Italy's 15 Best Art Museums, According To Visitors

From Leonardo da Vinci to Michelangelo, Raphael and Botticelli, there are few better places in the world for an art lover than Italy. A country rich in artistic tradition and history, Itay is brimming with fantastic art museums. While its best known are largely in Florence and Rome, there are wonderful spots throughout the country.

While it's more than possible to entirely fill your Italy itinerary with art museums, it's likely that you'll want to leave some time for other excursions and activities, whether it's exploring the most beautiful Italian islands like Burano and Caprera, or sampling some of the best food in Sicily. With that said, we've narrowed down Italy's very best art museums, so you know which are most worth your time. We relied on the experiences of past visitors, utilizing Tripadvisor reviews, and destination sites, to ensure we're recommending the very best art museums.