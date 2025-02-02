The Best Resorts In The Bahamas, According To Reviews
With a reputation for astonishing beaches (from white sands to pink) and immaculate azure waters, the Bahamas has long been a paradisiacal playground for tourists. Over the years, hotels and resorts have become more and more luxurious, with this group of islands establishing itself as a firm favorite among high rollers. However, it can also be a relatively affordable place to visit, although there are plenty of Bahamas travel hacks you can read up on beforehand.
Sitting just off the east coast of Florida in the Atlantic Ocean, the Bahamas may not technically be in the Caribbean Sea, but the island country certainly has all the charm of that iconic region. It definitely has the weather. The sun shines year-round in the Bahamas, with the December to April high season boasting the best climate. Temperatures sit at pleasantly warm levels, usually somewhere between 70 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit.
This is, of course, the most expensive time to visit. With that in mind, we decided to base any prices on the April to June shoulder season instead. Prices aren't as low as during the hurricane season (which can be a dangerous time to travel), but there are many deals still to be found. However, it should be noted that the prices mentioned may not include taxes and other add-ons, which can increase the overall costs significantly. We've sourced booking sites to find the top resorts in the budget, mid-range, and premium categories. We used Trivago to source the best hotels in every price range and scoured reviews to get a general understanding of what guests like most about their chosen resorts.
Best overall: French Leave Resort, Autograph Collection
As part of Marriott International's Autograph Collection of hotels, the French Leave Resort, Autograph Collection exemplifies world-class hospitality. It's located on the island of Eleuthera, just north of Governor's Harbour, the island's administrative center. French Leave Beach is just over a mile away, while Governor's Harbor Beach is nearby. The French Leave Resort markets itself as a tranquil spot on the shore of clear, sapphire-blue waters hidden from the crowds. It's a 10-minute walk or a short golf buggy ride (which the resort provides) into Governor's Harbour, where you'll find plenty of eateries and social opportunities. However, the resort has an excellent on-site restaurant and bar providing live music, while there's also a fitness center and water sports facilities, such as snorkeling and canoeing equipment.
This four-star resort has villas starting at $550, but there are one- and two-bedroom options that can go for up to $1,500. The Royal Island House — a four-bedroom oceanfront residence with a private pool — can cost more than $2,500 per night. The resort scores an impressive 9.4 overall rating on Trivago, but it should be noted that this is from a smallish pool of just over 170 reviews. Guests were impressed with the cleanliness of the spacious villas, the stunning location, the comfortable beds, the attentive staff, and the luxurious amenities.
Best budget option: Stella Maris Resort Club
Our first budget option is the Stella Maris Resort Club, situated in the town of Stella Maris on Long Island. The resort offers free morning excursions to the white-powder beaches at Cape Santa Maria and the historic Columbus Harbour, while the six stretches of stunning pink sand at Love Beach are about an hour's drive away. The resort is not directly on a beach, which is the main reason to take advantage of the complementary excursions. However, there are three relaxing pools on-site, and the resort's Moonshine Beach Bar & Grill is a short walk away and located on a small, if unspectacular, beach.
Room types range from hotel-style single, double, triple, or quadruple occupancies. These can go for around $175 to $300. Alternatively, a two-bedroom cottage can go for between $330 and $410, and two- to four-bedroom houses and villas cost $600 to $700 or more. It scores 8.8 on Trivago, the highest for a resort in this price range. And with over 800 people leaving reviews, it is a well-established resort with an excellent reputation.
Trivago states that cleanliness and service are what impress customers most, while location and comfort have a lot going for them, too. One German traveler on Booking.com was impressed enough to say, "Very helpful and accommodating team in reception and the main restaurant. We loved our room: generously sized, nicely decorated, [and with a] convenient kitchenette corner."
Budget option runner-up: Hideaways Exuma
This hotel is listed as Hideaways Exuma on Trivago but is also known as Hideaways at Palm Bay on other platforms, such as Google Maps. To make matters worse, it should not be confused with the Hideaway Villa Exuma located further north. To avoid confusion, our budget runner-up option — Hideaways Exuma — is located on a white-sand beach on the island of Great Exuma, a mile or two northwest of George Town, the island's capital and largest settlement. It's also just around a five-minute walk from the pristine white sands, clear turquoise waters, and tranquil atmosphere of Jolly Hall beach. The relaxing pool features poolside drinks and dining at the highly rated Splash Bar, as well as a comfortable executive lounge and massage facilities. There is plenty to do on the Exuma islands; you can enjoy excursions to the captivating shores of Stocking Island, while Hideaways also offers deep-sea fishing, scuba diving, golf, and guided kayak tours.
There are a range of room types to choose from, but the Hillside Studio is the most popular among value seekers. Priced between $141 and $212, it's the room to feature prominently on major booking sites. There are other options, such as one- and two-bedroom villas and cottages, but you'll need to be quick and book well ahead for these. The property enjoys an 8.4 overall rating on Trivago, and reviewers on Hotels.com are particularly impressed with the resort's cleanliness and staff, although the check-in process leaves much to be desired.
Budget option honorary mention: Pelican Bay
Pelican Bay is nestled in the tropical paradise of Grand Bahama Island, one of the most budget-friendly island getaways from the U.S. It's located in the Freeport suburb of Lucaya and offers stunning waterfront views in a serene marina setting just a stone's throw from the white-sand Lucaya Beach and Port Lucaya Marketplace. Some booking sites list the property as a hotel, but with three outdoor pools and on-site dining at the Sabor Restaurant & Bar, it certainly has resort-like qualities. Golf lovers can enjoy two nearby courses and country clubs, plus there is an abundance of excellent eateries in the resort's vicinity.
Pelican Bay provides various accommodation types, from waterside rooms with private balconies to suites with kitchenettes. Deluxe rooms feature amenities such as dishwashers, sleeper sofas, and flat-screen TVs in both the living room and bedroom and are ideal for long stays or family vacations. Room rates fall into the budget range, with king-bed rooms and queen twins available for as low as $155.
However, many of the more luxurious options are unavailable at the time of writing, so it's wise to book ahead. The resort scores 8.5 on the Trivago review pool, with location and service coming up trumps. However, cleanliness isn't rated as highly as it could be, and reviewers on Booking.com primarily complain about the Wi-Fi strength.
Best mid-range: Cape Santa Maria Beach Resort and Villas
Situated in Cape Santa Maria at the northern end of Long Island is the Cape Santa Maria Beach Resort. This resort is the top mid-range option on Trivago, courtesy of its impressive 9.3 rating from over 2,000 mostly delighted reviewers. It sits directly on the sun-drenched shores of Cape Santa Maria Beach, famed for its soft powdered sugar sand and bright, crystal-clear waters. It's an idyllic, picture-perfect spot recognized as one of the world's best and is a place where guests can enjoy breathtaking Caribbean views in secluded tranquility.
As much as you'll want to laze on this stunning beach all day, there are a whole range of activities to take part in. With technicolor coral reefs and calm azure waters in abundance, guests can snorkel and scuba dive while other aquatic activities like paddleboarding and fishing are on offer, too. You can also explore Long Island's scenic trails on the hotel's complimentary bicycles or take guided tours around the area to outlying islands or Dean's Blue Hole, the world's third-deepest underwater sinkhole. A price of $300 per night seems to be the standard for a one-bedroom beachfront bungalow, while two bedrooms will set you back between $360 and $460. They feature full kitchens, jetted tubs, and verandas ideal for watching the sunsets. The Beach House Restaurant & Bar serves meals from breakfast through to dinner, with the rum cocktails particularly noted among reviewers.
Best mid-range runner-up: Mika's Resort
The picturesque island of Eleuthera features one of the Bahamas' best mid-range options in Mika's Resort. This oceanfront retreat is situated on a secluded pink sand beach just a 5-minute drive from Governor's Harbour Airport. It's the perfect tranquil escape for honeymooning couples and those seeking an authentic island experience.
The resort features four 240-square-foot oceanfront casitas that start at $199. They are cozy yet thoughtfully designed and emphasize the ocean views and natural surroundings. There's also a luxury penthouse for those seeking more spacious accommodation and a living area with unforgettable ocean views. Each is just a few steps away from the signature pink sand beach, and the spot is ideal for relaxing and quiet reflection. Guests on Booking.com were particularly impressed by the location, while the resort scores a commendable 9.2 on Trivago, albeit from a relatively small pool of reviews.
Mika's resort provides equipment for a range of activities, including snorkeling, spearfishing, and kayaking, and its seclusion and connection to nature make it a favorite among guests. As one reviewer on Booking.com put it, "Location is fantastic; views are out of this world, even better than the photos. Watching the sunrise from the bedroom was magical. The apartment is large and has a fully equipped kitchen." For those looking for a peaceful retreat steeped in natural beauty, Mika's Resort delivers a memorable Bahamian experience.
Mid-range option honorary mention: Grand Hyatt Baha Mar
While the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar has stunning suites that can go for over $3,000 per night, this sprawling four-star resort features rooms starting at around the $320 mark, making it a superb mid-range option. While you may want to keep your wits about you when in the city (Nassau can be dangerous at times), this luxurious escape has a wide range of amenities and activities. With as many as eight swimming pools, a waterpark with 10 slides, a wave pool, a Gamezone Arcade, a unique wildlife sanctuary, and watersports such as kayaking and paddleboarding, among many other activities, there is plenty to keep families occupied.
Adults can spend their time in poolside cabanas, get pampered with spa treatments, play a round at Jack Nicklaus-designed Royal Blue golf course, or even play a hand in one of the Bahamas' biggest casinos. There are plenty of food options among the resort's 45 eateries, from beachside food trucks to international dining. Furthermore, shopaholics can let themselves loose among the many stores that specialize in everything from luxury goods to sports essentials. The resort also provides a babysitting service that allows parents some downtime to enjoy the amenities on their own.
The Grand Hyatt Baha Mar is a very popular resort in the Bahamas and has managed to rack up more than 10,000 reviews. With this many guests contributing, it's quite impressive that it has managed an 8.4 overall score. Cleanliness and comfort are what impress travelers most on Trivago, while over on Booking.com, guests are impressed with the location and facilities. However, an overall theme among reviewers is that expenses can get pretty high, especially when eating in the resort.
Best High-end: Goldwynn Resort and Residencies
Dreams come true at the Goldwynn Resort and Residencies on the northern end of Nassau Island. This boutique beachfront retreat is all about sophisticated luxury and relaxation, delivering travelers a refined yet inviting atmosphere. Accommodation ranges from cozy studios — which can start at around the $400 mark — to spacious three-bedroom suites with chic interiors, private balconies, and modern amenities like full kitchens. With luxurious poolside cabanas offering access to the renowned white sands of Cable Beach, guests can relax in style and soak up the serene Bahamian atmosphere.
Despite the resort's five-star rating, dining options range from casual to upscale. The OIA Restaurant stands out, serving a culinary journey in a stunning seaside setting. At night, Bar Paul transforms from a daytime lounge to a lively nightlife spot, while the resort isn't too far from other evening entertainment options. Yet the Goldwynn Resort and Residencies is more famed for its tranquility and unwinding, and the Rhizophora Spa takes a holistic approach to treatments. It blends ancient techniques with contemporary practices to complete an unforgettable Bahamas getaway.
The resort scores an impressive 9.1 from well over 1,000 Trivago reviews. Guests on Expedia are impressed by the stunning infinity pool, service, and the calm, clear waters of the sea. Property conditions and facilities also scored particularly highly on that booking site, with one guest saying, "Every moment we spent at Goldwynn was perfect! It was quiet, and all the facilities were very clean, and the staff were all so friendly!"
High-end option runner-up: Valentines Resort and Marina
Our next-best high-end resort is the Valentines Resort and Marina, located on Harbour Island, a little-known Bahamian island where you can vacation like the stars. Here, guests can experience laidback luxury with all the comforts of home. And, if you're arriving by yacht, you're in luck. The resort's marina is the largest on the island and can accommodate vessels of up to 200 feet.
However, potential guests should note that Valentines is not located on the famous Pink Sand Beach, one of the world's most colorful stretches of sand and one of the best beaches in the Caribbean. Yet, it does claim to have a stretch of this soft pink sand against clear blue waters reserved exclusively for its guests. One reviewer on Expedia was helpful when commenting, "They're on the other side of the island from the beach, and it's about a 5-minute walk (no joke, the island is that slim). The side that Valentine's is on sees better sunsets and is way less windy."
The resort's Rooster Tail Bar & Grill offers a menu of fresh seafood, bistro favorites, and unique cocktails, all served with stunning waterfront views. Private balconies that feature in the 39 spacious suites also overlook the bustling marina. The King Studio, 1-bedroom suite, and 1-bedroom townhouse generally start at around $700, with the luxury 2-bedroom villas going for as high as $1,300 per night. However, extended stays come with exclusive discounts and access to all amenities. Trivago reviewers rate this resort at 8.8, with location and comfort the standout qualities.
High-end honorable mention: The Reef at Atlantis
Located on Paradise Island — connected to Nassau by bridge — is the colossal Atlantis Paradise Island complex. It celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2024, and for a combination of home comforts and luxurious resort amenities, travelers will find The Reef at Atlantis an excellent choice. It's one of six resorts that make up the wider complex, of which The Cove may be the most romantic. The entire complex boasts no less than 11 pools, 21 restaurants, 19 bars, an 85-table casino, a 141-acre water park, an 18-hole oceanfront golf course, and Dolphin Cay, the world's largest open-air marine habitat.
If that isn't enough, there's also private beach access on Paradise Beach, fitness centers, spas, and world-class shopping at Crystal Court, where you'll find a plethora of high-end designer boutiques. Then there are also Marina Village, a 65,000-square-foot marketplace, and the Paradise Island Straw Market for nik naks and Bahamian handicrafts, among other treats for shopaholics. It's the ideal vacation spot for couples, families, and even introverted solo travelers who will have plenty to fill their days.
Rooms at The Reef include spacious studios, 1-2 bedroom suites, and expansive penthouses. Suites feature conveniences like full kitchens, large terraces, and floor-to-ceiling windows. The penthouses extend this luxury, offering up to two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and stunning ocean views. Studios are advertised on Trivago for $500, but the reality is over $800 once taxes are added, while some of the more luxurious suites can go for well over $4,000. Reviewers on Trivago were mostly pleased by the comfort, location, and cleanliness of the hotel. However, reviews on Booking.com include quibbles about the Wi-Fi performance, which may be surprising given the costs.
Methodology
To create this list of the best resorts in the Bahamas, we primarily used Trivago and its tRi Rating Index to find travelers' favorite spots. The index pools reviews from across the top booking sites and presents an overall average score. For transparency, we chose resorts in the Bahamas with a minimum of 100 reviews and selected three from each price category: budget, mid-range, and high-end. We also gave a priority section to the overall top-reviewed resort in the Bahamas.