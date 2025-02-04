The 5 Best Places To Get Hot Dogs In Chicago, According To Customers

The critically acclaimed series "The Bear," set in a Chicago restaurant, has foodies zeroing in on the Windy City. But long before the TV show premiered in 2022, Chicago had been lauded as being one of the top culinary destinations in the country. You don't have to spend a lot of money or dine on a fancy meal to eat well in Chicago. When in doubt, eat a hot dog, a dish synonymous with Chi-town.

If you've never had a Chicago-style hot dog, you can expect a beef frank (typically from the Chicago-based brand, Vienna Beef) placed on a poppy seed bun. Essential toppings include pickle spears, sport peppers, celery salt, onion, tomatoes, and relish. Likewise, yellow mustard is a must. You don't put ketchup on a Chicago-style hot dog; this is one of the unwritten rules you should know before visiting Chicago. But, if you are willing to forego the ketchup, this treat is not only delicious but also historical. Speaking to Book Club Chicago, hot dog historian and English professor from Northwestern University, Bill Savage, explained that due to their heartiness and affordability, this iconic Chicago dish was "really a product of the Great Depression."

Furthermore, each element of the Chicago-style hot dog is representative of the city's multicultural origins. For instance, the poppy seed bun is the invention of a Polish immigrant, while the beef frank is credited to Chicago's Jewish community. Needless to say, there are countless eateries in the Second City that can satisfy your craving for a Chicago-style hot dog. However, through researching articles from food-centered publications like Bon Appétit, The Infatuation, and others, we have narrowed down the five best places to get hot dogs in Chicago.