One Of America's Most Remote Areas Is An 'Outdoorsman's Mecca' Out West With Endless Pristine Beauty

If there's one place that defines the real meaning of "off the grid," it's the Jarbidge Wilderness. Isolated, untouched, and brimming with raw beauty, this place is perhaps the last true wilderness that few have ever laid eyes on. Hidden deep in Nevada's high country, this 113,167-acre landscape, commonly referred to as an "outdoorsman's mecca," is where elk roam free, rivers flow fast and clear, and the only sound you hear is the wind through the trees. Here, adventure is measured not in miles but in solitude. When you seek the great outdoors, this vast, untamed expanse awaits, with hunters, anglers, and backpackers alike finding a way of life.

The Jarbidge Mountains have been home to humans for at least 14,000 years, with Native American tribes living and hunting in the region for centuries. The name "Jarbidge" comes from an anglicized Shoshone word that translates into "monster that lurks in the canyon," based on a legend where warriors trapped a strange creature inside a cave. By the late 1800s, cattle grazing and the arrival of sheep from Idaho had severely damaged the land. Faced with deteriorating rangelands, Nevada ranchers called for government intervention and successfully petitioned for a forest reserve in 1906. Then, in 1964, Jarbidge became Nevada's first designated wilderness so that its rugged terrain remains in its purest form.

A place this disconnected isn't easy to reach, and most dirt roads require a four-wheel drive to get through. Base yourself in the town of Jarbidge — a little over three hours from Elko, where you'll find the nearest regional airport — and rest by the campgrounds before heading into the mountains. Trailheads like Snow Slide Gulch and Seventy Six Creek lead you into the wilderness area, but with few amenities, you'll need to have everything on you. If you're going solo, stay sharp on safety and bring your best hiking gear to avoid last-minute mishaps.