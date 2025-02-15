Hidden On Washington's Coast Is A Wildly Luxurious Beach Campground With An Authentic Japanese Spa
For many travelers, camping is just a means to an end — a way to stay overnight while the real adventure lies elsewhere. The campsite itself is often an afterthought, or, if you're staying at one of the more dangerous camping destinations around the world, it might even be an added burden. But what if camping wasn't just a pit stop? What if it was the entire experience? That's exactly what Snow Peak Campfield offers: a camping retreat where the stay itself is the highlight. More than just a place to pitch a tent, this high-end outdoor escape blends Japanese-inspired minimalism with the rugged beauty of Washington's coast, creating a camping experience that feels as restorative as it is luxurious.
Snow Peak, the renowned Japanese outdoor brand, has built a reputation for merging nature with design, and its first North American campsite is no exception. Located on Washington's Long Beach Peninsula, which happens to be the longest beach in America, Snow Peak Campfield is an extension of the company's mission to make outdoor living a seamless part of daily life. "The Long Beach Campfield offers a reimagined approach to camping, centered on connection with others and a closeness with the natural world," CEO Tohru Yamai is quoted on the Snow Peak website. Time even recognized it as one of the 100 World's Greatest Places of 2024. But with just a handful of sites available, you'll want to book early to secure your spot.
Nature, rest, and renewal at Snow Peak Campfield
Snow Peak's venture into campgrounds started in 2011 in Niigata, Japan, as a way to showcase its high-end gear and redefine camping as an immersive experience. Over time, the brand expanded its sites across Japan, eventually launching the Long Beach Campfield as its first U.S. campground in 2023. It brings a new way to experience camping to American soil. "Unlike American-style camping, which many times serves as a base camp for activities, for us camping is the destination," said Noah Reis, vice president and COO of Snow Peak USA, in Portland Monthly.
That philosophy is woven into every detail of the campground, from its layout to its accommodations. As Reddit user u/encyphered described the campsite, "It feels like a well-managed Japanese-style garden." Guests can choose from three lodging options. Field Sites are the simplest, providing a designated spot and a fire pit for those bringing their own gear. Tent Suites, designed for two to four people, offer a taste of Snow Peak luxury with top-tier camping equipment, including cots, a standing kitchen, a table, and chairs. Then there's the Jyubako Suites, micro-cabins designed by architect Kengo Kuma, featuring minimalist wooden interiors, an indoor bathroom, and a queen-sized bed.
The most unique feature of Snow Peak Campfield is the Ofuro Spa, a must-visit, open-air sanctuary crafted from hinoki wood and hidden among the trees. This Japanese-style bathing space features a steaming hot soaking tub, a sauna, and a cold plunge. The design is understated, blending into the surrounding forest, creating an experience that feels deeply connected to the land. Day guests can book 120-minute spa sessions for $35, as of this writing.
Plan your escape to Snow Peak Campfield
To reach this slice of Pacific Northwest paradise by air, your best bets are Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, a three-hour drive away, or Portland International Airport, just over two hours away. The campground itself is car-free, but a nearby parking lot is available, with a one-car limit per reservation. Snow Peak Campfield is open year-round, with prices starting at $40 per night for a Field Site, $120 for a Tent Suite, and $130 for a Jyubako Suite.
If you're staying in a Field Site, you'll need to bring your own tent. The other two options get the full Snow Peak setup. Packing smart is key, especially if you're going solo. Make sure to read up on what you need for a solo camping trip. Think weather-appropriate layers, sturdy shoes, and extra dry socks, as the Pacific Northwest weather is rarely predictable, and bring a towel, a swimsuit, and shower shoes for the spa and shower. Food-wise, you can bring your own supplies and cook over the fire, but if you'd rather skip the hassle, the on-site Campstore has you covered. It has an all-day cafe and a market stocked with essentials, plus it hosts events like live music and campfire socials. Whether you're a hardcore camper or someone who just wants to sleep under the stars without sacrificing comfort, Snow Peak Campfield turns the great outdoors into something even greater.