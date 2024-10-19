Calm Clear Waters Make A Hawaiian Crater One Of The World's Most Sought-After Snorkeling Spots
Crystal blue waters give way to worlds of aquatic wonders off the coasts of the Hawaiian Islands. Though sea cliffs and strong undercurrents make it difficult, or even impossible, to explore some coastlines, popular tourist destinations on the Big Island, Oahu, Maui, and Kauai have no shortage of places where you can experience the waters of the Pacific. So, when a region is singled out for being one of the most stunning snorkeling destinations in the U.S., you know it must be a real treasure of the deep blue.
Molokini Crater had an explosive beginning, formed more than 230,000 years ago from a volcanic eruption. Today, it's a traveler's paradise, offering calm, cobalt waters to dive into. What awaits is something almost alien: a diverse ecosystem of sea life in a underwater crater over 300 feet deep. The Molokini Crater sits 2.5 miles off the coast of Maui, and its official website says the only way to get to the crater is via "permitted commercial vessels."
Although you may be a traveler who enjoys independent exploration, there are many reasons to stick with a chartered tour, among the most important being the preservation of the coral reef and wildlife. The fewer boats that cruise through the crater, the lesser the ecological impact on the local environment.
Explore the beautiful reefs of Molokini Crater
To limit the number of boats that navigate the waters near Molokini, only select tours launching from Maui are available, and there are two that represent the most highly rated.
The Molokini Crater and South Maui Coast Adventure from Kihei through Viator earned a hefty five stars from over 1,400 reviews. Aboard a simple boat, you and your small group will cruise out to Molokini early in the morning, so you're one of the first to arrive. On its surface, Molokini doesn't look all that exciting. It's rocky, and there's no vibrant foliage to admire. Beneath the surface, though, lives some of the Pacific Ocean's most exotic aquatic life. You'll see vivid flashes of yellow and blue as parrotfish and yellow tang dart by, curious of their new visitors. Because snorkeling is a common activity at Molokini, the wildlife is more comfortable around people, which lends to a better experience. Along with snorkel equipment, guests get breakfast and lunch, as well as some swim time at La Perouse Bay, Maui's rugged, untouched coastline.
If you want more of a party feel for your five-hour excursion to and from Molokini, the highly favored Molokini Snorkeling Adventure takes you aboard the Calypso, a multi-decked catamaran complete with slides and a glass-bottom viewing room. This four-star tour also stops at La Perouse Bay, or Turtle Town, for snorkeling with green sea turtles.
Making the most of your Molokini Crater expedition
It's not every day you get to snorkel in one of the world's most beautiful ecosystems. Unfortunately, there is a limited amount of time, meaning you have to make the most of your visit. It is a good idea to bring a waterproof means of taking photos. Rather than a phone, a camera like the GoPro HERO11, with its waterproof build and ultra-HD video, will capture plenty of memories.
Beyond equipment, there are some guidelines to keep in mind that will keep both you and the wildlife safe. First off, remember that the reef is very fragile. It takes very little pressure to break. As the the reef is the home to so many glorious animals, it is important to be mindful of your surroundings. In the same vein, be careful of swimming too close to reef sharks. They tend to stay on the sea floor and are not inherently aggressive, but they may swim near you, and you need to be respectful of their space.
Finally, listen to your guide. The experts will run over how to safely snorkel around coral reefs before you get into the water — so pay close attention. They'll also have tips for conserving your stamina — like using your legs for propulsion rather than your arms — so that you can really enjoy your time snorkeling in Molokini's shadow.