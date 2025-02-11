The Secret Remote Bahamas Island With Postcard-Perfect Beaches, Clear Water, And A Notorious History

Relics of the island's past haunt the island to this day, but now they only add to its appeal. Many visitors like to explore the ruins of Lehder's house. The island's lagoon is home to the wreckage of a C-46 cargo plane that crashed during those days. Whether the plane was overloaded with drugs or just being flown by an inebriated pilot who ran out of luck, we will probably never know for sure. But what is certain is that it's now one of the best snorkeling spots in the Bahamas, with ghost stories and fish of all stripes.

Norman's Cay certainly has a super-exclusive feel, but villas and bungalows offer this little slice of paradise to anyone who wants a taste. The biggest challenge is getting there. If you don't have an airplane or boat to get you there, several charter airlines can drop you off at the island's airstrip. The flight is less than an hour from South Florida and about 20 minutes out of Nassau. There are villa, cabana, and cottage rentals on the island along with three dining options. Several private homes are available on Airbnb. Just across the lagoon, the even more exclusive Wax Cay operates as a "private island retreat." The team that operates the cay can pick you up by boat at the Norman's airstrip and give you the whole island, suitable for up to 24 guests.

The Exumas are a year-round destination. Despite their location east of South Florida, they have a more temperate weather pattern thanks to steady easterly sea breezes. Monthly average temperatures always range between 70 and 88 degrees Fahrenheit, and water temperatures range from 76 in the winter to 85 in the summer — perfect for beach days and snorkeling adventures. Hurricane season affects this part of the Bahamas, so be mindful of that when you book, with the peak of the season hitting in September.