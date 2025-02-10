The New American Travel Requirement That Will Soon Be Strictly Enforced And Time Is Running Out
Unless you've got a private jet or the ability to teleport, you're stuck flying commercial like the rest of us. And whether you're crammed in economy or sipping champagne in first or business class, there's no escaping the TSA's security gauntlet — enduring long airport security lines, shoe removal, and, of course, ID checks. For Americans going on international flights, a passport book or passport card does the trick. For domestic flights within the U.S., a state ID or driver's license is fine — but only if it's a Real ID. And come May 7, 2025, that's non-negotiable.
The Real ID Act has been in the works forever. It was actually passed in 2005, but thanks to years of delays, most people have ignored it. The point? Tighter federal security. Without a Real ID, you won't be boarding a commercial flight or waltzing into a federal or military facility (or a nuclear power plant). Visually, these IDs aren't all that different — just look for a tiny star or some other special marker at the top designating it as "Real ID."
Originally, the Real ID requirement was set to kick in on May 3, 2023, but because we as a nation apparently can't commit to a deadline (and obviously, the pandemic caused further delays), it got pushed back two more years. Now, the cutoff is May 7, 2025, and the Department of Homeland Security hasn't hinted at another extension. This just means that if you still don't have one at this time, the clock is ticking. You'd better get it over with and figure out how to get your Real ID — because nobody wants to be that person stranded at the airport, arguing with security.
How do you get Real ID, and what happens if you don't have one?
May 7, 2025, is the final deadline for Real IDs, but what happens if you don't get one in time? Slacking off on getting your Real ID can ruin your travel if you plan to fly domestically anytime soon. In its lengthy enforcement document, the agency all but warned procrastinators: If you show up without a Real ID, you risk missing your flight and contributing to "longer lines, general delays, confusion, and frustration," resulting in general chaos that complicates TSA's jobs and heightens security risks.
So if you haven't gotten your Real ID yet, stop procrastinating and book that DMV appointment. It's not rocket science or even that expensive — it's reportedly only $30. Just book an appointment at the agency where you get your driver's license, and check ahead of time what documents you need to provide. At the very least, you'll need to give your full legal name, date of birth, social security number, two proofs of address (like pay stubs or letters from government agencies like the IRS), and proof of lawful status (such as your passport, green card, or birth certificate).