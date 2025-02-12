The Wholesome Free Service That Lets You Bring Your Dog Along While Visiting Museums In Italy
Leaving your pet behind when traveling can be heartbreaking for many. The idea of enjoying yourself while worrying about your furry friend can be daunting, but not every country — or airline, for that matter — makes it easy to travel with a pet. However, if you're planning on visiting Italy and would like your pet to accompany you, you'll be pleased to know that many Italian museums now offer a free dog-sitting service as part of an initiative by Bauadvisor, a company focused on services for dogs. This program allows you to enjoy the history, art, and fascinating architecture that many of these museums hold without having to leave your dog behind. The service was launched in Rome at four locations including the MAXXI museum of contemporary art, Castel Sant'Angelo, Ara Pacis Museum, and the National Etruscan Museum. However, this service is not permanent and will tour 15 touristic cities in Italy for a single day each month until April 2026.
So, if you're looking to soak in the magnificent culture in Italy without worrying about no-pet rules, leaving your dog behind, or even having to find a dog-sitter, you'll find this initiative quite useful. Read on to explore how the free dog-sitting service works in Italian museums along with tips on making the most of your museum visit.
How the free dog-sitting service works
Before heading out with your dog, the first thing you need to do is find out if the museums you're visiting in Italy offer this incredible service. While several museums across Italy will adopt the initiative, when it will be offered will change based on the location. For example, the Uffizi Galleries in Florence will offer dog-sitting services on September 7, whereas the National Archeological Museum in Naples will only provide dog-sitting on October 5. If you find that the program doesn't align with your travel itinerary, you can also find paid dog-sitting services at museums across Italy, priced at €10 per hour (at the time of writing).
Using this service is quite easy to follow and hassle-free. All you need to do is register on the Bauadvisor website or app based on the location and museum available. As part of the service, your pet will be walked, fed, and taken care of, giving you the chance to explore exhibits while knowing that your pet is in safe hands. The service is usually available during museum operating hours but might close slighter earlier in some cases, so be sure to ask before dropping off your pet. Additionally, check if the specific museum you're going to has any breed or size restrictions in advance.
Tips for making the most of your museum visit
There are a few tips to ensure that this service runs smoothly and that your pet is comfortable. For starters, you should always remember to bring any essentials along that your dog might need. This could be your dog's favorite treats, any medication they might need, or their comfort toy to make them feel safe.
If you're not used to leaving your pet alone, be sure to practice short separations before your trip so that your furry companion can get the chance to adjust and enjoy unfamiliar settings for short periods. Most importantly, don't forget to bring a copy of your dog's vaccination records, as many museums might require to see them during registration.
Remember after your visit to reward your pet with some outdoor time. There are so many options that you'll find in Italy's parks, piazzas, or scenic walking paths that will allow your furry friend to stretch their legs and enjoy some quality time with you in the fresh air. By combining any cultural excursions with dog-friendly activities while traveling, you can create the perfect vacation for both you and your dog.