Avoid This Common American Gesture At All Costs When Traveling In Greece

Extending an open palm with fingers spread towards someone's face is known as the "moutza" or "mountza" in Greece and has a historical reference that dates back to Byzantine times. During this era, criminals were publicly shamed with ashes or feces smeared on their face by an open palm. This hand gesture gradually became a symbolic insult that signifies disgrace and humiliation. Today, the moutza is considered one of the rudest hand gestures in Greek culture and can easily escalate depending on how it is used. For example, raising a one-hand moutza means "shame on you" or "you're a fool." However, using a two-hand moutza is even more aggressive and signifies a much deeper insult. The closer it is used to someone's face, the ruder it becomes.

The moutza is commonly used in traffic disputes, arguments, or when expressing frustration, but it is not something a tourist should ever attempt to use. Because the hand gesture is so common in other cultures, many tourists can accidentally use it when waving hello to a local in Greece or raising your hand for someone to see you. Other tourists might use it as a stop or wait sign to get someone's attention which could instantly be perceived as an insult. And last but not least, a tourist might even be counting or holding up the number five with no intention of being rude.