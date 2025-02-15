One Of Kauai's Best-Kept Secrets Is An Uncrowded Beach With Gorgeous Scenery And Turquoise Waters

While Kauai boasts many beautiful beaches, it is always a hunt to find one that hasn't been discovered by the crowds. Cocooned on the Garden Isle's lush northeastern coast lies a perfect half-mile crescent of golden sand: Moloa`a Beach. Fringed by a verdant canopy of trees, with the expansive Moloa`a Forest Reserve in the distance, Moloa`a Beach is a secluded shoreline for travelers seeking a castaway beach experience and willing to forego beach facilities and amenities. In fact, this beach was used as the set for the pilot episode of the popular 1960s TV show "Gilligan's Island," which followed seven travelers marooned on a tropical island.

While there are no restrooms or lifeguards at Moloa`a Beach, the striking turquoise waters invite swimming and snorkeling when the waves are calm. And though the beach is perfect for those simply looking for a relaxing getaway, more adventurous travelers can also hike the coastal trail that rings the beach and promises picture-perfect views. Located about a 35-minute drive north of Kauai's Lihue Airport, this setting, like the island itself, is best visited during the island's dry season, which runs from April to October. These months also offer calmer ocean conditions so it is ideal for swimming and snorkeling. There is a small parking lot near the beach, so visitors won't even have to walk that far.