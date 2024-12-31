Europe's Largest Indoor Waterpark Feels Like A Tropical Island Paradise Without Leaving Poland

Many international tourists opt for some of Europe's most "overtouristed" places like France, Spain, or Italy, but they might be missing out on everything that Poland has to offer. The country is home to many beautiful major cities like Warsaw and Gdansk, a picturesque canal city similar to Amsterdam, as well as small villages with unique attractions — including Europe's largest indoor water park, Suntago Water World, in the village of Wręcza.

Wręcza is just outside the town of Mszczonów and about 45 minutes by car from Poland's capital city of Warsaw. While driving to Suntago Water World is the easiest way of reaching the park (and you'll conveniently find 2,500 parking spaces on-site), visitors can also take the Warszawa Centralna or Warszawa Śródmieście trains in Warsaw to the nearby Żyrardów Station, where they can find a bus directly to Suntago. There are also buses from Warsaw.

There are three zones inside Suntago Water World: Jamango, Relax, and Saunaria. Tickets (which are timed between two hours and all day) can be purchased for just one, two, or all three zones, with prices ranging from 75 Polish zloty (about $18 USD) for adults in advance for just one zone to 185 Polish zloty (about $45 USD) for adults for all three zones on the same day. Fees are always subject to change, but visitors should purchase tickets at least two weeks in advance if they want the best price. Each zone is themed for different experiences. Jamango is a jungle-themed, family-fun park. Meanwhile, Relax and Saunaria are more adult-oriented (only visitors over 16 are allowed) with pools, two bars and restaurants, a garden, and a spa in the Relax zone and, of course, 15 saunas and two jacuzzis in the Saunaria zone.