The Uncrowded Maui Beach Known As 'Secret Cove' Is A Breathtaking Hidden Hawaiian Paradise
One of the 10 best beaches in Maui is the world-famous Makena Beach, a wide and sandy 1.5-mile-long stretch washed by impressive waves. However, just about a half-mile south on Makena Road lies a hidden shoreline that often goes under the radar: Pa'ako Cove, also known as Secret Cove. Accessible by a small opening in the lava rock wall that lines the road, this petite crescent is a beauty to behold, streaked with striking lava rock and fringed by palm trees. While you will have to forgo the facilities and amenities found at the larger beaches, Secret Cove is often blissfully free of crowds and you may just have it to yourself in the morning.
Here, travelers can lounge on the golden sand, explore the fascinating lava rock formations, or head out for a swim, though the ocean swells can be powerful. Due to its hushed and pristine beauty, Pa'ako Cove is a popular destination for small wedding ceremonies or sunset photoshoots, because its prime westward position makes for awe-inspiring sunsets. Sometimes you can even spot sea turtles basking in the sun or swimming in the waves.
Secret Cove is tucked away on the southwestern coast of Maui, about a 40-minute drive from Kahlului Airport and a 10-minute drive from the resorts of Wailea. Since this spot does not have dedicated parking, you either have to park on Makena Road or in one of Makena Beach's lots and then walk. The beach is a delight to visit year-round, but Maui is an unexpectedly perfect fall destination, boasting fewer crowds, warm weather, and lively fall festivals.
What to see and do at Maui's Secret Cove
Given its small size and concealed nature, a day at Secret Cove requires some advance planning. There are no bathrooms, restaurants, or lifeguards, so make sure to bring your own snacks, beach towels or chairs, and any flotation devices or snorkels. Check the tides before swimming unless you are a very experienced swimmer, as beaches in Hawaii are considered the world's most dangerous due to their intense waves. "The current was a bit strong and the shore dropped pretty quick so not a great beach for kids," advised a Tripadvisor reviewer. "I however loved trying to body surf the waves and taking pics of the beautiful scenery."
If the waves are calm, you can snorkel here once you swim past the rocks. However, for the best snorkeling nearby, join a boat tour out to Molokini Crater, one of the world's most sought after snorkeling spots. For those who prefer to stay on shore, the lava rocks at Secret Cove can create unique tide pools, which are natural aquariums where you can spot marine life up close. As the sun sets, this cove is illuminated with stunning shades of pink and orange as the uninhabited Hawaiian island of Kaho'olawe rises in the distance. A beautiful and peaceful place to end the day on Maui, Secret Cove lives up to its name as one of the island's top treasures for in-the-know travelers.
Where to stay near Secret Cove in Maui
While Secret Cove is primarily flanked by private beachfront residences, if you head north you will be spoiled for accommodation choice. One of the closest resorts just a 5-minute drive from Secret Cove is the Makena Surf Resort, perfect for groups with its spacious 2- and 3-bedroom bungalows, which boast private lanais, ocean views, and full kitchens. Elsewhere on the 10-acre property you'll find two heated swimming pools, four tennis courts, and a sandy beach.
Those looking for luxury should beeline to the exclusive Wailea community, home to the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea of "White Lotus" fame. The sprawling and family-friendly 383-room resort is the pinnacle of island elegance with multiple pools, beachfront service, fine dining, spa, and access to three 18-hole golf courses. For couples or honeymooners desiring seclusion and privacy, Hotel Wailea is a sophisticated Relais & Chateaux property that is Maui's sole adults-only hotel. While it is not beachfront, its lush hillside perch affords spectacular ocean views from the 72 generously-sized suites.