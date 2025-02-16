Situated Between Lake Ontario And Niagara Falls Is A Historic New York Village With A Cute Downtown

Want to skip the tourist traps in Niagara Falls and venture off the beaten path? Head to the historic village of Youngstown, New York, located on the Niagara River just 11 miles north of the world-famous falls and under 2 miles south of Lake Ontario. Youngstown offers both a peaceful escape from the action and convenient access to the most beautiful destinations in the region. This little slice of paradise often flies under the radar, but it's not to be overlooked. The village of Youngstown is incredibly picturesque, boasting tons of activities and attractions of its own. In the summer, the town comes alive with live music and festivals, and the harbor is dotted with boats and yachts floating lazily on the river. Plus, the legendary sunsets color the whole town in shades of gold. The village is rich in history and natural beauty waiting to be explored, and the tight-knit local community embraces visitors with genuine hospitality.

For out-of-state travelers, the easiest way to get to Youngstown is by flying into the Niagara Falls International Airport and taking a taxi or renting a car, as the drive is only 25 minutes long. In the warmer months, you can also take the Discover Niagara Shuttle bus, which offers trips between Niagara Falls and Youngstown free of charge. One of the best things to do in Niagara Falls is to explore the many charming towns and cities that surround it, and it's safe to say that Youngstown does not disappoint.