Rick Steves Favors This Guidebook Series When He Travels Outside Europe

Rick Steves is arguably America's favorite travel expert, a fountain of knowledge whose films, guidebooks, and websites have helped generations of budding travelers on their way. However, planet Earth is a big place, and no matter how much he globetrots, even Rick Steves can't be expected to know everything. Indeed, though Steves has traveled as far afield as China to catch a glimpse of its "Jetsons World" cities, his personal specialty remains European travel, offering insights into the continent he has come to know intimately since first heading there in the 1970s.

"As a writer — and user — of guidebooks, I am a big believer in their worth," Steves states on his website. "When I visit somewhere as a rank beginner, I equip myself with a good, up-to-date guidebook. With this tool I can travel like an old pro, not because I'm a super traveler, but because I have reliable information and I use it."

And for Steves, when it comes to the best guidebook around, his advice is to reach for the Lonely Planet editions (although ironically, Steves even has tips to avoid feeling lonely when traveling solo). Describing Lonely Planet as "the worldwide standard" for guidebooks, he praises both the geographical reach of their research as well as the "on-the-ground tips" that help readers find mid- and low-budget offerings along with overpriced touristy spots.