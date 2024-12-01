Hike To Your Private Slice Of Heaven At These Hidden Hawaiian Lava Pools With Unmatched Views
The ancient Hawaiian island of Kauai is blessed with numerous natural wonders, from the awe-inspiring views and hikes at the "Grand Canyon Of The Pacific," Waimea Canyon, to the stunning Nā Pali, one of the world's best coastlines. For a lesser-known treasure that's beloved by intrepid travelers, try visiting the Pools of Mokolea, tucked away on the Garden Isle's northern coast. These pools are part of the Kilauea Point National Wildlife Refuge, an over 200-acre coastal reserve known for its populations of rare Hawaiian seabirds, a landscape of windswept sea cliffs, and the Kilauea Point Lighthouse, a historic landmark that dates back to 1913.
On a rocky promontory jutting into the sea, these pools were created by the unique phenomenon of lava tubes, a network of channels that is created when the flowing magma meets the ocean. The mesmerizing tide pools serve as small natural aquariums where you can spot teeming marine life, such as tropical fish, sea turtles, and crabs.
The parking lot for the Pools of Mokolea is located about a 22-mile drive from Lihue Airport and a 9-mile drive from Princeville, Kauai. You can park at Rock Quarry Beach and then embark on the trail to the pools. However, it is very important to time your hike correctly because the trail can become impossible to pass at high tide. When the ocean is calm, you can even soak in the tide pools.
Visiting the Pools of Mokolea
A bit of a hike is required to reach the Pools of Mokolea, but you will be justly rewarded with one of Hawaii's most scenic natural seascapes that is often uncrowded. The nearly 3-mile loop that begins at Rock Quarry Beach can be rocky and slippery, so you should wear proper footwear. However, once you reach this pristine lava rock peninsula, you can explore the tide pools. If the waves are rough, ocean water can spew out of the lava tubes like a geyser.
A Tripadvisor reviewer raves, "We went as the tide was going down, and it was perfect. We were able to see tons of fish, crabs, urchins, anemones, and more. Some of the pools were big enough for us to jump in and cool off." After this exciting aquatic adventure, stop into the charming tiny town of Kilauea for lunch or a snack, or head to the nearby wide sandy beaches, such as Kauapea Beach (also known as Secret Beach). To explore more of the Kilauea Point National Wildlife Refuge and see the lighthouse, you can visit between Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a reservation. Though Kauai brims with thrilling things to do, venturing to this magnificent part of the northern coast should not be missed.