The One Travel Purchase Rick Steves Says Will Multiply The Value Of Your Trip Significantly

Travel expert Rick Steves has given tourists great advice for decades. He's revealed the things to do before traveling to make sure you're prepared, how to keep yourself safe from pickpockets, and the best places to visit (and the ones to skip) throughout Europe. He's a trusted source who is willing to share his tips with the world. One thing he suggests you purchase before a trip that can add value to the experience is a guidebook. He says on his website, "Guidebooks are $25 tools for $4,000 experiences. A good one will pay for itself in money-saving tips on day one."

Sure, Rick Steves writes his own popular guidebooks that he has a personal interest in selling. However, there is far more to his tip than that — even in an age when you can seemingly get all the travel information you need for free online. First, the internet's search results pages are driven by algorithms, and not every internet search may result in information that aligns with your specific interests.

Bloggers and guidebooks may also offer a different depth of research. Yes, both internet writers and guidebook writers may be paid for their expertise or their promotion of a specific attraction. But one key difference is that guidebook writers are going to spend a lot of time in the area they're covering. Steves himself says that he updates his in person and gives you the options he thinks are worth it based on personal experience.