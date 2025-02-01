Mississippi's Gulf Coast Hides A Chic Walkable City With World-Class Entertainment And Chill Beaches

While the two oceans that bookend America get most of the hype, the best place to put your feet in the water in the U.S. might just be the Gulf Coast. Forested Florida routes, like the Big Bend Scenic Byway, and underrated roads in Alabama, like the Alabama Coastal Connection, provide plenty of access points. But one of the most slept-on and pleasant cities on the Gulf would have to be Long Beach, Mississippi. Situated just west of Gulfport and Biloxi, Long Beach is a picturesque town of about 15,000 that features plenty of beautiful trees, bicycle paths, quality restaurants, and breathtaking views of the Mississippi Sound on its gorgeous beaches. But Long Beach isn't just about relaxing beach days. There are also a number of illustrious casinos nearby where one can play big games or catch a concert from a world renowned act.

The city has come a long way from the destruction incurred upon it by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Since the rebuilding, the quaint downtown area that runs along Jeff Davis Avenue is lined with cute stores and lovely parks close to the coastline. Being the longest man-made beach in the U.S., the Mississippi Gulf Coast near Long Beach provides 70% of the country's oysters and shrimp. This would, of course, give the area dynamite restaurants where one can get some of the most authentic seafood the Southeast can offer. For such a laid back place, Long Beach is surprisingly multifaceted.