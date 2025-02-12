The Wholesome Free Service That Lets You Bring Your Dog Along While Visiting Museums In Italy

Leaving your pet behind when traveling can be heartbreaking for many. The idea of enjoying yourself while worrying about your furry friend can be daunting, but not every country — or airline, for that matter — makes it easy to travel with a pet. However, if you're planning on visiting Italy and would like your pet to accompany you, you'll be pleased to know that many Italian museums now offer a free dog-sitting service as part of an initiative by Bauadvisor, a company focused on services for dogs. This program allows you to enjoy the history, art, and fascinating architecture that many of these museums hold without having to leave your dog behind. The service was launched in Rome at four locations including the MAXXI museum of contemporary art, Castel Sant'Angelo, Ara Pacis Museum, and the National Etruscan Museum. However, this service is not permanent and will tour 15 touristic cities in Italy for a single day each month until April 2026.

So, if you're looking to soak in the magnificent culture in Italy without worrying about no-pet rules, leaving your dog behind, or even having to find a dog-sitter, you'll find this initiative quite useful. Read on to explore how the free dog-sitting service works in Italian museums along with tips on making the most of your museum visit.