Calm Clear Waters Make A Hawaiian Crater One Of The World's Most Sought-After Snorkeling Spots

Crystal blue waters give way to worlds of aquatic wonders off the coasts of the Hawaiian Islands. Though sea cliffs and strong undercurrents make it difficult, or even impossible, to explore some coastlines, popular tourist destinations on the Big Island, Oahu, Maui, and Kauai have no shortage of places where you can experience the waters of the Pacific. So, when a region is singled out for being one of the most stunning snorkeling destinations in the U.S., you know it must be a real treasure of the deep blue.

Molokini Crater had an explosive beginning, formed more than 230,000 years ago from a volcanic eruption. Today, it's a traveler's paradise, offering calm, cobalt waters to dive into. What awaits is something almost alien: a diverse ecosystem of sea life in a underwater crater over 300 feet deep. The Molokini Crater sits 2.5 miles off the coast of Maui, and its official website says the only way to get to the crater is via "permitted commercial vessels."

Although you may be a traveler who enjoys independent exploration, there are many reasons to stick with a chartered tour, among the most important being the preservation of the coral reef and wildlife. The fewer boats that cruise through the crater, the lesser the ecological impact on the local environment.

