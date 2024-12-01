Hike To Your Private Slice Of Heaven At These Hidden Hawaiian Lava Pools With Unmatched Views

The ancient Hawaiian island of Kauai is blessed with numerous natural wonders, from the awe-inspiring views and hikes at the "Grand Canyon Of The Pacific," Waimea Canyon, to the stunning Nā Pali, one of the world's best coastlines. For a lesser-known treasure that's beloved by intrepid travelers, try visiting the Pools of Mokolea, tucked away on the Garden Isle's northern coast. These pools are part of the Kilauea Point National Wildlife Refuge, an over 200-acre coastal reserve known for its populations of rare Hawaiian seabirds, a landscape of windswept sea cliffs, and the Kilauea Point Lighthouse, a historic landmark that dates back to 1913.

On a rocky promontory jutting into the sea, these pools were created by the unique phenomenon of lava tubes, a network of channels that is created when the flowing magma meets the ocean. The mesmerizing tide pools serve as small natural aquariums where you can spot teeming marine life, such as tropical fish, sea turtles, and crabs.

The parking lot for the Pools of Mokolea is located about a 22-mile drive from Lihue Airport and a 9-mile drive from Princeville, Kauai. You can park at Rock Quarry Beach and then embark on the trail to the pools. However, it is very important to time your hike correctly because the trail can become impossible to pass at high tide. When the ocean is calm, you can even soak in the tide pools.