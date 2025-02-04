A Little Canadian Town Right Outside Niagara Falls Is A Less Crowded Gem With Award-Winning Wineries

Surrounded by rolling wine country, characteristically Canadian swathes of pristine nature, and the nearby tourism Goliath of Niagara Falls, the charming town of Niagara-on-the-Lake is perfectly positioned for travelers seeking a laidback trip to the falls. Not everything here revolves around the vast cascades to its south. You can take a scenic bicycle ride through verdant vineyards, admire quiet Victorian-style avenues, and savor an award-winning tasting in the sumptuous wineries of Ontario's Niagara Peninsula.

Conveniently situated alongside one of the most popular tourist sites in North America, accessing Niagara-on-the-Lake is easy. Driving from the exceptionally well-connected Toronto Pearson International Airport, you'll reach the town in an hour and a half. From upstate New York's Buffalo Niagara International Airport, it's less than an hour's hop across the border. It takes less than half an hour to take the scenic road from the falls to the town, making it an easy add on to a tour of the most beautiful overlooked small towns in New York, which surround Niagara Falls.

The regal Victorian townhouses that line the town's breezy avenues come alive from the spring through to the early fall, when their flower beds blossom and the trees hang heavy with light leaves of green. These are also the best seasons for a wine-oriented visit to Niagara-on-the-Lake, with long days and mild climates ideal for a leisurely tour of the vineyards. Though the winter dusts the town in frost and strips the trees, there are also tons of great things to do on a winter vacation to Niagara Falls.