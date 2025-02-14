The Caribbean's First Open-Water Sports Park Is A Thrilling, Gorgeous, Family-Friendly Haven In St. Lucia

Pricing for the park varies depending on how long you plan to spend there. An hourly pass is $15, while a half-day pass (four hours) is $40, and a full-day pass (eight hours) is $60. Those prices include taxes and are the same for children and adults.

On top of the fact that the park is within walking distance of a variety of restaurants and beach bars, the friendly attendants and festive atmosphere also make the adventure well worth it. St. Lucia is one of the safest Caribbean islands to take a vacation, so you can easily take a stroll up the beach to The Seagull, a highly recommended, family-owned beachside eatery. Some customer favorites include the spicy shrimp with plantains, barbecued fish, and jerk chicken, all of which are delivered to your seat with a smile. Wash it down with a locally brewed, ice-cold Piton lager.

If you're staying around the beach into the evening hours, Spinnakers Beach Bar has a daily two-for-one Happy Hour and is a great vantage point to view the sunset. There are plenty of refreshing cocktails on offer, along with a full dinner menu. The food may take a while to get to your table during busy times, so prepare to get on island time while waiting for your meal.