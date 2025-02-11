One Of Chicago's Oldest Fisheries Is A Legendary Smokehouse Blending Fresh Seafood And Historic Charm
In a country dominated by fast food, finding a quick high-quality to-go meal is rare. Enter Calumet Fisheries in Chicago, Illinois. Dating back to 1928, there's a reason why this seafood establishment, located in the Windy City's South Deering neighborhood has survived for decades. In fact, the eatery, a historically charming shack that overlooks the Calumet River, is one of the oldest in the city. Furthermore, as one Yelp reviewer described, "It has a rustic and authentic vibe that makes you feel like you are eating at a fisherman's dock."
That said, Calumet Fisheries pièce de résistance is their smoked fish. Famously, Calumet Fisheries has its own smokehouse where the fish is cured with smoke from oak logs. This process can take anywhere from four to five hours depending on the fish. The result is a flavorful mouthwatering bite that customers can't get enough of. Plus, there's plenty to choose from; Calumet Fisheries has everything from smoked shrimp and whitefish to eel and much more. The trout and salmon can be purchased with or without pepper and garlic. All options are sold by the pound, with smoked sablefish (black cod) being the priciest at nearly $30.
"To call this amazing place unassuming would be a gross understatement after having had the best smoked salmon I've ever had," reads a Tripadvisor review. Indeed, there are plenty of tourist traps in Chicago to avoid but Calumet Fisheries is not one of them. This spot offers visitors an authentic Chi-town experience.
Calumet Fisheries is an iconic Chicago establishment
When in the Windy City, dining at some of the best places to get Chicago-style hot dogs is a no-brainer. However, if you're a true foodie, make sure to include Calumet Fisheries in your itinerary. It has been owned by the same family since 1948 and what's more, Calumet Fisheries is one of the only fish smokehouses in Chicago. The eatery was named one of the best seafood restaurants in the city by Thrillist and Time Out in 2022 and 2024, respectively. In 2010, it received an America's Classics Award from the illustrious James Beard Foundation.
Notably, Anthony Bourdain paid Calumet Fisheries a visit on Season 5, Episode 6 of his series "Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations," where the renowned epicurean commended the smoked trout and shrimp. In an article for Eater Chicago, Calumet Fisheries' owner Mark Kotlick explained the impact this episode, released in 2009, had on his business, stating, "I come out and there's 30 people inside and a line down the block on 95th Street. We sold an entire week's worth of smoked fish in three hours." Furthermore, in 2023, then Vice President Kamala Harris stopped by Calumet Fisheries, reportedly salmon, oysters, and smoked trout with pepper and garlic were among her purchases.
However, while most customers go for the smoked fish, which is brined overnight, there are plenty of other menu items to indulge in, including fried shrimp, scallops, calamari, catfish, frog legs, among others. Planning to share? Go for a full order rather than a half order. And of course, don't forget the sides. Calumet Fisheries offers fries, coleslaw, macaroni salad, and more. At the time of this writing, all menu items (excluding the smoked fish) are under $20.
What to know before you go to Calumet Fisheries
Although Calumet Fisheries has gone through some tough times, including suffering an electrical fire in 2023 that led to a temporary closure, it's still standing and is a Windy City must-visit. The eatery is tucked away on the 95th Street Bridge, which was featured in the cult-classic film "The Blues Brothers." Despite its unique location, Yelp reviewers say that parking is available. Likewise, several users on the platform praise the price point and quality of customer service. There is no indoor seating but don't let this deter you. As one Yelp reviewer wrote, "The lack of indoor seating adds to its charm; it's all about the fish here."
Diners can eat their meal on picnic tables outside or in their car as Anthony Bourdain did. If the weather is not too shabby (Chicago has its mildest temperatures in the spring and summer), the nearby Calumet Park is a scenic destination for a picnic and offers lakeside views. Keep in mind that cash is king at Calumet Fisheries. Cards are not accepted, but if needed, there is an ATM. There is also no bathroom.
Calumet Fisheries is open daily from around 9 or 10 a.m. to around 9:30 p.m., depending on the day. The restaurant is located about an hour away from Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD) and about 30 minutes from Downtown Chicago. To learn about another superb Chicago establishment, read about one of the very few restaurants in the city to maintain three Michelin stars.