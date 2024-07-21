Common Clothing Mistakes To Avoid On A Trip To Europe

When you're packing for a trip to Europe, every square inch of real estate matters. Far too many American tourists make the mistake of loading up their suitcases with clothing items that aren't practical for walking around European streets. By wearing these pieces, you might as well be a neon sign flashing: "American tourist." Depending more or less on where you find yourself in the United States, Americans have a tendency to dress boldly. Wacky t-shirts, camouflage, funky prints — U.S. citizens love to make strong fashion choices. But what flies under the radar at Walmart or even your local Trader Joe's will likely make you stand out more than you want, whether in the seaside Croatian town that's like Venice without the crowds or the streets of Amsterdam's Jordaan.

No matter how you dress, there's a fair chance you're going to stand out to some degree, but certain clothing choices illuminate tourists even more, potentially making you a target for opportunistic pickpockets and scammers. On the other hand, dressing a bit more like the locals can help avoid unwanted stares or even prevent you from overstepping unspoken social boundaries. Local folks will also know more about what's most comfortable for getting around in a city than tourists, from temperature-abiding pieces to footwear. In other words, making the most of your suitcase footprint begins with understanding what Europeans are wearing — more to the point, what they aren't wearing.