One Of Kauai's Best-Kept Secrets Is An Uncrowded Beach With Gorgeous Scenery And Turquoise Waters
While Kauai boasts many beautiful beaches, it is always a hunt to find one that hasn't been discovered by the crowds. Cocooned on the Garden Isle's lush northeastern coast lies a perfect half-mile crescent of golden sand: Moloa`a Beach. Fringed by a verdant canopy of trees, with the expansive Moloa`a Forest Reserve in the distance, Moloa`a Beach is a secluded shoreline for travelers seeking a castaway beach experience and willing to forego beach facilities and amenities. In fact, this beach was used as the set for the pilot episode of the popular 1960s TV show "Gilligan's Island," which followed seven travelers marooned on a tropical island.
While there are no restrooms or lifeguards at Moloa`a Beach, the striking turquoise waters invite swimming and snorkeling when the waves are calm. And though the beach is perfect for those simply looking for a relaxing getaway, more adventurous travelers can also hike the coastal trail that rings the beach and promises picture-perfect views. Located about a 35-minute drive north of Kauai's Lihue Airport, this setting, like the island itself, is best visited during the island's dry season, which runs from April to October. These months also offer calmer ocean conditions so it is ideal for swimming and snorkeling. There is a small parking lot near the beach, so visitors won't even have to walk that far.
What to see and do at Moloa`a Beach
Moloa`a Beach's golden half-mile stretch of sand promises blissful beach days where castaway dreams come to life. However, make sure to prepare for the day here as the beach has no restrooms, changing facilities, food vendors, or lifeguards. During the summer months, the waves here are generally mild and swimming is safe, especially since there is a reef barrier. But because of strong ocean currents, Hawaii's beaches are considered the world's most dangerous, so visitors should still exercise caution at all times.
"The views are fantastic, I never saw more than maybe a dozen people out at once, and there's a great swimming area with a completely sandy bottom on the right easternmost part of the beach just before the reef," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. The beach is flanked by reefs that brim with spectacular snorkeling when the visibility is good. However, even if you don't get in the water, there are typically tide pools teeming with marine life at low tide.
Active travelers can head out on the Moloa`a Bay coastal trail, a mile-long loop that runs along the beach's edge. Bring proper footwear as the tree-lined trail can be rocky. Once you reach the beach's northern end, though, you come to a panoramic lookout over Moloa`a Beach. For a longer hike, drive about 15 minutes west of Moloa`a Beach to Rock Quarry Beach, where you can hike to hidden Hawaiian lava pools with unmatched views.
Where to stay near Moloa`a Beach
If you want to enjoy Moloa`a Beach for the duration of your Kauai vacation, there are a few private homes to rent just steps from the sand, ranging from small cottages to multi-bedroom residences. For a unique experience, just over a mile from the beach is The Palmwood, a Japanese ryokan-inspired bed-and-breakfast with three guest rooms. Each room is furnished simply with local artisanal decor and boasts hot tubs and outdoor showers set in a lush garden setting. The 5-acre landscaped property also features an outdoor pool. The serene landscape and intimate size of The Palmwood makes it ideal for couples or solo travelers.
Families and groups of friends who want a larger resort and more amenities should base themselves in Princeville, a 9,000-acre community of resorts, homes, beaches, and an 18-hole golf course on Hanalei Bay, about a 25-minute drive from Moloa`a Beach. Hanalei Bay's 2-mile white-sand shoreline is world-famous and has even been dubbed America's top beach. The 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay is a sprawling resort with an eco-luxury ethos and offers 252 rooms and suites, many with dramatic Na Pali Coast views. For more space, book one of the 1- or 2-bedroom villas at the nearby Westin Princeville Ocean Resort, which come with full kitchens and balconies.