissfully free of crowds and you may just have it to yourself in the morning.

Here, travelers can lounge on the golden sand, explore the fascinating lava rock formations, or head out for a swim, though the ocean swells can be powerful. Due to its hushed and pristine beauty, Pa'ako Cove is a popular destination for small wedding ceremonies or sunset photoshoots, because its prime westward position makes for awe-inspiring sunsets. Sometimes you can even spot sea turtles basking in the sun or swimming in the waves.

Secret Cove is tucked away on the southwestern coast of Maui, about a 40-minute drive from Kahlului Airport and a 10-minute drive from the resorts of Wailea. Since this spot does not have dedicated parking, you either have to park on Makena Road or in one of Makena Beach's lots and then walk. The beach is a delight to visit year-round, but Maui is an unexpectedly perfect fall destination, boasting fewer crowds, warm weather, and lively fall festivals.