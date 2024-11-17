Italy's 15 Best Art Museums, According To Visitors
From Leonardo da Vinci to Michelangelo, Raphael and Botticelli, there are few better places in the world for an art lover than Italy. A country rich in artistic tradition and history, Itay is brimming with fantastic art museums. While its best known are largely in Florence and Rome, there are wonderful spots throughout the country.
While it's more than possible to entirely fill your Italy itinerary with art museums, it's likely that you'll want to leave some time for other excursions and activities, whether it's exploring the most beautiful Italian islands like Burano and Caprera, or sampling some of the best food in Sicily. With that said, we've narrowed down Italy's very best art museums, so you know which are most worth your time. We relied on the experiences of past visitors, utilizing Tripadvisor reviews, and destination sites, to ensure we're recommending the very best art museums.
Vatican Museums, Rome
Perhaps one of Italy's most iconic museums is also one of its most visited — the Vatican Museums in Rome. Initially founded in the 1500s to display the Vatican's sculpture collection, and home to notable works like Caravaggio's "The Entombment of Christ," and Raphael's "Transfiguration," and of course the Sistine Chapel ceiling, a stop here is a must for art lovers. There's plenty to see beyond the Vatican's most well-known art — in total, the Vatican Museums encompasses 26 museums — over four miles of halls and galleries.
Plan to spend at least three hours here, and that's just if you only want to see the highlights. Pop into the Museo Pio-Clementino to see ancient sculptures, and plan to stop in the Galleria degli Arazzi, the tapestry gallery, and Galleria delle Carte Geografiche, the map gallery, as well. You'll want to leave the best for last — none other than the Sistine Chapel, featuring Michelangelo's ceiling frescoes and "Last Judgment." The museums are closed on Sundays, with the exception of the final Sunday of the month.
Uffizi Gallery, Florence
One of the world's most famous museums, Uffizi Gallery is one of the best attractions you can't skip on your trip to Florence. Considering that Florence is known as the birthplace of the Renaissance, it makes perfect sense that the majority of Uffizi's pieces date back to the Renaissance period. Among its impressive collection, visitors can view work by some of Italy's most prominent artists, which includes Botticelli, Giotto, Cimabue, Michelangelo, da Vinci, and Raphael, to name a few. Housed in a gorgeous building dating back to the 1500s, not to mention stunning views of Florence, plan to spend at least two or three hours here.
Because of its popularity, past visitors recommend pre-booking and warn that this must-visit gallery gets crowded. However, it's more than worth it to see some of Uffuzi's iconic art. "No visitors to Florence should miss this spectacular experience," said a past Tripadvisor reviewer. "Wonderful value for an unforgettable experience in Florence."
National Archaeological Museum, Naples
Considered one of the world's most important cultural institutions, this Naples museum is known for its rich collection of ancient artifacts. Its collections span across Ancient Rome, Greece, and Egypt. Its pieces from Greco-Roman Antiquity are particularly worth seeing, especially its classic sculpture and objects from ancient Roman villas. From unique mosaics from private houses of Pompeii, Herculaneum and other towns in Campania, to frescoes dating from the first century B.C.E. up to the first century C.E., this museum is home to a fascinating collection that's a must for art and history buffs.
"Make no mistake, this is a GRAND museum," said a reviewer on Tripadvisor who visited the museum following a trip to Pompeii — another must-see on your vacation to Italy. "It felt like a continuation of the visit to the archaeological sites ... this is a world class museum of archaeology, housed in a beautiful space."
Galleria dell'Accademia, Florence
Created in the 18th century to accompany Europe's first art academy, where Michelangelo Buonarroti once taught, today, Galleria dell'Accademia is known as one of the best places to see Michelangelo's revered sculptures in person, particularly the famous "David" sculpture. "Wow...bucket list stuff for any art lover," said a past visitor on Tripadvisor. "To see David up close was amazing."
Not only is it home to the largest collection of Michelangelo sculptures, but apart from that, this museum also boasts an impressive collection of art by other notable artists such as Botticelli, Ghirlandaio, and more. There are even other interesting exhibits like the Museum of Musical Instruments, which houses a collection of 50 instruments that once were used in the Medici family court. Keep in mind that this is another destination where past visitors advise making a reservation in advance.
Galleria Borghese, Rome
From paintings by Caravaggio, Canova, and Raphael, to Bernini sculptures, this beloved Roman gallery is another gem when it comes to Italian Renaissance art. Its collection, which belonged to Cardinal Scipione Borghese in the 17th century, includes beloved pieces like Bernini's "Apollo and Daphne" sculpture and Canova's "Venus Victrix." While here, be sure to wander outside as well. The gallery's gardens, Villa Borghese, offers visitors a blend of natural beauty and points of interest, from a second century obelisk with hieroglyphics, to the Greco-Roman-style Temple of Aesculapius, dedicated to the deity of healing, and the Fountain of the Seahorses, just a couple minutes outside the gallery's entrance.
"The Villa Borghese is simply one of the magical places in Rome," recounted a past visitor on Tripadvisor. The Borghese Gallery allows a maximum of 360 people in the museum at a time for each two-hour block, so it's best to reserve your spot ahead of time. Even if you only have one day in Rome, this museum is a must.
Palazzo Ducale, Venice
Housed in a massive Gothic building dating all the way back to the 13th-century, the Palazzo Ducale, or Doge's Palace, has not only been, well, the doge's palace. Throughout its lengthy history, it has also served as a courtroom as well as a jail. After a stint as an administrative office and then as a cultural institution, in 1923, it finally made its debut as a public museum, and has since become a beloved institution in Venice.
Visitors can explore this museum's rich history and more, from a tour of the doge's apartments, and of the former Institutional Chambers, to a walk across the dramatically named Bridge of Sighs, built in 1614 to connect the building to the structure used as a prison. Of course, the art also makes the visit more than worth it, and viewers can see significant works of art including "Paradise" by Jacopo Robusti, known as "Il Tintoretto," "The Lion of St. Mark," by Vittore Carpaccio, and "the Triumph of Venice" by Paolo Veronese, also known as "Il Veronese," just to name a few.
Galleria Regionale della Sicilia, Palermo
Known as Palermo's best art museum, Galleria Regionale della Sicilia is a must for visitors looking to learn more about Sicilian art. Featuring notable Sicilian work from the Middle Ages to the 18th century, highlights include the 15th-century "Triumph of Death" (by an unknown artist) and Antonello da Messina's "Virgin Annunciate." Located in Palazzo Abatellis, the museum was first built in the 1400s in Gothic-Catalan style, and served as a residence and then Benedictine monastery before becoming an art gallery in the 1950s.
While some would consider this gallery a hidden gem in Palermo, it's a must especially for anyone interested in Medieval religious art. Galleria Regionale di Palazzo Abatellis is "unmissable," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "A must-see if visiting Palermo."
Museo dell'Opera del Duomo, Florence
Although Museo dell'Opera del Duomo was first founded in 1891, it made a name for itself as a must-visit destination in Florence following a drastic renovation in 2015. This 28-room museum, located in Florence's famed Duomo complex, has since then, become beloved both for its significant work, ranging from pieces by lauded Italian artists Michelangelo, to Donatello, Brunelleschi, Ghiberti, and more, as well as for its absolutely unrivaled architecture. Although this museum is perhaps best known as the best place to see sculptures in Florence, its highlights also include Ghiberti's famous golden doors, "Gate of Paradise," which were created in the 1400s and depict biblical scenes.
"If I were to rate this museum on a scale of one to ten, it would absolutely be a ten!," recalled a visitor on Tripadvisor. "We spent three hours here and enjoyed every minute. You won't regret it." The museum is closed every first Tuesday of the month.
Museo di Arte Contemporanea Donnaregina, Naples
Although Italy is of course recognized for its classical art, its contemporary museums are also more than worth a visit. Museo d'arte Contemporanea Donnaregina, or "Madre" in Naples' historic district, first opened in 2005, and its permanent and temporary exhibitions have featured both Italian and international artists, including Marina Abramović, Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, Jeff Koons, to name a few. You can also expect to see plenty of mixed mediums here, from photographs, to sculptures, to video, and much more.
"Contemporary exhibitions, meaningful pieces and wonderful rooms filled with art!" said a Tripadvisor reviewer. "A mirror of the beautiful city in which it is found, this museum won't let down, it's a must-do when in Naples!" The museum is closed on Tuesdays.
Medici Palaces, Florence
We have Tuscany's most famous family to thank for contributions to a number of Italy's best museums, but the very best example of the Medici's expansive art collection is of course at the Medici Palaces. As an influential family that ruled over Florence for three centuries, and as patrons to artists including Michelangelo, da Vinci, Botticelli, and Donatello, the Medici Palaces actually includes three separate locations: the Palazzo Medici-Riccardi, Palazzo Vecchio, and Palazzo Pitti. Each are fascinating visits both for their historic significance as well as for their art.
Palazzo Medici-Riccardi includes the Medici family's private gardens and chapel, while Palazzo Vecchio has giant frescoes, a beautiful paneled ceiling, and plenty of Michelangelo and Donatello work. Palazzo Pitti, however, includes five different museums, along with the Boboli Gardens, the city's largest green space complete with gorgeous grottoes, fountains, and sculptures. It's also home to especially significant pieces such as Raphael's "La Velata" and Rubens' "The Consequences of War."
Galleria Nazionale dell'Umbria, Perugia
For one of the best looks into the 13th through 19th centuries, head to Perugia's National Gallery. Its impressive collection of 3,000 paintings, sculptures, ceramics, ancient textiles, and more, 500 of which are on display, features significant Medieval and Renaissance artists including Beato Angelico, Benozzo Gozzoli, Benedetto Bonfigli, Perugino, and many more. The collection itself dates back to the 1500s, when it housed works initially from religious institutions, for the benefit of artists studying at one of Italy's oldest art academies, the Academy of Fine Arts. The collection was first publicly exhibited in 1863, before becoming a state museum in 1918, and then an autonomous museum institution in 2015.
Its exhibits are organized chronologically throughout the museum's 40 rooms. "The Galleria Nazionale is a national treasure," said a past visitor on Tripadvisor. "It is one of the finest art museums in Italy and shouldn't be missed, especially if you enjoy religious art."
Doria Pamphilj Gallery, Rome
This gorgeous under-the-radar gallery in Rome features the Doria Pamphilj family's private art collection of 15th- to the 18th-century masterpieces. From Velázquez's "Portrait of Innocent X," to Caravaggio's "The Rest on the Flight into Egypt," and Titian's "Salome," this gallery is a must for art lovers visiting Rome. The building itself is also a work of art, from the Velvet Room, which as the name suggests, is decked out in velvet, to the Hall of Mirrors, adorned with gold-framed Venetian mirrors, antique archaeological statues, and frescoes across the ceiling painted by Aureliano Milani in the 1700s.
The building also has its own chapel, which dates back to the 1600s, as well as the decadent apartments once belonging to the princes and princesses of the family. Not only is this museum the site of some of Europe's best historic art, but it also offers insight into the lives of Roman nobility. Plus, past visitors say this destination is calm and crowd-free, which can be hard to come by when visiting Italy. "This was an amazing little hidden gem," said a Tripadvisor reviewer. "From hallways that dazzle the senses with art to the three Caravaggio's, this is definitely worthwhile."
Bargello National Museum, Florence
There's no doubt that Florence, is an art-filled historic gem. And while sites like the Uffizi Gallery typically attract the most attention, places like the Bargello National Museum shouldn't be overlooked. Here, you can pay a visit to Florence's oldest public building — a former prison first built in 1255 — for one of Florence's top art collections. While it's best known for its Italian Renaissance sculptures, you can also expect to see things like weapons, seals, fabrics, waxes, enamels, paintings, ivories, and more, and art by art legends like Michelangelo, Giotto, and Donatello.
Be sure to also wander around the building too, which is its own piece of history, and see its 13th-century courtyard, Gothic staircase, and Chapel of Mary Magdalene, which was once used for death row prisoners. "In addition to the well known pieces of sculpture, the other thousands of exhibited items are magnificent testimony to the art of the region," said a past visitor on Tripadvisor. "Each room held wonders."
MAXXI, Rome
When you've grown tired of the Renaissance, head to MAXXI, Italy's first museum dedicated solely to modern art. While there's certainly an emphasis on Italian artists, you can expect to see work from around the globe here, including well-known names for up-and-coming artists, and everything from painting to installations, to video art, sculptures, and photography. The museum also has a focus on architecture, with an entire collection dedicated to the subject as well as a unique building design, created by Iraqi architect, Zaha Hadid.
"The MAXXI Museum is one of the most influential architectural 'eye candy' projects worldwide," said a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Aside from the installations spanning modern fashion, cinema and art, the building is worth visiting just to explore its maze of geometrical components that lead to 5 floors of 'drop dead' incredible artwork. I was continuously mesmerized by the MAXXI."
Peggy Guggenheim Collection, Venice
You may have heard of the famous Guggenheim in New York City, but Peggy Guggenheim's former home in Italy is more than worth a visit as well. Featuring her personal collection of North American and European 20th-century art, an expansive array of work including the likes of Picasso, Magritte, Klee, Kandinsky, and Dali — plus an entire room dedicated to work by Pollack — this museum is a must-visit if in Venice. Located in an 18th-century palace, you can either reach the museum by boat or by walking from the Accademia Bridge. Don't forget to also check out the picturesque sculpture garden that's here.
One Tripadvisor reviewer said it best: "Entrancing, magical, essential for art lovers! Simply the best collection of modern art I've ever visited. Once in a life-time experience and opportunity to see (as a contemporary art lover) the real greats. For the love of all that is beautiful, GO!"
Methodology
Italy is a haven for art buffs, so narrowing down its best art-centric museums was no easy feat. We consulted numerous travel publications, destination sites, and travel blogs to narrow down this list of Italy's best art museums. We also utilized Tripadvisor reviews to ensure that each recommendation is well-reviewed and worth your while.