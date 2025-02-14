The Caribbean's First Open-Water Sports Park Is A Thrilling, Gorgeous, Family-Friendly Haven In St. Lucia
Waterparks have long been a summer mainstay for adults and kids alike seeking a splash-filled way to spend a hot, sunny day. Waterslides have been reinvented time and time again, and who amongst us can resist a leisurely float down a lazy river? Splash Island Water Park in St. Lucia is not just for relaxation. With a sports-adventure approach, the Caribbean island park offers an array of obstacle-course-style activities, such as a trampoline, climbing wall, and monkey bars. Think "American Ninja Warrior" surrounded by gorgeous ocean views.
Unlike Poland's indoor waterpark that mimics a tropical island paradise, Splash Island Water Park is fully outdoor and features a blissful Caribbean landscape. The inflatable, floating plaza sits right on the sea, just offshore of the gorgeous Reduit Beach on Rodney Bay. It's on the same side of the island as Jalousie Beach, one of the best beaches in the Caribbean. Getting there is easy, as shuttles can be arranged from most hotels on the northern side of the island for around $15 at the time of this writing.
Run the course at St. Lucia's Splash Island Water Park
Every corner of the brightly colored waterpark is outfitted with a new activity to keep the fun going. Whether you are tackling the monkey bars, hurdles, or water volleyball station, the atmosphere lends itself to friendly competition while having a blast. Some of the activities are perfectly fine to do solo, such as scaling the climbing wall or bouncing on the giant trampoline, but there are others that are best enjoyed with a group. A must-try is the giant "spinner," a floating top that you stand on and spin by rocking back and forth. A similar "teeter-totter" floatable is also super fun for a group and will remind you of see-saws from playground days past.
Some patrons advise that you be in good physical condition, as the activities require a degree of athleticism and balance, and falling off the apparatus occurs regularly. However, this is all part of the fun, and the park is monitored for safety. The site is well-attended by lifeguards, and you're provided with a life jacket. What's more, Rodney Bay's waters are calm and shallow, making the park a fun adventure while enjoying the pristine views of the Caribbean Sea.
Pricing and enjoying the area
Pricing for the park varies depending on how long you plan to spend there. An hourly pass is $15, while a half-day pass (four hours) is $40, and a full-day pass (eight hours) is $60. Those prices include taxes and are the same for children and adults.
On top of the fact that the park is within walking distance of a variety of restaurants and beach bars, the friendly attendants and festive atmosphere also make the adventure well worth it. St. Lucia is one of the safest Caribbean islands to take a vacation, so you can easily take a stroll up the beach to The Seagull, a highly recommended, family-owned beachside eatery. Some customer favorites include the spicy shrimp with plantains, barbecued fish, and jerk chicken, all of which are delivered to your seat with a smile. Wash it down with a locally brewed, ice-cold Piton lager.
If you're staying around the beach into the evening hours, Spinnakers Beach Bar has a daily two-for-one Happy Hour and is a great vantage point to view the sunset. There are plenty of refreshing cocktails on offer, along with a full dinner menu. The food may take a while to get to your table during busy times, so prepare to get on island time while waiting for your meal.