Mississippi's Gulf Coast Hides A Casual City With Immaculate Seafood, Dreamy Sunsets, And Cozy Lodging

When it comes to dream beach destinations in the U.S., Mississippi may not rank alongside Hawaii or Florida in most people's minds, but smart travelers would do well to think again. The Hospitality State can make your beach vacation dreams come true with a trip to Pass Christian, a casual city on the coast. Located halfway between New Orleans and Mobile, and with Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport just under 16 miles away (rent a car and arrive within 25 minutes), it offers pristine sand, clear waters, and gorgeous sunsets over the Mississippi Sound.

The coastline at Pass Christian is beautifully maintained — cared for by Harrison County, it is reportedly combed every Monday morning — and the quality of the beach and its water is reflected in the abundance of flora and fauna in the area, including dolphins, stingrays, pelicans, and sea turtles. Pass Christian Harbor, which is open to the public and located right by the beach, is a lovely spot as well, with handsome boats bobbing in the water and a fishing pier, which is a great place to cast with locals and tourists alike.

But there is much more to Pass Christian. The city is known for its abundance of food choices, particularly seafood, making it ideal for sun-loving foodies who want to indulge after a long day at the beach. While only boasting a population of just over 6,000, the city is also home to several notable attractions, including wonderful parks and cozy lodging options that will make you feel right at home.