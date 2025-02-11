One Of Chicago's Oldest Fisheries Is A Legendary Smokehouse Blending Fresh Seafood And Historic Charm

In a country dominated by fast food, finding a quick high-quality to-go meal is rare. Enter Calumet Fisheries in Chicago, Illinois. Dating back to 1928, there's a reason why this seafood establishment, located in the Windy City's South Deering neighborhood has survived for decades. In fact, the eatery, a historically charming shack that overlooks the Calumet River, is one of the oldest in the city. Furthermore, as one Yelp reviewer described, "It has a rustic and authentic vibe that makes you feel like you are eating at a fisherman's dock."

That said, Calumet Fisheries pièce de résistance is their smoked fish. Famously, Calumet Fisheries has its own smokehouse where the fish is cured with smoke from oak logs. This process can take anywhere from four to five hours depending on the fish. The result is a flavorful mouthwatering bite that customers can't get enough of. Plus, there's plenty to choose from; Calumet Fisheries has everything from smoked shrimp and whitefish to eel and much more. The trout and salmon can be purchased with or without pepper and garlic. All options are sold by the pound, with smoked sablefish (black cod) being the priciest at nearly $30.

"To call this amazing place unassuming would be a gross understatement after having had the best smoked salmon I've ever had," reads a Tripadvisor review. Indeed, there are plenty of tourist traps in Chicago to avoid but Calumet Fisheries is not one of them. This spot offers visitors an authentic Chi-town experience.