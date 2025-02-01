Mississippi's Gulf Coast Hides A Chic Walkable City With World-Class Entertainment And Chill Beaches
While the two oceans that bookend America get most of the hype, the best place to put your feet in the water in the U.S. might just be the Gulf Coast. Forested Florida routes, like the Big Bend Scenic Byway, and underrated roads in Alabama, like the Alabama Coastal Connection, provide plenty of access points. But one of the most slept-on and pleasant cities on the Gulf would have to be Long Beach, Mississippi. Situated just west of Gulfport and Biloxi, Long Beach is a picturesque town of about 15,000 that features plenty of beautiful trees, bicycle paths, quality restaurants, and breathtaking views of the Mississippi Sound on its gorgeous beaches. But Long Beach isn't just about relaxing beach days. There are also a number of illustrious casinos nearby where one can play big games or catch a concert from a world renowned act.
The city has come a long way from the destruction incurred upon it by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Since the rebuilding, the quaint downtown area that runs along Jeff Davis Avenue is lined with cute stores and lovely parks close to the coastline. Being the longest man-made beach in the U.S., the Mississippi Gulf Coast near Long Beach provides 70% of the country's oysters and shrimp. This would, of course, give the area dynamite restaurants where one can get some of the most authentic seafood the Southeast can offer. For such a laid back place, Long Beach is surprisingly multifaceted.
Wonderful views, fresh seafood, and relaxing vibes
For any prospective anglers, Long Beach offers prime locations for fishing with multiple charters available. Fish known to occupy the region are speckled trout, flounder, and even sharks. In addition to the large and luxurious beach, there are many fun things to see and do in the downtown area. The Friendship Oak Tree, with its elaborate network of branches that extend from its sturdy base, is over 500 years old and located at the local college, the University of Southern Mississippi. Even when the town was rocked by Hurricane Katrina, the storied tree stood firm and serves as a testament to the endurance of the modest yet tight knit community.
Offering a gorgeous view of the Mississippi Sound (a smaller body of water that runs along the coast of Mississippi all the way to Alabama), many of the celebrated local restaurants enjoy the bounty the sea provides. A must-visit is the Harbor View Café, which provides a great view of the nearby Long Beach Harbor while also offering delicious shrimp po'boys, steaks, and various lunch specials. Similarly, Steve's Marina Restaurant is an essential visit for fresh crab claws and homemade sauces. Beyond seafood, be sure to check out Bankhouse Coffee, serving toasty coffee inside of what was once an actual antiquated bank building.
The tranquility of the ocean with the excitement of nearby casinos
When deciding where to stay in Long Beach, there are a variety of choices that offer vastly different vibes. The Inn at Long Beach is an obvious choice. It's a cute six-story hotel that is perfectly placed right in front of the ocean and an easy walking distance to all of the bike paths and shops downtown. But if one wanted to opt for a little more excitement, a stay at one of the nearby resorts and casinos might be in order. Head to Biloxi, known as the "Vegas of the South," and enjoy all-night gaming, as well as concerts featuring nationally-known rock bands and comedians, at places like the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino and the IP Casino Resort Spa.
If gambling isn't your bag, there's also plenty of great nightlife in the surrounding area with breweries and bars to party like a local. A fun event in Long Beach is the annual Cruisin' the Coast festival, which is essentially one giant block party where residents get together to view vintage cars and enjoy food and music right along the beach. With such a myriad of options, Long Beach is a hidden oasis of fun in the Southeast and is well worth a visit.