The 5 Best Places To Get Hot Dogs In Chicago, According To Customers
The critically acclaimed series "The Bear," set in a Chicago restaurant, has foodies zeroing in on the Windy City. But long before the TV show premiered in 2022, Chicago had been lauded as being one of the top culinary destinations in the country. You don't have to spend a lot of money or dine on a fancy meal to eat well in Chicago. When in doubt, eat a hot dog, a dish synonymous with Chi-town.
If you've never had a Chicago-style hot dog, you can expect a beef frank (typically from the Chicago-based brand, Vienna Beef) placed on a poppy seed bun. Essential toppings include pickle spears, sport peppers, celery salt, onion, tomatoes, and relish. Likewise, yellow mustard is a must. You don't put ketchup on a Chicago-style hot dog; this is one of the unwritten rules you should know before visiting Chicago. But, if you are willing to forego the ketchup, this treat is not only delicious but also historical. Speaking to Book Club Chicago, hot dog historian and English professor from Northwestern University, Bill Savage, explained that due to their heartiness and affordability, this iconic Chicago dish was "really a product of the Great Depression."
Furthermore, each element of the Chicago-style hot dog is representative of the city's multicultural origins. For instance, the poppy seed bun is the invention of a Polish immigrant, while the beef frank is credited to Chicago's Jewish community. Needless to say, there are countless eateries in the Second City that can satisfy your craving for a Chicago-style hot dog. However, through researching articles from food-centered publications like Bon Appétit, The Infatuation, and others, we have narrowed down the five best places to get hot dogs in Chicago.
Feast on a char dog at Fatso's Last Stand in Ukrainian Village
West Town is an up-and-coming Chicago neighborhood with artsy vibes and culinary excellence. Case in point, you'll discover several unforgettable eateries in West Town's Ukrainian Village, like Fatso's Last Stand. The eatery may be owned by a New York native but don't be fooled by this; the restaurant's Chicago-style hot dogs have been commended by the likes of Forbes, Time Out, and Eater Chicago. Fatso's Last Stand is acclaimed for serving char dogs. While other establishments typically steam the Vienna Beef franks, Fatso's Last Stand prefers to char them, offering a crispier bite.
"Top tier Chicago dog experience. High quality dog with all the fixin's. The authentic Chicago way," reads a Yelp review of Fatso's Last Stand. Another individual on Yelp wrote, "Perfect poppy seed bun holding together the all-beef dog and all the toppings took me to heaven." Note that the char dogs are served with fresh cut fries. In addition, Fatso's Last Stand also dishes up a New York style char dog with sauerkraut, a veggie char dog, a chili dog, and a Maxwell Street Polish sausage, another must-eat in Chicago that features grilled onions. All are $10 or less.
Char dogs are far from the only item on the menu. Fatso's Last Stand offers an array of burgers, Italian beef sandwiches, and even fried shrimp. The restaurant is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Indoor and outdoor seating is available. Although the Ukrainian Village location is the original, there is another Fatso's Last Stand in Lincoln Park.
Get a hot dog with a side of nostalgia at Norwood Park's Superdawg Drive-In
Opened in 1948 by Chicago locals, Superdawg Drive-In has been cited as having the best hot dogs in the Windy City by Eat This, Not That!, Bon Appétit, and more. This retro establishment in Norwood Park serves burgers and sandwiches but is famed for their signature Superdawg. So, what makes it stand out from the rest? In an interview with Book Club Chicago, owner Scott Berman explained,"Superdawgs are bigger than most hot dogs." Before adding, "They're made with choice-cut beef and with a unique blend of spices."
Placed in a poppy seed bun with onions, peppers, and a pickle, the Superdawg includes piccalilli, a unique condiment made with vegetables. It's served atop crinkle cut fries known as "Superfries." All of this is conveniently packed in a box and costs less than $10. Users on Yelp and Tripadvisor also sing the praises of Superdawg Drive-In with many describing it as the best of the best.
However, it's not just about the food. Superdawg Drive-In has a vintage aesthetic and provides carhop service with many reviewers saying that they delight in this throwback experience. Superdawg Drive-In is open daily at 11 a.m. and closes late (well past midnight). A second location can be found in Wheeling, about 40 minutes away from downtown.
Dine on a depression dog at Jimmy's Red Hots in Humboldt Park
Chicago's Humboldt Park is a vibrant neighborhood of art and food. One amazing eatery you'll find here is Jimmy's Red Hots. Not only is it ranked as one of the top restaurants in Humboldt Park on Tripadvisor, it's lauded by The Infatuation and Time Out as having some of the best hot dogs in the city. This no-frills establishment has been around since 1954 and, along with Superdawg Drive-In, is one of the oldest hot dog stands in the city. As one Yelp reviewer put it, "This is Chicago. Great value, Good quality. Part of local history. Fewer places like this exist anymore."
Jimmy's Red Hots serves what is known as a depression-style dog made with Vienna Beef. Featuring mustard, relish, onions, sport peppers, and a dill pickle spear, it's slightly simpler than a Chicago-style hot dog. In fact, this is considered to be the Chicago dog's predecessor. All that said, Jimmy's Red Hots has a small menu that includes fries, veggie dogs, Polish sausages (also from Vienna Beef), and tamales. All items are under $15. Noted for its staunch anti-ketchup attitude, those who feel like their depression-style dog or fries are missing something can opt for a side of habanero hot sauce.
Jimmy's Red Hots is open daily from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Make sure to stop by an ATM beforehand as several Yelp reviewers noted that this spot is cash-only. Another thing to keep in mind: You won't find dining tables here. Jimmy's Red Hots only offers takeout. Consider doing what actor Drew Barrymore did on her visit to Jimmy's Red Hot for her eponymous talk show and sit on the sidewalk to enjoy your dog.
Gene & Jude's in River Grove is another Chicago area institution serving depression dogs
Gene & Jude's, located in River Grove, is another establishment named by Eater Chicago as having some of the best hot dogs in the city. This suburban village is about 30 minutes from Downtown Chicago. Yes it may be a little out of the way but the drive is a small price to pay to experience the eatery that was once voted as having the best hot dog in the country. Gene & Jude's opened in 1946 and also offers diners depression dogs made, of course, with none other than Vienna Beef. There are only four items, all under $10, on the menu. They include a hot dog, a double dog, fries, and a corn roll tamale. And no, you won't find ketchup here either.
Uniquely, the hot dogs at Gene & Jude's are topped with fries, making for a mouthwatering delight. "The dog is perfectly steamed and nestled in a soft bun, loaded with all the classic toppings — bright yellow mustard, onions, relish, sport peppers. Every bite bursts with bold, authentic Chicago flavor," states a review on Google. On Yelp, another user wrote, "I will admit I was skeptical about Chicago dogs, but this place has totally converted me."
According to Eat This, Not That!, Gene & Jude's is highly esteemed by award-winning chefs like Rachel Cuzzone, who was formerly the resident chef at Sur La Table in Naperville, Illinois. Gene & Jude's is open daily from 10:30 a.m. until the wee hours of the morning. Yelp reviewers say that long lines are typical but don't fret; the service is speedy. Similarly to Jimmy's Red Hots there is no seating at this establishment.
The Wiener's Circle in Lincoln Park is worth the insults
The Wiener's Circle is unlike any other hot dog stand in Chicago. Located in Lincoln Park, it's become a city icon thanks to its staff who direct insults at guests. What kind of remarks can you expect here? According to WTTW, a longtime employee Roberta "Poochie" Jackson once told a customer, "No ketchup, a–hole." Of course, this is all for kicks and laughs. Then, there's the amazing hot dogs. Highlighted by Bon Appétit, Eater Chicago, and Forbes, The Wiener's Circle serves Chicago-style hot dogs with the diner's choice of a steamed or charred beef frank. However, Beyond Sausage and a Polish sausage are available as well.
Users on Yelp, Tripadvisor and Google, gush about The Wiener's Circle, which has been around since 1983. "If you're in the mood for some authentic Chicago eats with a side of humor, The Wieners Circle is a must-visit. You'll leave with a full belly and a story to tell!" states a Yelp review. Keep in mind that several individuals on the platform say that the slander and spurns don't begin until after the sun goes down. Thus, if you show up early, you might miss out on being roasted or name called.
If a hot dog isn't enough to fill you up, char burgers and fries are also on the menu and all items are under $15. The Wiener's Circle opens daily at 11 a.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, this spot doesn't close until 4 a.m. In addition, The Wiener's Circle has a bar with an outdoor patio serving beer and signature drinks with names like "Wiener Slammer. "
Methodology
The establishments mentioned in this list were selected by cross referencing culinary publications like Bon Appétit, Eater Chicago, Eat This, Not That!, The Infatuation, as well as Forbes and Time Out. We then researched each eatery that appeared consistently in these articles. Reviews and rankings from Yelp, Tripadvisor, and Google were also utilized to provide readers with the five best places to get hot dogs in Chicago. The Windy City has over 200 neighborhoods. Therefore, we wanted our choices to be spread out in different areas throughout the city. While we primarily aimed for businesses that serve Chicago-style hot dogs, we chose to also include those with other Chicago specialties on the menu such as depression dogs and char dogs.