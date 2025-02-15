Hidden On Washington's Coast Is A Wildly Luxurious Beach Campground With An Authentic Japanese Spa

For many travelers, camping is just a means to an end — a way to stay overnight while the real adventure lies elsewhere. The campsite itself is often an afterthought, or, if you're staying at one of the more dangerous camping destinations around the world, it might even be an added burden. But what if camping wasn't just a pit stop? What if it was the entire experience? That's exactly what Snow Peak Campfield offers: a camping retreat where the stay itself is the highlight. More than just a place to pitch a tent, this high-end outdoor escape blends Japanese-inspired minimalism with the rugged beauty of Washington's coast, creating a camping experience that feels as restorative as it is luxurious.

Snow Peak, the renowned Japanese outdoor brand, has built a reputation for merging nature with design, and its first North American campsite is no exception. Located on Washington's Long Beach Peninsula, which happens to be the longest beach in America, Snow Peak Campfield is an extension of the company's mission to make outdoor living a seamless part of daily life. "The Long Beach Campfield offers a reimagined approach to camping, centered on connection with others and a closeness with the natural world," CEO Tohru Yamai is quoted on the Snow Peak website. Time even recognized it as one of the 100 World's Greatest Places of 2024. But with just a handful of sites available, you'll want to book early to secure your spot.