The Best Resorts In The Bahamas, According To Reviews

With a reputation for astonishing beaches (from white sands to pink) and immaculate azure waters, the Bahamas has long been a paradisiacal playground for tourists. Over the years, hotels and resorts have become more and more luxurious, with this group of islands establishing itself as a firm favorite among high rollers. However, it can also be a relatively affordable place to visit, although there are plenty of Bahamas travel hacks you can read up on beforehand.

Sitting just off the east coast of Florida in the Atlantic Ocean, the Bahamas may not technically be in the Caribbean Sea, but the island country certainly has all the charm of that iconic region. It definitely has the weather. The sun shines year-round in the Bahamas, with the December to April high season boasting the best climate. Temperatures sit at pleasantly warm levels, usually somewhere between 70 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit.

This is, of course, the most expensive time to visit. With that in mind, we decided to base any prices on the April to June shoulder season instead. Prices aren't as low as during the hurricane season (which can be a dangerous time to travel), but there are many deals still to be found. However, it should be noted that the prices mentioned may not include taxes and other add-ons, which can increase the overall costs significantly. We've sourced booking sites to find the top resorts in the budget, mid-range, and premium categories. We used Trivago to source the best hotels in every price range and scoured reviews to get a general understanding of what guests like most about their chosen resorts.