Mississippi's Gulf Coast Hides A Casual City With Immaculate Seafood, Dreamy Sunsets, And Cozy Lodging
When it comes to dream beach destinations in the U.S., Mississippi may not rank alongside Hawaii or Florida in most people's minds, but smart travelers would do well to think again. The Hospitality State can make your beach vacation dreams come true with a trip to Pass Christian, a casual city on the coast. Located halfway between New Orleans and Mobile, and with Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport just under 16 miles away (rent a car and arrive within 25 minutes), it offers pristine sand, clear waters, and gorgeous sunsets over the Mississippi Sound.
The coastline at Pass Christian is beautifully maintained — cared for by Harrison County, it is reportedly combed every Monday morning — and the quality of the beach and its water is reflected in the abundance of flora and fauna in the area, including dolphins, stingrays, pelicans, and sea turtles. Pass Christian Harbor, which is open to the public and located right by the beach, is a lovely spot as well, with handsome boats bobbing in the water and a fishing pier, which is a great place to cast with locals and tourists alike.
But there is much more to Pass Christian. The city is known for its abundance of food choices, particularly seafood, making it ideal for sun-loving foodies who want to indulge after a long day at the beach. While only boasting a population of just over 6,000, the city is also home to several notable attractions, including wonderful parks and cozy lodging options that will make you feel right at home.
Find an abundance of food options in Pass Christian
Pass Christian Harbor is blessed with several fantastic seafood markets offering fresh gulf seafood caught daily. Kimball's, which has operated in Pass Christian since the 1930s, is a local institution where those in the know go to get their fill of the best seafood, including fresh shrimp right off the boat. The staff members are friendly and even suggest recipes for you to try. Gautier's At The Harbor also comes highly recommended and, like Kimball's, offers gulf shrimp alongside live crabs, redfish, speckled trout, and fresh-shucked oysters.
If you're not in the mood to cook, don't worry. There's an abundance of restaurant options within walking distance of Pass Christian Harbor where you can get your seafood fix. Shaggy's Pass Harbor, for example, is one of several beachside locations for the restaurant group in Mississippi with great seafood dishes, cocktails, and outdoor terrace seating offering fabulous sunset views. Bacchus On The Beach, a seafront Cajun restaurant and bar that, along with its fresh seafood, is also known for its delicious pork chops, offers visitors another great option to refuel after a day at the beach.
What to see and where to stay in Pass Christian
Pass Christian's beautiful beaches mean summer is obviously an ideal time to make a visit and enjoy the pleasant weather. But it doesn't all have to be about sun, sea, sand, and seafood at Pass Christian. Head west down the coast along U.S. Route 90, and just outside of town you will come to Henderson Point, a beautiful area which, along with its own beach, contains the Enchanted Nature Trail, a family-friendly nature walk. Just before that, you'll also come upon Castle Sherman, a cement castle built by horticulturalist James M. Sherman in 1921. Additionally, the War Memorial Park in Pass Christian is highly rated and well worth a visit.
There are several RV parks around Pass Christian, including one to the north at Menge which doubles as a flea market on weekends. Meanwhile, Hotel Whiskey, located right on the coast, is a budget-friendly establishment with elegant rooms above the hotel's steakhouse (which, of course, also serves seafood) and is well regarded by travelers. For an even cozier stay, there are also several quaint rental options, including cottages and homes fit for families, though they are typically priced higher than hotels. If you're on a budget, don't forget Rick Steves' advice for finding accommodations on a budget.
Besides Pass Christian, there are several other great beach cities along the Gulf Coast that might suit you better. Nearby, chic and walkable Long Beach is known for world-class entertainment and chill beaches.