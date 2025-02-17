One Of America's Most Remote Areas Is An 'Outdoorsman's Mecca' Out West With Endless Pristine Beauty
If there's one place that defines the real meaning of "off the grid," it's the Jarbidge Wilderness. Isolated, untouched, and brimming with raw beauty, this place is perhaps the last true wilderness that few have ever laid eyes on. Hidden deep in Nevada's high country, this 113,167-acre landscape, commonly referred to as an "outdoorsman's mecca," is where elk roam free, rivers flow fast and clear, and the only sound you hear is the wind through the trees. Here, adventure is measured not in miles but in solitude. When you seek the great outdoors, this vast, untamed expanse awaits, with hunters, anglers, and backpackers alike finding a way of life.
The Jarbidge Mountains have been home to humans for at least 14,000 years, with Native American tribes living and hunting in the region for centuries. The name "Jarbidge" comes from an anglicized Shoshone word that translates into "monster that lurks in the canyon," based on a legend where warriors trapped a strange creature inside a cave. By the late 1800s, cattle grazing and the arrival of sheep from Idaho had severely damaged the land. Faced with deteriorating rangelands, Nevada ranchers called for government intervention and successfully petitioned for a forest reserve in 1906. Then, in 1964, Jarbidge became Nevada's first designated wilderness so that its rugged terrain remains in its purest form.
A place this disconnected isn't easy to reach, and most dirt roads require a four-wheel drive to get through. Base yourself in the town of Jarbidge — a little over three hours from Elko, where you'll find the nearest regional airport — and rest by the campgrounds before heading into the mountains. Trailheads like Snow Slide Gulch and Seventy Six Creek lead you into the wilderness area, but with few amenities, you'll need to have everything on you. If you're going solo, stay sharp on safety and bring your best hiking gear to avoid last-minute mishaps.
Nature takes the lead at Jarbidge Wilderness
The Jarbidge Wilderness is at its best between July and September, with sunny days perfect for camping under the stars. Spring and fall are manageable, but nights can get pretty cold, so you'll want to bring clothing to layer. Winter, though, is relentlessly harsh, due to snow and icy roads making access difficult. But when you do visit at the right time, this nature-rich escape exposes you to all sorts of wonders. You'll come across meadows teeming with over 40 species of wildflowers, pine, fir, and more. Some of the aspen groves even feature images of animals carved by Basque sheepherders back in the day. The wilderness is a sanctuary to a variety of creatures, with elk being a common sight, grazing peacefully in the valleys. Black bears may be rooting around, too, and if you're lucky, a moose could make a rare appearance.
Keep an eye out for mule deer and antelope — they're the most likely to cross your path. For smaller critters, the area is full of gold-mantled ground squirrels, rabbits, and marmots, all busy going about their day. You'll also see birds like the calliope hummingbird and tree swallow, along with painted lady butterflies, flitting around. If you look up, you might catch a golden eagle or red-tailed hawk soaring high above.
Beyond the fauna, Jarbidge offers diverse habitats, from shaded forests to alpine meadows and rocky canyons; each of these biomes supports a unique ecosystem. Make sure to watch for fossilized remnants of pine martens, proof that, in a bygone era, this place was connected to the northern Rockies. Thanks to these ecosystems, you get to experience a mix of Great Basin and Rocky Mountain species, which makes it all the more rewarding.
Adventure hides in plain sight
When the Jarbidge Wilderness calls, you must go. With over 170 miles of trails, you can easily lose yourself in the backcountry, whether you're hiking jagged peaks or traversing remote valleys. If you're into fishing, this place is a gold mine, with bull trout found nowhere else in the state. Cast your line in the Jarbidge River or head farther to the Little Salmon River in Idaho for a fresh catch.
Hunting here is also top-notch, to say the least. Since this region boasts record mule deer and elk, it's a must-visit for big-game hunters. Those who prefer photography over hunting will find plenty to capture. From the graceful flight of golden eagles to the colorful butterflies and more, you can snap stunning shots of nature's finest creatures.
Although the Jarbidge Wilderness is an outdoor mecca that most haven't heard of, none who visit will ever forget it. Nevada is full of these secret corners where you'll find parts of the world unseen and maybe even a new side of yourself. Jarbidge is one, but don't forget about places like Battle Mountain, once called the "Armpit of America," where you'll find more history and surprises.