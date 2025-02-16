Situated Between Lake Ontario And Niagara Falls Is A Historic New York Village With A Cute Downtown
Want to skip the tourist traps in Niagara Falls and venture off the beaten path? Head to the historic village of Youngstown, New York, located on the Niagara River just 11 miles north of the world-famous falls and under 2 miles south of Lake Ontario. Youngstown offers both a peaceful escape from the action and convenient access to the most beautiful destinations in the region. This little slice of paradise often flies under the radar, but it's not to be overlooked. The village of Youngstown is incredibly picturesque, boasting tons of activities and attractions of its own. In the summer, the town comes alive with live music and festivals, and the harbor is dotted with boats and yachts floating lazily on the river. Plus, the legendary sunsets color the whole town in shades of gold. The village is rich in history and natural beauty waiting to be explored, and the tight-knit local community embraces visitors with genuine hospitality.
For out-of-state travelers, the easiest way to get to Youngstown is by flying into the Niagara Falls International Airport and taking a taxi or renting a car, as the drive is only 25 minutes long. In the warmer months, you can also take the Discover Niagara Shuttle bus, which offers trips between Niagara Falls and Youngstown free of charge. One of the best things to do in Niagara Falls is to explore the many charming towns and cities that surround it, and it's safe to say that Youngstown does not disappoint.
The fascinating history of Youngstown
You don't have to be a history buff to appreciate Youngstown's fascinating storied past. The region was a battleground between French and British soldiers in the 1700s, and later during the War of 1812 between the U.S., the British, and Indigenous peoples. There's no better place to immerse yourself in the region's history than Old Fort Niagara, North America's oldest continually operating military fort. Old Fort Niagara feels like a 300-year-old time capsule, with 18th-century buildings and costumed staff performing artillery demonstrations. Old Fort Niagara hosts all kinds of educational programs throughout the year, but the best time to visit is in the summer.
Youngstown's next-door neighbor, the slightly larger town of Lewiston, is historically significant in its own right. Lewiston is home to a statue on the Niagara River known as Freedom Crossing Monument that honors the many brave individuals who fled the south on the Underground Railroad.Freedom Crossing pays tribute to the heroic residents of Lewiston who helped thousands of people flee to Canada on the secret railway and the many escapees who dared to make the journey.
Beyond human history, natural history abounds in Youngstown. The village is located in the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area, perched on the 440-million-year-old Niagara Escarpment. It overlooks the mighty Niagara River, an extraordinary body of water with whirlpools, rapids, and, of course, the world-famous Falls, giving it one of the most powerful currents in the world. There are countless hiking trails within driving distance of Youngstown to see the Niagara River in all of its glory, including Devil's Hole State Park, Whirlpool State Park, and the Niagara Gorge Trail. Outdoor enthusiasts will love the 29-acre Stella Niagara Nature Preserve, teeming with wildlife and pristine shoreline for scenic strolls, beautiful sunsets, and paddling on the calm waters.
Essential things to do in Youngstown
Generations ago, farmers discovered that the soil in the Niagara region was rich and full of potential. It became a hot spot for growing fruit and producing essentials like cider and vinegar. Today, visitors flock from far and wide to indulge in a specific kind of local fruit — we're talking about grapes in the form of world-class wines. There are countless wineries to explore near Youngstown and the surrounding area. Located just a stone's throw away is Niagara-on-the-Lake, a breathtaking little Canadian town with award-wineries. Needless to say, no trip to Niagara is complete without a wine tasting at the local vineyards. If you're a sommelier at heart, you will definitely want to explore the scenic Niagara Wine Trail, spanning 60 miles through Niagara County and the neighboring counties of Orleans and Monroe. This swath of land is renowned for its purveyors of delicious pinot noir, chardonnay, cabernet franc, riesling, and cabernet sauvignon.
If boozy excursions are not your cup of tea, there's no shortage of other things to do in Youngstown. The historic downtown district may be compact, but it is brimming with small-town charm. The waterfront streets are lined with specialty shops and boutiques selling unique artisanal items, excellent restaurants, and laid-back cafes. You'll also find a number of farm stores and markets selling delicious local goods. The summer is the best season to visit if you want to be on the water. There's an activity for every speed, from heart-pumping thrill rides with Niagara Jet Adventures to relaxed fishing trips. Youngstown is known for its spectacular sunsets, so head to the harbor for the perfect grand finale to an unforgettable day.