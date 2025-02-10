The New American Travel Requirement That Will Soon Be Strictly Enforced And Time Is Running Out

Unless you've got a private jet or the ability to teleport, you're stuck flying commercial like the rest of us. And whether you're crammed in economy or sipping champagne in first or business class, there's no escaping the TSA's security gauntlet — enduring long airport security lines, shoe removal, and, of course, ID checks. For Americans going on international flights, a passport book or passport card does the trick. For domestic flights within the U.S., a state ID or driver's license is fine — but only if it's a Real ID. And come May 7, 2025, that's non-negotiable.

The Real ID Act has been in the works forever. It was actually passed in 2005, but thanks to years of delays, most people have ignored it. The point? Tighter federal security. Without a Real ID, you won't be boarding a commercial flight or waltzing into a federal or military facility (or a nuclear power plant). Visually, these IDs aren't all that different — just look for a tiny star or some other special marker at the top designating it as "Real ID."

Originally, the Real ID requirement was set to kick in on May 3, 2023, but because we as a nation apparently can't commit to a deadline (and obviously, the pandemic caused further delays), it got pushed back two more years. Now, the cutoff is May 7, 2025, and the Department of Homeland Security hasn't hinted at another extension. This just means that if you still don't have one at this time, the clock is ticking. You'd better get it over with and figure out how to get your Real ID — because nobody wants to be that person stranded at the airport, arguing with security.