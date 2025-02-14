The One Travel Purchase Rick Steves Says Will Multiply The Value Of Your Trip Significantly
Travel expert Rick Steves has given tourists great advice for decades. He's revealed the things to do before traveling to make sure you're prepared, how to keep yourself safe from pickpockets, and the best places to visit (and the ones to skip) throughout Europe. He's a trusted source who is willing to share his tips with the world. One thing he suggests you purchase before a trip that can add value to the experience is a guidebook. He says on his website, "Guidebooks are $25 tools for $4,000 experiences. A good one will pay for itself in money-saving tips on day one."
Sure, Rick Steves writes his own popular guidebooks that he has a personal interest in selling. However, there is far more to his tip than that — even in an age when you can seemingly get all the travel information you need for free online. First, the internet's search results pages are driven by algorithms, and not every internet search may result in information that aligns with your specific interests.
Bloggers and guidebooks may also offer a different depth of research. Yes, both internet writers and guidebook writers may be paid for their expertise or their promotion of a specific attraction. But one key difference is that guidebook writers are going to spend a lot of time in the area they're covering. Steves himself says that he updates his in person and gives you the options he thinks are worth it based on personal experience.
How to choose the right guidebook, per Rick Steves
There are other benefits to guidebooks, including the fact that you don't have to have the internet to use them. Steves mentions that while an ebook version of a guidebook is great if you have to carry several for a multi-country trip, they're hard to flip through to find the one thing you want. With a real book, you can mark it up with notes. You can see the maps in a form that won't be distorted by your font choice or the size of your e-reader. Plus, you can keep it on the shelf after your trip as a souvenir. He reminds us that you should be checking how recent the guidebook is, as things may have changed, particularly since the pandemic.
As for how to choose the best guidebook, Steves has advice for that as well. He states that his own guidebooks don't have every single site, museum, or town in them, as he selects the things he likes the most and feels that others will, too. However, Steves has a favorite guidebook for when he's traveling outside Europe: the Lonely Planet series. He says it's no-nonsense and great for tips on how to travel on a budget. He also recommends Frommer's Guides, which do the same, though they may be better for older travelers or those with a slower pace. Another series he mentions is DK Eyewitness Travel, which is known for its great pictures.
When looking for a good guidebook, read some reviews and maybe even take a trip to the bookstore to hold them in your hands. Finally, double-check your plans on official websites to be sure everything is up to date.